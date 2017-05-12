Aneuploidy

Definition

Aneuploidy is the observation of an abnormal number of chromosomes per cell, differing from the normal karyotype (somatic number 2n, or n in gametes) by loss or gain of pairs of chromosomes, whole chromosomes or chromosome fragments. Chromosome missegregation in mitosis or meiosis can produce aneuploid cells or organisms respectively.

