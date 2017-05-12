Research | | open
Aneuploidy
Aneuploidy is the observation of an abnormal number of chromosomes per cell, differing from the normal karyotype (somatic number 2n, or n in gametes) by loss or gain of pairs of chromosomes, whole chromosomes or chromosome fragments. Chromosome missegregation in mitosis or meiosis can produce aneuploid cells or organisms respectively.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 1838
Reviews |
Prenatal and pre-implantation genetic diagnosis
This Timeline article reviews the evolution of both prenatal and pre-implantation genetic testing, from their historic origins to ongoing development and implementation of tools for genome-wide single-cell and cell-free fetal DNA analysis. Future developments and some of the ethical issues that arise from these new technologies are also discussed.Nature Reviews Genetics 17, 643–656
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Genetics: Gender-specific factors in cancer susceptibilityNature Reviews Cancer 17, 372
Research Highlights |
Tumorigenesis: Extra! Extra! Read all about it!
Two papers demonstrate that centrosome amplification can cause cancer in mammals and that a PIDDosome–p53-dependent control mechanism acts to prevent cell proliferation in the presence of extra centrosomes.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 143
Research Highlights |
Tumorigenesis: Fitness penalties of aneuploidy
Sheltzer et al. find that single-chromosome gains can prevent tumorigenesis relative to genetically matched euploid cells, but that these aneuploid cells can evolve over time to have improved fitness.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 142–143
Research Highlights |
A four-lane highway to cancer
Galluzzi and Kroemer take advantage of a large study of somatic copy number alterations to revisit the previously suggested idea that cancer aneuploidy frequently arises from genome duplication.
Research Highlights |
Disease genetics: Genome-wide consequences of Down's aneuploidyNature Reviews Genetics 15, 364
Research Highlights |
Cancer genetics: Tetraploidy tolerance promotes cancer evolutionNature Reviews Genetics 15, 147