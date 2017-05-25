Aldosterone
Aldosterone is a hormone produced in the adrenal gland. This steroid molecule, derived from cholesterol, promotes retention of sodium and water and lowers the levels of potassium in the blood through many mechanisms, including action on the mineralocorticoid receptors in the kidneys. It plays a central role in the regulation of blood pressure.
High aldosterone levels cause heart damage independently of its well-known effect on blood pressure. Here, Cannavo et al. show that aldosterone-mediated cardiac pathology involves G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) kinase 2 (GRK2) and GRK5 that integrate signals from angiotensin II receptor (AT1R).Nature Communications 7, 10877
Over the past 20 years, it has become clear that aldosterone exerts direct effects on the vasculature, heart and kidney beyond its effects on electrolyte handling in the distal tubule. In addition, mineralocorticoid-receptor activation has been shown to contribute to cardiovascular fibrosis and remodelling as well as to renal disease. This Review describes in detail the proinflammatory and profibrotic effects of aldosterone and mineralocorticoid-receptor activation in the heart, vasculature and kidney.Nature Reviews Nephrology 9, 459–469
Felix Beuschlein, Martin Reincke and colleagues identify recurrent somatic mutations in ATP1A1 and ATP2B3 in aldosterone-producing adenomas with wild-type KCNJ5. The ATP1A1 and ATP2B3 mutations alter conserved residues and lead to impaired sodium, potassium and calcium ion homeostasis.Nature Genetics 45, 440–444
