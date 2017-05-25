Aldosterone

Definition

Aldosterone is a hormone produced in the adrenal gland. This steroid molecule, derived from cholesterol, promotes retention of sodium and water and lowers the levels of potassium in the blood through many mechanisms, including action on the mineralocorticoid receptors in the kidneys. It plays a central role in the regulation of blood pressure.

