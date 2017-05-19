Latest Research and Reviews
Optimizing phase to enhance optical trap stiffnessScientific Reports 7, 555
Shaping the light amplified in a multimode fiberLight: Science & Applications 6, e16208
Image-based adaptive optics for in vivo imaging in the hippocampusScientific Reports 7, 42924
Ultrahigh-definition dynamic 3D holographic display by active control of volume speckle fields
Control of speckle fields yields high-definition 3D holographic images.Nature Photonics 11, 186–192
Scattering compensation by focus scanning holographic aberration probing (F-SHARP)
A non-invasive scattering compensation method, termed F-SHARP, gives direct access to the phase and amplitude of the electric-field point spread function, enabling fast and high-resolution correction of aberrations and scattering in living tissue.Nature Photonics 11, 116–123
News and Comment
Neuroscience: Adapting to aberrations in brain imagingNature Methods 13, 199
Gigapixel camera catches the smallest details
One-billion-pixel snapshots offer researchers high-resolution view of dynamic processes.
Adaptive optics: Elastomer–liquid lens
Endoscopy: Scanner-freeNature Photonics 7, 84
Microscopy: Shaping the waves
An optical compensation technique enables deeper, crisper two-photon microscopy.Nature Methods 9, 642
Photodetectors: Highly responsive detectors