Acute lymphocytic leukaemia
Acute lymphocytic leukaemia (ALL) is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, specifically affecting lymphocytes. The disease progresses rapidly and creates immature blood cells, rather than mature ones. ALL is the most common type of cancer in children and can also occur in adults.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Immunotherapy: A CAR T-cell recipe for successNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 330
Research Highlights |
Targeted therapies: New standard for relapsed ALLNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 264
Research Highlights |
Haematological cancer: Treg predict responsiveness to blinatumomabNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 262
Research Highlights |
Immunotherapy: Engineered T cells for all
A report in Science Translational Medicine provides the first example of using universal engineered chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells from human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-mismatched donors.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 206–207
Research Highlights |
Fasting fights leukemiaNature Immunology 18, 151