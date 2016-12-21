Acne vulgaris

Definition

Acne vulgaris is skin disease that is characterized by excessive oil production, blackheads, whiteheads, pustules and scarring. It is very common during puberty but it can persist or occur later as well. Genetic, hormonal and infectious factors underlie its pathogenesis.

Latest Research and Reviews

    Acne vulgaris is a chronic inflammatory disease of the pilosebaceous gland and is among the most common dermatological conditions worldwide. In this Primer, Feldman and colleagues describe the pathophysiology, diagnostic tools and current treatment options for acne and urge for a better recognition of this disease.

