Nature Index 2017 China looks beyond the country’s impressive performance in key metrics and examines how it holds up in other factors that contribute to a functioning research ecosystem, such as collaboration, willingness to make data and research open, science communication and sound science policy.
This Insight looks at the origins of this biodiversity, how it supports the ecosystem goods and services on which people depend, and how rapid increases in the human population are putting it to the test. Strategies to protect biodiversity are also explored.