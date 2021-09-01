Wake up and smell the extinct leucadendrons

Transcript

Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg: E. chromi is an experimental collaboration between designers and scientists, working in synthetic biology. In 2009, seven Cambridge University undergraduates spent the summer learning the tools of synthetic biology, which is essentially a new approach to genetic engineering. Using standardized sequences of DNA, in a format that is called BioBricks, they learnt to engineer bacteria. They designed their own BioBricks using genes copied from existing organisms, inserted them into E. coli, and created bacteria that secrete colors visible to the naked eye. E. chromi went on to win the International Genetically Engineered Machine competition at MIT, in 2009.

Ira Flatow: And joining us now is one of the winners of the iGEM competition. Welcome to Science Friday, Miss Mullin.

Vivian Mullin: Hi! Thank you so much. I'm part of the Cambridge 2009 iGEM team, and our project was called E. chromi. And what we were trying to do is to improve bacterial biosensors. They are bacteria that can tell you the concentration of a pollutant in water, and they can do this because inside them they have a detector. So we developed two different parts, the sensitivity tuner, and this actually tells the detector when to turn on and when to turn off. So you have control over what level of the pollutant you are detecting.

Ira Flatow: And how does the bacteria show that it’s on or off?

Vivian Mullin: We used something called a color generator, which means our bacteria changed color when the detector got switched on.

Ira Flatow: Wow, so they light up in a different color?

Vivian Mullin: They actually change color, visible to the naked eye.

Ira Flatow: So let’s say, if you put a swab of the bacteria in a polluted river, the bacteria would just change color?

Vivian Mullin: Yup exactly. Though you'd probably want to put a sample of your water on a bacterial plate, maybe not the other way round!

Ira Flatow: Well, how would you envisage something like this being used in other ways in the future?

James King: As designers, we worked with the team to explore E. chromi’s potential, as they were developing it in the lab. And together, we imagined a timeline proposing ways that living color could evolve over the next century. These scenarios, some of which are shown in this film, explore the different agendas that could shape E. chromi’s use, and in turn our everyday lives.

One of the first real applications for this technology may arrive quite soon: a cheap, disposable biosensor for testing groundwater contaminated by arsenic.

Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg: Bacteria could also be used to produce natural colorings and dyes. By 2015 there may be a profession of people who hunt for new pigments and the genes responsible, bringing them back for use in the food and textile industry.

By 2039, you can go to the supermarket and buy this simple probiotic yoghurt for cheap, personalized disease monitoring. The yoghurt drink contains E. chromi bacteria, which establish a colony in your gut. They monitor for chemical signals that indicate the presence of a wide range of diseases. If they detect a disease, they start generating the corresponding colored pigment... producing an easily visible output to prompt you to seek your doctor.

James King: 2049 sees the rise of the Orange Liberation Front, a terrorist organization from the Netherlands, who are angry because a biotech company in China has patented the gene for the color orange.

Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg: In 2069, Google releases pollution mapping bacteria into the atmosphere that turn red in the presence of excess CO 2 . And as the saying goes, “Red Sky in the Morning, Google Health Warning.”

James King: Our collaboration meant that E. chromi was a technology that was designed from the start at both the genetic and the human scale, and with a long-term outlook. We found that design and science could have a meaningful exchange in the lab, which could prove useful when developing technologies in the future.

Ira Flatow: You know, I think it’s a new term to most of the public, synthetic biology. You know, we've heard about all kinds of genetic engineering, and stem cell research... but I think the phrase ”synthetic biology” has not been used a lot lately. But I guess we're going to be hearing more of it.