Credit: Petr Horalek

Stars and stripes. Bioluminescent plankton emit an otherworldly glow under the stars of the Southern Cross constellation. Astrophotographer Petr Horálek came across this “simply epic” scene on the northern shore of Medhufaru, an island in the Maldives. “As you walked on the beach, the plankton lit up like small torches, stuck to your legs and feet,” he said in his competition entry. “You could swim in the lagoon and see your movements illuminated by the plankton in the water. When a new wave hit the shore, it looked like blue lava.” The image was highly commended in the ‘skyscapes’ category of Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition — see below for a selection of other entries.