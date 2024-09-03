Spectacular stars over Stonehenge and more — August’s best science images

Fixing the unfixable. Cartilage, the strong connective tissue that protects bones and joints, is normally unable to repair itself when damaged, leading to a lengthy recovery process for many injuries. But a new biological material that contains the components needed for cartilage growth can encourage the tissue to regenerate, which could potentially speed up healing. Researchers injected the biomaterial — shown here under a microscope — into damaged cartilage inside sheep’s knee joints, which are a good proxy for human injuries. When treated, the damaged areas were gradually filled in as new cartilage formed. With further development, the material could one day be used to help repair injuries, reduce the need for joint-replacement surgeries and treat conditions such as osteoarthritis.