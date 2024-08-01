The world’s most expensive dinosaur and more — July’s best science images
The month’s sharpest science shots, selected by Nature’s photo team.
Credit: Matthew Sherman
Pricey dino. The largest, most complete stegosaurus ever found sold for a record US$44.6 million at auction. The giant, 150-million-year-old fossil, nicknamed Apex, is 3.4 metres tall and 8.2 metres long. The skeleton shows signs of rheumatoid arthritis, which suggests that the animal lived to an advanced age. Apex was sold to an anonymous buyer, who wants to loan the specimen to a US institution.
Lunar cave. Astronomers have discovered an underground cave on the Moon that could offer new geological information and might even provide shelter to future lunar explorers.
Researchers used radar data taken by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter to investigate a large open pit located in the Sea of Tranquility. Their simulations suggest that the pit could be connected to a large cave more than 130 metres beneath the surface that is up to 80 metres long and 45 metres wide.
The scientists suspect it could be just one of a network of caves and tunnels formed millions of years ago by lava flows beneath the surface.
Credit: L. Carrer et al./Nature Astron.
Natural glow. This little frog and the mushroom it sits on are both naturally luminous. The frog’s blue eyes are an example of biofluorescence — when an organism has a chemical surface that absorbs light at one wavelength and re-emits it at another. By contrast, the mushroom’s green glow is generated by a reaction in its cells. The scene, captured by photographer Toby Schrapel, who is based in Tasmania, Australia, is a finalist in the Beaker Street Science Photography Prize.
Credit: Toby Schrapel
Coral destroyer. These microscopic creatures are the larvae of the crown-of-thorns starfish (Acanthaster planci) — a notorious predator that in adult form feasts on coral and can devastate tropical reefs. Researchers have found that, as larvae, these animals feed on ‘sea sawdust’ (Trichodesmium), a type of bacteria that can form floating ‘blooms’ on the ocean’s surface. Sea sawdust blooms have been linked to human activities, such as wastewater treatment to remove pollutants and the use of fertilizers.
“It’s important we understand the flow-on effect of how human impacts in one ecosystem might flow on to other, seemingly unrelated, ecosystems,” says Benjamin Mos, a marine biologist at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia. “By knowing how sea sawdust helps crown-of-thorns starfish thrive, we can potentially change the way we combat this very damaging coral predator.”
Credit: Corinne Lawson; Benjamin Mos
Martian sulfur. When NASA’s Curiosity rover drove over a Martian rock on its travels, the crushed stone revealed a surprise: yellow crystals of elemental sulfur. This is the first time that sulfur in its pure form has been found on Mars. “Finding a field of stones made of pure sulfur is like finding an oasis in the desert,” says Curiosity’s project scientist, Ashwin Vasavada at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. “It shouldn’t be there, so now we have to explain it.” In this image, the colour has been adjusted so that the crystal looks as it would on Earth.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Story time. This cave drawing of a wild pig interacting with three human–animal hybrids might be the world’s oldest known picture story. In 2017, researchers came across the artwork on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. At first, they thought it was about 40,000 years old. But innovative dating techniques that involve analysing thin layers of calcium carbonate that naturally formed on top of the drawings suggest that painting is at least 51,200 years old. The finding could revolutionize our understanding of how ancient humans used pictures to tell detailed stories.
Credit: BRIN Google Arts & Culture
Credit: New Zealand Department of Conservation
World’s rarest whale. In early July, a male spade-toothed whale (Mesoplodon traversii) washed ashore on a beach in New Zealand’s South Island. The species is so rare that it has never been seen alive — just six spade-toothed whale specimens have been documented previously. Researchers were able to identify the animal based on its colour patterns and the shapes of its skull, beak and teeth. They hope the discovery could help them to learn more about the species. The scientists are working with Māori communities to decide on the specimen’s fate.
Scorching streets. This temperature map of streets in Phoenix, Arizona, highlights the potential dangers of extreme heat. It was captured on 19 June by an instrument onboard the International Space Station that measures thermal emissions from Earth’s surface.
That day, most streets were hot enough to cause second-degree burns in minutes. Those shown in red on the map reached between 54 °C and 60 °C.
The streets shown in purple exceeded 60 °C.
The map also shows the cooling effects of green spaces, with some streets surrounding parks and golf courses (in yellow) shown to be less hot.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Space LEGO. Danish toymaker LEGO has made versions of their iconic bricks using meteorite dust, in partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA). The project aims to explore the feasibility of creating building materials using components that might be abundant on future space missions — such as the dusty soil found on the surface of the Moon. ESA scientists ground up a 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite to make a material similar to lunar soil. They used the powder to make a mixture that could be 3D-printed into LEGO bricks that snap together like regular plastic ones. So far, the bricks exist in only one colour — space grey. Engineers have been able to play around with them and design miniature astronaut shelters and launch pads.
Credit: ESA
Radioactive crystals. Researchers have grown crystals containing the radioactive element actinium in the laboratory, a development that could shed light on how the element binds to other substances. Actinium’s chemistry is poorly understood, mainly because the element is available in only small amounts and working with it requires specialized facilities. But it could have applications in nuclear energy or medicine, including as a cancer treatment. To make the crystals — seen here through a microscope — the researchers bound the actinium to a metal-trapping molecule called a ligand and encapsulated the bundle inside a protein. They illuminated the crystals with X-rays to investigate the compound’s structure.
Credit: Jen Wacker/Berkeley Lab