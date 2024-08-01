The world’s most expensive dinosaur and more — July’s best science images

Space LEGO. Danish toymaker LEGO has made versions of their iconic bricks using meteorite dust, in partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA). The project aims to explore the feasibility of creating building materials using components that might be abundant on future space missions — such as the dusty soil found on the surface of the Moon. ESA scientists ground up a 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite to make a material similar to lunar soil. They used the powder to make a mixture that could be 3D-printed into LEGO bricks that snap together like regular plastic ones. So far, the bricks exist in only one colour — space grey. Engineers have been able to play around with them and design miniature astronaut shelters and launch pads.