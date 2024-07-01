Spy on millions of sleeping butterflies and more — June’s best science images

Credit: ESO/M. L. Aru et al. Credit: ESO/M. L. Aru et al.

Stellar oddball. This bizarrely shaped object is a young star in the Orion Nebula, around 400 parsecs away from Earth. Its unusual appearance is the result of interactions with other stars that are out of shot. The bright yellow bow-shaped structure forms when radiation from stars beyond the upper-right corner of the image clashes with the material around the young star. The elongated purple ‘tail’ extending towards the bottom left is a disc of gas and dust — the kind of material that usually goes on to form planets. In this case, the disc is being dragged away from the star by stars outside the field of view. The image was taken by the Very Large Telescope in Chile. The different colours map the distribution of elements including hydrogen, nitrogen, sulfur and oxygen.