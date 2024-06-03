Jaw-dropping views of the Milky Way and more — May’s best science images

An otter’s toolkit. Sea otters (Enhydra lutris) use tools to feed — they smash open the shells of snails, clams and mussels with the help of stones, as shown in this video. Now, researchers have identified some of the advantages of this technique. Their observations suggest that sea otters that use tools — most of which are female — consume a more varied diet and avoid damaging their teeth when prying open the shells of prey. “Tool use is an important behaviour for survival,” said study co-author Chris Law, a biologist at the University of Texas at Austin, in a press statement. “The females are likely using tools to overcome their smaller body size and weaker biting ability. Raising pups takes a lot of energy, and the females need to be efficient in their foraging.”