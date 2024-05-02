Mount Etna’s spectacular smoke rings and more — April’s best science images

A long way down. For the first time, fledging emperor penguin chicks (Aptenodytes forsteri) have been filmed leaping into the ocean from the top of a 15-metre-high cliff at the edge of the Ekström ice shelf in Antarctica. Most penguins breed on sea ice that is much closer to the water, but in this case the roughly 700 chicks that were raised on the main ice shelf faced a precipitous drop on their first trip from the colony to the ocean. Filmmaker Bertie Gregory captured the moment for National Geographic.