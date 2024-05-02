Mount Etna’s spectacular smoke rings and more — April’s best science images
The month’s sharpest science shots — selected by Nature’s photo team.
Credit: National Geographic/Bertie Gregory
Credit: National Geographic/Bertie Gregory
A long way down. For the first time, fledging emperor penguin chicks (Aptenodytes forsteri) have been filmed leaping into the ocean from the top of a 15-metre-high cliff at the edge of the Ekström ice shelf in Antarctica. Most penguins breed on sea ice that is much closer to the water, but in this case the roughly 700 chicks that were raised on the main ice shelf faced a precipitous drop on their first trip from the colony to the ocean. Filmmaker Bertie Gregory captured the moment for National Geographic.
Credit: Milos Bicanski/Getty
Credit: Milos Bicanski/Getty
Sandy sky. Clouds of dust from the Sahara Desert created an orange haze in Athens and other Greek cities. Authorities said it was the worst such event since 2018 and advised residents with respiratory conditions to wear masks, avoid exercise and limit time spent outdoors. The particles were carried by strong southerly winds, which also exacerbated dozens of wildfires in the region.
Credit: Fabrizio Villa/Getty
Credit: Fabrizio Villa/Getty
Three-ring circus. The sky over Italy’s Mount Etna fills with ‘smoke rings’ as a newly formed crater puffs out perfect circles of vapour. The circles — called volcanic vortex rings — form when cold air above the volcano causes hot gases travelling up the walls of a round vent to condense. Such displays are rare: the vent must have a circular shape and sides of the same height for such well-defined rings to form.
Jaw on the floor. A dentist spotted what is probably an ancient hominin jawbone embedded in a tile in his parents’ new travertine floor. Since posting about his find on Reddit, he has received offers of help from palaeontologists and a team of researchers is now planning to examine the mandible. This type of limestone often contains fossils, wrote palaeoanthropologist John Hawks in a blog post. “This naturally raises a broader question: How many other people have installed travertine with hominin fossils inside?”
Buried treasure. Archaeologists have unearthed a dining room decorated with well-preserved frescoes in the Roman city of Pompeii. The figures depicted include characters associated with the Trojan War such as Helen of Troy and her lover Paris, as well as figures from mythology. The room is thought to be part of a building that was buried in ash during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79. Other excavations have revealed a courtyard containing roof tiles, work tools and building materials, which could offer insights into ancient building techniques.
Credit: Parco Archeologico di Pompei
Credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters
Credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters
Destructive downpour. Much of Dubai was left underwater after unprecedented storms in which around 25 centimetres of rain — around twice the yearly average rainfall for the United Arab Emirates — fell in a single day. Intense flooding led to the closure of roads, schools and offices and caused havoc at Dubai International Airport. Researchers say that the conditions that led to the deluge are exacerbated by climate change.
Credit: Haider Khan, India, 2nd Place, Professional competition, Wildlife & Nature, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Credit: Haider Khan, India, 2nd Place, Professional competition, Wildlife & Nature, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Desperate measures. Many wild rhinos are now deliberately dehorned in an effort to protect them from poachers. This shot of a rhino in Kolkata, India, is part of a series by photographer Haider Khan. The collection was one of the winners of the Sony World Photo Awards. “While cutting off a rhino’s horn prevents poaching, it also changes their behaviour and affects their ability to interact or establish territory,” says the competition entry. “Either way, they are the ones that suffer.”
Martian explorer. This mosaic of images taken by NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover shows the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter (right) in its final position, along with part of one of its rotor blades, which lies on the surface about 15 metres west of the helicopter (left of centre). After three years on Mars, Ingenuity crash-landed in January during its 72nd flight, but it can still communicate with Earth and will continue to collect temperature data and make photos of the planet’s surface.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/LANL/CNES/CNRS
Credit: NASA
Credit: NASA
Moon shadow. Researchers on board the International Space Station captured this view of the Moon’s shadow over parts of North America during the solar eclipse on 8 April. On Earth, millions viewed the phenomenon from watch sites on the path of totality, along which the Moon completely blocked the Sun’s face. The eclipse also gave scientists a unique chance to study the Sun’s outer atmosphere during the solar maximum — a period of extreme activity that occurs every 11 years.