In order to test the mosquito attraction capability, the LED light types were changed to attract mosquitoes using different light distribution patterns, the 3 W UV LED light bar shown in Fig. 1a and which is mounted by a lens array shown in Fig. 1c were used in the bug zapper respectively. The luminous intensity distribution measurements of the LED lights were conducted by using the ProMetric near field measurement system (PM-NFMS) developed by Radiant Vision Systems Co.. An optical power meter (1830-R) and an integrating sphere produced by Newport Co. were used to measure the LED lights output power. The LED lights without lens output power was 72.13 mw and the with lens LED light bars was 55.5 mw. Distribution curves of LED before and after lens deployment are shown in Fig. 1b and d, respectively. The results indicate that the beam divergence angle increased from 135 to 160 degrees by the lens installation, whereas the output light power decreased. In addition, the tests of bug zappers with different LED used outdoors in the same area and at the same time showed that the mosquito attraction effect of the wide-angle LED lights increased by 2.33 times (Fig. 2), which raw data are shown in Table 1. Thus, it can be certain that an increase in LED beam divergence angle can help attract mosquitoes, even the output power of the LED light is reduced due to the lens.

Figure 1 (a) The module of UV LED light without lens. (b) The 2D luminous intensity distribution curves of the module of UV LED without lens (Unit: mcd/Klm). (c) The module of UV LED light with lens. (d) The 2D luminous intensity distribution curves of the module of UV LED with lens (Unit: mcd/Klm). Full size image

Figure 2 The number of caught mosquitoes due to the linear current driving LED with lens and that without lens for each day respectively. Full size image

Table 1 The count data of trapped insects by the bug zappers. Full size table

Apart from LED beam divergence angle, using pulse signals to drive the LED was also found to give help in mosquitoes catching. In order to explore the effect, the LED light bar without lens was pulse-driven in two bug zappers that only differed in the LED driving mode. One bug zapper named the experiment trapper, PWM signals were used to drive the LED light, whereas another bug zapper acted as the reference trapper a constant current driving mode was involved. In the reference trapper, it was with 0.128 amperes constant driving current and 1.5 W power consumption with the UV LED. For the experiment trapper, the driving frequency was changed in each test for investigating how the PWM frequency influenced on the insect attraction effect.

During the experiment, the two bug zappers were placed one meter from each other and were set from Mar. 22 to Jul. 17 in open spaces on our campus. They were turned on every day from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. The LED was driven at PWM driving frequencies of 25 Hz, 32 Hz, 64 Hz, 128 Hz, 256 Hz, and 512 Hz respectively for experiments, and the LED duty cycle was controlled to maintain the average LED power consumption at 0.9 W for each test. Measurements at each frequency were conducted for five consecutive days. The number of trapped insects was recorded every day. The number in the experimental trapper relative to that in the reference trapper is defined as the enhanced trapping rate. According to the experimental results shown in Fig. 3, it was found that the enhanced trapping rate differed depending on the driving frequency, with the maximum enhanced trapping rate at 64 Hz and relatively low rate at frequencies lower than 32 Hz and higher than 256 Hz. At frequencies higher than 512 Hz, the attraction of insects was even worse than that of the reference trapper. These findings indicated that even when the power consumption of PWM-driven LEDs is 0.6 (0.919 W/1.536 W) times lower than that of the constant current driven LED, as shown in Table 2, PWM LEDs still can outperform the latter in the ability to trap mosquitoes. Particularly, at the driving frequency of 64 Hz, the trapped quantity of mosquitoes is 2.46 times increased.

Figure 3 The enhanced trapping rates of using the no-lens UV LED light with different PWM driving frequency. Full size image

Table 2 The list of power consumption. Full size table

Figure 4 shows the enhanced trapping rates at different driving frequencies under the conditions of higher power consumption of PWM-driven LED, which was increased from 0.9 W to 1.5 W, which is the same as the LED driven power of the reference trapper. The results showed that when the power consumption of PWM LED increases, bug zapper trapping capability at 64 Hz decreases but remains the highest among other driving frequencies and the difference between driving frequencies in terms of the trapping capability becomes smaller. These findings means that when PMM LED power consumption is increased to 1.5 W, LED duty cycle should be increased 1.8 times, which may result in longer LED conduction time and reduced light contrast ratio, so making the efficiency of the PWM driving mode and the linear current driving mode similar. Thus, it can be inferred that the effect of contrast ratio on the attraction of insects is higher than that of light output power.

Figure 4 The enhanced trapping rate graph under the use of no-lens 1.5 W PWM LED. Full size image

Finally, this study compared a 10 W FL bug zapper (Fig. 5) and two LED bug zappers (Fig. 6) equipped with 0.9 W PWM-UV LEDs (64 Hz) and 1.5 W PWM-UV LEDs (64 Hz), respectively. Measurements were conducted 24 hours for five days. The experiment results are presented in Fig. 7 and Table 1. The results showed that the number of trapped mosquitoes in the bug zapper using 0.9 W PWM LED was 1.04 times higher than that using 1.5 W PWM LED. And the number of trapped mosquitoes in the 1.5 W PWM LED was 1.46 times higher than in the FL bug zapper (Table 1). The power consumption of the 1.5 W UV LED light was only 15% (1.5/10 × 100% = 1.5%) of the 10 W FL lamp’s.

Figure 5 The fluorescent lamp bug zapper used in experiments of the study. Full size image

Figure 6 The UV LED bug zapper constructed for experiments of the study. Full size image