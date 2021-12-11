The polar night shift: seasonal dynamics and drivers of Arctic Ocean microbiomes revealed by autonomous sampling

The present study elucidates microbial and oceanographic seasonality in the WSC and the EGC of Fram Strait using automated, year-round high-frequency sampling (Fig. 1a). For this purpose, seawater was autonomously collected and preserved in situ using moored Remote Access Samplers (RAS) in weekly to monthly intervals (Supplementary Table 1). In addition, sensors continuously measured depth, temperature, salinity, and oxygen, informing about oceanographic conditions including the proportions of Atlantic Water (AW) and Polar Water (PW). After recovery, water samples were subjected to amplicon sequencing of microbial communities and quantification of inorganic nutrients. Bacterial, archaeal, and eukaryotic amplicon sequence variants (ASVs) were then evaluated in the oceanographic context, including satellite-derived ice and chlorophyll concentrations (Supplementary Table 1).

Major annual dynamics and drivers

Environmental conditions and microbial communities substantially differed over the year, but also between the two sampling sites (Fig. 1b, Supplementary Figs. 2, 3). At the WSC mooring, ice-free AW prevailed throughout the year, with water temperatures between 3.0 and 7.2 °C at sampling depth (Supplementary Table 1). Stratification in summer and mixing of the water column in winter [48, 49] corresponded to a mixed layer depth between 0 (July/August) and 270 m (February). At the EGC mooring, deployed at the edge of the marginal ice zone, water temperature varied between –1.8 and 4.4 °C. Intermittent advection of AW resulted in dynamic changes between polar (cold/ice-rich) and Atlantic (warmer/low-ice) conditions (Fig. 1b). PW-dominated periods showed a specific physicochemical and microbial signature, whereas AW advection resulted in greater similarities to the WSC (Supplementary Figs. 2, 3). This connection was strongest between AW proportions and bacterial composition (Spearman’s rho = 0.4; p = 0.00008). Hence, differences between the WSC and EGC correspond to different hydrography, ice cover as well as sampling depth. Earlier studies investigated the background of these vertical and horizontal contrasts in hydrography [33] and microbial composition [29].

This study focuses on the seasonal shifts in microbial communities. In both the WSC and EGC, communities markedly changed in composition and diversity over the annual cycle (Fig. 2a), illustrating dynamic microbiome structures year-round. Taxonomic dissimilarities to the first sampling event peaked around the March equinox before increasing again towards peak polar day (Fig. 2b), indicating light-driven temporal recurrence [50]. Notably, bacterial but not eukaryotic alpha-diversity correlated with daylight hours in both regions (Spearman’s rho = 0.6, p < 0.006).

Microbial and environmental seasonality

We contextualized major patterns in microbial and physicochemical variability (Figs. 2−4) to delineate the four seasons: spring (mid-April to mid-June), summer (mid-June to late-July), autumn (August to October), and winter (November to mid-April). Comparing all sampling events in the WSC and EGC, community structures largely clustered by season, with up to ~60% compositional dissimilarity to the other seasons respectively. Nonetheless, region-specific subclusters underlined the influence of hydrographic differences on microbiome composition (Supplementary Fig. 4). Seasonal contrasts in physicochemistry (Fig. 3a, Supplementary Table 3) and community composition (Fig. 3b, Fig. 4, Supplementary Fig. 5a) were most pronounced in the WSC, corroborated by season-specific correlations between microbial taxa and environmental parameters (Fig. 5). Weaker seasonality in the EGC corresponded to the combined influence of deeper sampling depth, sea ice cover, and the proportions of PW (Figs. 3b, 5). In line with recent metagenomic evidence, these patterns indicate a considerable degree of temporal specialization among Fram Strait microbiomes [51, 52], although the abundant SAR11 and SAR86 clades (constituting on average 25 ± 6% and 8 ± 3% of sequences, respectively) varied little over the year (Supplementary Fig. 5a).

Fig. 4: Microbes as indicators for seasons. Relative sequence abundances of major microbial families by season and region (see Supplementary Fig. 5a for details). Full size image

Fig. 5: Environmental drivers of community structure. Partial Least Square regression between environmental parameters and the abundance of microbial families, identifying seasonal groupings in the WSC (a) compared to both seasonal and polar/Atlantic-influenced groupings in the EGC (b). Only correlation coefficients > 0.5 were considered. Temp: water temperature; O 2 conc: oxygen concentration; O 2 sat: oxygen saturation; PW: proportion of Polar Water; ice cover: percent ice cover on a given sampling event; past ice: percent ice cover integrated over the time between sampling events; CO2: partial CO 2 pressure. Full size image

In the WSC, daylight and temperature were significant drivers of eukaryotic variability (PERMANOVA, p < 0.001), whereas bacterial composition varied mostly with temperature (PERMANOVA, p < 0.001), comparable to the global TARA microbiome study [53]. Bacterial alpha-diversity peaked at the end of polar night (Fig. 2b) when water temperatures were lowest (Fig. 1b), underlining the day-night shift as key transition event. ASVs associated with Bacillariophyta (i.e. diatoms) and Flavobacteriales predominated from spring to autumn (Fig. 2a), presumably corresponding to metabolic interrelations through algal carbohydrates [54]. In contrast, heterotrophic eukaryotes (foremost Syndiniales and RAD-C radiolarians), archaea (Nitrosopumilales) and specific bacterial taxa (e.g., Rhodospirillales) prevailed in winter, with additional short-lived peaks of the diatom parasites Pirsonia and MAST-3 (Fig. 2a). We consider these taxa as “microbial recyclers” persisting on detrital, inorganic or semi-refractory substrates. For instance, as detailed below, Nitrosopumilales are involved in ammonia oxidation and hence nitrate replenishment. The separation into photoautotrophy- and heterotrophy-driven periods of production and recycling was reflected in nutrient concentrations, with depletion in summer and replenishment during winter (Fig. 1b, Supplementary Table 1).

In the EGC, changes between polar and Atlantic conditions caused more variable community composition, turnover and diversity. For instance, environmental conditions during AW advection in January resembled those in August (Figs. 1b, 3a). Daylight, temperature, hydrography and ice cover all contributed to microbial community structuring (PERMANOVA, p < 0.05). This explained why some taxa correlate with seasonally changing environmental parameters, and some with polar or Atlantic conditions (Fig. 5). Constant proportions of photoautotrophic and heterotrophic eukaryotes year-round, with ~50% lower diatom abundances than in the WSC (Fig. 2a, Supplementary Fig. 5b), illustrated a more heterotrophic food web largely determined by sampling depth [55]. Sensor data available from autumn 2017 onwards show that <1% of photosynthetically active radiation reaches 80 m, impeding primary production. Furthermore, stratification in the upper ~50 m is strong [33, 34]. Detected phytoplankton sequences thus largely correspond to sinking cells from surface blooms and ice [56, 57]. In this context, high ice cover between May and July presumably repressed light availability and hence surface primary production, while stimulating the downward flux of ice-derived microbes. This combination of factors contributed to the weaker seasonality and temporal lag in the detection of certain phytoplankton taxa. For instance, Phaeocystaceae and Mediophyceae primarily occurred in summer/autumn (EGC) compared to spring/summer (WSC) respectively (Fig. 4). Nonetheless, our results indicate some overarching seasonal principles, especially during AW recirculation to the EGC. In the following, we present a detailed synopsis of seasonal patterns and specific events in chronological order from autumn 2016 to summer 2017.

Autumn

Autumn in the WSC was characterized by nitrate, silicate and phosphate depletion and a specific community of Coscinodiscophyceae, Ceratiaceae, SAR116 and Rhodobacteraceae (Figs. 3, 4−6, Supplementary Table 3). These patterns illustrate a post-bloom state, with growing decay of summer phytoplankton [58] and concurrent increase in mixotrophic dinoflagellates [59]. The prevalence of Corethron, Rhizosolenia and Proboscia sequences (Fig. 6b, Supplementary Fig. 5b) matched microscopic cell counts [60], corroborating our amplicon-based results. Similar autumn patterns in the Southern Ocean indicate bi-polar seasonal preferences of Coscinodiscophyceae, likely facilitated by their ability to overcome silicate limitation [61], use ammonium instead of nitrate [17], and resist grazing [62]. Appearance of chytrid fungi and Labyrinthulaceae at maximal nutrient depletion in October (Supplementary Fig. 6) indicates saprophytic activity on decaying algae [63, 64]. Up to 13-fold higher abundances of Cand. Puniceispirillum, other SAR116 members as well as Ascidiaceihabitans, Amylibacter and Planktomarina (Fig. 6b) were probably fueled by DMSP and senescence compounds from decaying phytoplankton [65, 66]. Detection of Luteolibacter from the Rubritaleaceae family (Fig. 5b) mirrored autumn in coastal Svalbard [67] and suggested ongoing particle formation, typical processes in ageing phytoplankton [68]. Overall, the average mixed layer depth of 17 m (Supplementary Table 3) suggests that microbial signals partially correspond to cells sinking from the shallow productive layer.

Fig. 6: Autumn and winter dynamics. a Concentrations of nitrate (squares) and silicate (triangles) in relation to stratification (blue; only available for the WSC). b Microbial genera with increased proportions in autumn or winter. “Winter-ice” eukaryotes are combined (marked by asterisks; see Supplementary Fig. 7a for abundances of each genus). c pH values (only available for the WSC) and proportions of Polar Water. Full size image

Fragilariopsis co-occurred in the WSC and the EGC during early autumn (Fig. 5b). We hypothesize that this typically ice-associated taxon was transported to the WSC by advection, considering the higher proportion of PW during this time (Fig. 6c). This event also covaried with higher pH, with potential metabolic effects on prevalent taxa such as Pseudo-nitzschia [69]. Otherwise, the EGC displayed quite different dynamics. Peaking diatom abundances characterized autumn as major photosynthetic period (Fig. 4, Supplementary Fig. 5b). We attribute this delay to the low ice cover (Fig. 1b, Supplementary Table 3) enhancing light penetration and stratification [70]. This combination presumably allowed an autumn surface bloom, becoming subsequently detectable at 80 m once phytoplankton cells sank.

Winter

The WSC and EGC shared elevated abundances of Magnetospiraceae, Nitrospinaceae, the Arctic97B-4 clade and unclassified Gammaproteobacteria (Figs. 4, 5b), although their winter-summer contrasts were stronger in the WSC (average Kruskal-Wallis significance p ≤ 0.003 vs. 0.02 in the EGC). Furthermore, Dadabacteriales appeared from February (WSC) or late March (EGC) (Fig. 6) and might contribute to the recycling of organic matter [71]. Fundamental regional differences were the complete switch to heterotrophy in the WSC, compared to ice-related microbial signatures including persistent diatom signals in the EGC.

Heterotrophic winter communities of the WSC

The increase of Syndiniales, parasitic recyclers of phytoplankton biomass [72], in November marked the onset of winter (Supplementary Fig. 6). Bacterial diversification and nutrient replenishment (Figs. 2, 6) followed the breakdown of summer stratification, with maximal mixing of the water column in January (Fig. 6a). At this time, heterotrophic eukaryotes constituted ~70% of sequences and nutrient standing stocks were restored (Figs. 2a, 6a). The parallel decline of phototrophs to a combined relative abundance of <5% (Supplementary Fig. 5b) indicated complete mixing as one central turning point of the annual cycle [73, 74]. Notably, this also illustrates that only a small “seed bank” overwintered to initiate the following spring bloom. The upward transport of microbes during mixing likely enriched the community’s metabolic potential [75]. For instance, appearance of deep-water RAD radiolarians [76] possibly contributed to the recycling of phytoplankton biomass. Stratification potentially also influenced the temporal succession of different Syndiniales lineages over winter (Supplementary Fig. 6).

Winter bacteria and archaea likely contributed to nutrient replenishment. The co-occurrence of Nitrosopumilaceae and Nitrospinaceae (Figs. 4, 6b), the major drivers of marine nitrification, suggests an interactive niche with initial oxidation of ammonia or urea by Nitrosopumilaceae and subsequent nitrite oxidation by Nitrospinaceae [77]. In addition, the Magnetospiraceae family (Rhodospirillales) might recycle nitrogen by fixation and contribute to a yet underestimated nitrogen source [78, 79]. Furthermore, metaproteomic data indicate that Magnetospiraceae perform CO 2 fixation and thiosulfate oxidation [13]. Overall, genomic and metabolic evidence suggests consistent roles of Nitrosopumilaceae, Nitrospinaceae, and Magnetospiraceae during winter in both Arctic and Antarctic Oceans [80, 81]. Further potential recyclers are the Pirellulaceae and Woeseiaceae through ammonia oxidation and denitrification respectively [82, 83]. The winter niche of Defluviicoccales was potentially fueled by stored glycogen or unsaturated aliphatics [84, 85]. Overall, the prevalence of diverse heterotrophic and chemoautotrophic taxa illustrates the polar night as important recycling phase before the spring bloom. Furthermore, the winter microbiome is not static, but responsive to certain stimuli such as mixing.

An ice-related microbial loop in the EGC

Unique to the EGC was the persistence of raphid-pennate diatoms and flavobacteria throughout winter (Fig. 4), contrasting their light-correlated seasonality in the WSC. We attribute these signals to ice melt and release of cells into the water, following intermittent water temperatures of >2 °C during AW advection in January (Fig. 1b). The diatoms Bacillaria and Naviculales, together with Polarella and Chrysophyceae flagellates, constituted up to 15% of sequences between February and March (Fig. 6b, Supplementary Fig. 7a). All of these taxa occur in sea ice and the underlying water [56, 86], possibly constituting an ice-related microbial loop. Ice algae produce copious amounts of storage polysaccharides and extracellular polymeric substances, fueling bacterial growth in the underlying water [70, 87]. Bacillaria exudates are a valuable nutrient source for bacteria [88], as is chrysolaminarin from diatoms and Chrysophyceae [89]. Concurrently, Chrysophyceae potentially also influenced organic matter cycling by preying on bacteria [90]. A Flavobacterium ASV constituted ~10% between January and March (Fig. 6b, Supplementary Fig. 7a), sharing >99% sequence similarity with Flavobacterium frigidarium, a psychrophilic genus with laminarinolytic abilities [91]. Detection of related sequences on ice-algal aggregates [92] supports a presumed niche of this ASV through utilization of ice-algal carbohydrates. Overall, such ice-fueled processes might explain signatures and activities of specific microbial taxa in the warming Arctic [93, 94].

An EGC-specific winter bacterium was the SAR406 clade, peaking at 9% sequence abundance in March and remaining detectable into summer. In addition, the frequently ice-associated genus Colwellia increased from February to abundances of >20% in mid-June (Figs. 6b, 7a). Both SAR406 and Colwellia markedly correlated with ice cover (Spearman’s rho = 0.7, p < 0.0004), suggesting that ice cover sustained these winter-type taxa into summer. As SAR406 might participate in sulfur cycling [95], loss of sea ice might diminish the recycling of inorganic substrates.

Fig. 7: Spring and summer dynamics. a Relative abundances of dominant eukaryotic and bacterial genera (see Supplementary Fig. 8 for detailed abundances). b Concentrations of chlorophyll, nitrate, phosphate and oxygen. Full size image

Spring and summer

Microbial succession in the WSC

Once daylight reached ~20 h in mid-April, the microbial system returned to a phototrophic state. The winter-spring transition occurred within few weeks, comparable to warmer Pacific waters [96]. The average mixed layer depth of >200 m until mid-June (Supplementary Table 3) likely facilitated strong phytoplankton growth. Eukaryotic composition changed ahead of bacterial communities, whose structure changed within four weeks after the primary photosynthetic peak (Supplementary Fig. 6). We observed three distinct bloom stages, featuring phototrophic pioneers (Phaeocystis and Chaetoceros) followed by araphid-pennate diatoms (Grammonema) and centric diatoms (Thalassiosira) (Fig. 7, Supplementary Fig. 8). A comparable three-stage bloom has been observed a year before in nearby Kongsfjorden [97]. The replacement of eukaryotic heterotrophs by photoautotrophs (Fig. 3b, Supplementary Fig. 6) suggests considerable energy fluxes around the winter-spring transition, with possible effects on benthopelagic coupling [98,99,100]. The early detection of Aurantivirga and SAR92 (Supplementary Fig. 6) matched observations during the Antarctic spring bloom [17], indicating comparable temporal niches at both poles. The Grammonema abundance of >50% in May coincided with peaking chlorophyll, potentially fueling intermittent peaks of Formosa, Polaribacter, and NS clades from family Flavobacteriaceae (Fig. 7a), comparable to diatom-flavobacteria relationships in temperate and Antarctic waters [54, 101].

Thalassiosira was specific for summer and the final bloom stage, when nitrate and phosphate declined and oxygen concentrations peaked (Fig. 7). The average mixed layer depth in summer was 23 m (Supplementary Table 3); hence, the RAS sampled just below the productive layer. The relative increase of mixotrophic flagellates (e.g., Gyrodinium and Woloszynskia) and concurrently decreasing chlorophyll indicates that trophic structure shifted towards heterotrophy. Increase of the roseobacter Amylibacter (formerly NAC11-7) to 15% sequence abundance emphasized the beginning transition to the autumn post-bloom where Rhodobacteraceae dominated (Fig. 4). We hypothesize concurrent generation of detritus particles, given the typical termination of diatom blooms by aggregation [68] and the association of Amylibacter with related particles [102]. Furthermore, the appearance of ectoparasitoid dinoflagellates such as Chytriodinium indicates beginning parasitism on diatoms and larger metazoans [103].

Absence of major phototrophic peaks in the EGC

Diatom abundances resembled those during winter (Supplementary Fig. 5b), with threefold lower chlorophyll concentrations than the WSC peak (Fig. 7b). Fragilariopsis and Chaetoceros together only constituted <10% of eukaryotic sequences, although nutrients were not limiting (Fig. 7b, Supplementary Table 3). Furthermore, Phaeocystis only reached 9% and hence a quarter of WSC proportions. These observations corroborate the influence of sampling depth, i.e. that phytoplankton sequences merely mirror preceding surface dynamics and export flux. This constant input of detrital material presumably also explains why Syndiniales prevailed over summer (Fig. 4), together with major peaks of the mixotrophs Chromidina (Ciliophora) and Gyrodinium (Dinoflagellata) that constituted up to 35% of eukaryote sequences. Chromidina is normally considered an animal parasite, suggesting yet undescribed free-living niches in the marginal ice zone. The prevalence of mixotrophy was underlined by the earlier detection of Woloszynskia, and twofold lower flavobacterial abundances compared to the WSC (Figs. 2a, 4b). Moreover, the typical phytoplankton associates OCS116, Lentimonas and Luteolibacter [104, 105] were only detected from mid-summer, following EGC-specific Cryomorphaceae and Marinomonas peaks (Fig. 7a). The presence of ice cover over summer, likely resulting in continuous input of ice-derived substrates, indicates further differences in trophic structure. Ice substrates presumably fueled the major peak of Colwellia, which can efficiently grow on organic matter from sea ice [70].