Quasi-Love wave scattering reveals tectonic history of Australia and its margins reflected by mantle anisotropy

Overview of data selection and processing

Earthquakes from 1994 to 2020 of magnitude > 6.5, depth < 50 km, and in the epicentral distance range of 70°–180° were selected to ensure large amplitude surface waves and enough separation to distinguish QL from R1. All data were low-pass filtered at 100 s (0.01 Hz) to amplify the fundamental Love and Rayleigh wave components and suppress overtones. Following previous studies, the delay time (δt) between the QL and G1 is calculated using the cross-correlation technique19,21,28. In the final step the delay time is converted to distance (see Fig. 1b), and back-projected along the great-circle path to determine the location of the scatterer. If the polarization of the surface waves suggests a deviation from the great-circle path of more than 10° then the result is discarded (Fig. S8). In this study, a few modifications have been made to the cross-correlation technique to improve detection and measurement quality. These are outlined in further detail below along with a more detailed description of the methodology.

Strategy for detection and measurement of Quasi-Love waves

Data for each event is requested from the IRIS Data Management Centre (ds.iris.edu/) for 5000 s following the origin time. After low-pass filtering at 0.01 Hz, seismograms are rotated into the vertical, radial, and transverse, and normalized by the maximum amplitude on each component. The maximum on the transverse signifies the fundamental Love wave (G1), and on the vertical the fundamental Rayleigh wave (R1), indicated by the vertical dashed green and dashed blue lines in Figs. S1 and S3. Initial quality control restricts events to those with a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of the Love wave greater than 5, where the noise amplitude is determined by the first 300 s of the seismogram. A cut-off of 5 was determined empirically from the data. In general large amplitude Love waves are a necessary pre-requirement to generating observable QL waves, and thus detections are more likely in the Love radiation maxima (and Rayleigh radiation minima).

Most previous studies only measure QL waves on the vertical component even though the particle motion is elliptical and distributed across both the vertical and radial components (Fig. S1b, c). Same as for R1, for QL, the vertical and radial components are 90° out of phase. The first derivative of the radial component (dashed red line Fig. S1d) matches the vertical component. This is a useful diagnostic feature. Any seismograms that do not display this characteristic during the visual inspection process are discarded, and the QL wave must be clearly visible on both components, not just the vertical. Furthermore, stacking of the vertical component with the derivative of the radial component amplifies the QL (and R1) while dampening the noise (magenta line Fig. S1e). This improves both the visibility and confidence of the QL detection.

The next step is to cross-correlate this QL stack with G1 on the transverse component. Fig. S1f shows the absolute amplitude of the cross-correlation (thin black line) as a function of lag time relative to the position of G1. Peaks of this cross-correlation function (i.e. maxima, where the derivative equals zero) are identified by blue crosses and connected by a new blue curve. Peaks in this new curve are then selected and highlighted by blue circles. Typically the largest peak is associated with the correlation between G1 and R1 (as seen in Fig. S1f). The QL peak, if present, is a secondary peak located before the highest R1 peak but after the G1 arrival (indicated by dashed green line). The inferred QL delay time is marked by a green asterisk and dotted green line. The time shifted Love wave is plotted for comparison with the QL stack in Fig. S1e.

All seismograms and cross-correlation functions are visually inspected for quality based on the criteria outlined above (see Fig. S1 and S3). Only those with a clearly visible and distinct QL wave are kept. It is possible however that multiple QL waveforms may appear in one seismogram if multiple scatterers are located along the great-circle path. In such cases, for simplicity, the first QL wave, closest to G1, and therefore closest to Australia is recorded.

The last step in the process is to convert the delay time (δt) into distance and back-project the location of the scatterer along the great-circle path. Considering that the QL wave travels distance, δx, of the total path, Δ, (Fig. 1a) with the slower Rayleigh wave phase velocity (V R ), the delay time can be expressed as:

$${{{{{\rm{\delta }}}}}}{{{{{\rm{t}}}}}}=\frac{{{{{{\rm{\delta }}}}}}{{{{{\rm{x}}}}}}}{{V}_{R}}-\frac{{{{{{\rm{\delta }}}}}}{{{{{\rm{x}}}}}}}{{V}_{L}}$$ (1)

where V L is the Love wave phase velocity. To negate having to use either an average guess for the phase velocities or calculate individually for every seismogram, the following substitution can be made,

$${{{{{\rm{\delta }}}}}}{{{{{\rm{t}}}}}}=\frac{{{{{{\rm{\delta }}}}}}{{{{{\rm{x}}}}}}\left({t}_{R}-{t}_{L}\right)}{\triangle }$$ (2)

where Δ is the epicentral distance between source and receiver, and t R – t L is the time delay between the Rayleigh (R1) and Love (G1) waves. Simply rearranging this equation for δx gives,

$${{{{{\rm{\delta }}}}}}{{{{{\rm{x}}}}}}=\frac{{{{{{\rm{\delta }}}}}}{{{{{\rm{t}}}}}}\triangle }{\left({t}_{R}-{t}_{L}\right)}$$ (3)

The scatterer distance is therefore independent of the absolute phase velocities or the arrival times, and only depends on the relative time difference between G1 and R1. This is useful given the exact start of the R1 is difficult to determine, especially considering likely overlap with QL. Instead the time difference between the maximum amplitude of G1 and R1 can be utilized, which is much easier to calculate from the seismogram.

Errors and uncertainties on the interpretation of Quasi-Love waves

In this study, the term Quasi-Love waves refers to surface wave polarization anomalies that are characteristic of Love-to-Rayleigh scattering. This is distinct from distortions or rotations of the polarization of surface waves by azimuthal anisotropy that are sometimes also called quasi-Love waves or quasi-Rayleigh waves elsewhere in the literature15,16,17. Such polarization distortions are analogous to the terminology of quasi-P and quasi-S when body-wave polarizations are altered by Earth 3D heterogeneity18. In such polarization-distortion cases, the quasi-Love wave will exhibit particle motion that is still mostly transverse polarized but with a small added vertical component (see Fig. 2 of ref. 17). In contrast, Love-to-Rayleigh scattering generates Quasi-Love waves that are predominantly polarized in the vertical-radial plane, displaying ellipticity characteristic of Rayleigh waves with a 90° phase lag between the vertical and radial components18. By comparing the waveform shape of the QL wave on both the vertical component and the first-derivative of the radial component during the measurement process (e.g. Fig. S1d) ensures the presence of characteristic Rayleigh wave motion as expected for QL wave scattering. Incorrect interpretations due to slight polarization-distortions are thus considered unlikely in the present dataset.

There may however be certain scenarios where the region surrounding the seismic station is anisotropic, that such polarization-distortions of the Love wave on the radial and vertical components may still interfere with QL waves generated from a nearby lateral anisotropic gradient. This could potentially induce error in the measurement of the QL delay time, and thus the location of the QL scatterer, when δt is less than the typical period of G1 (i.e. ~100 s). However, such interference should also modify the waveform shape of the QL wave, and would disrupt the expected pattern of Rayleigh wave ellipticity between the radial and vertical components. Under such circumstances, the waveforms are unlikely to pass visual inspection during the quality control process (e.g. Fig. S1), when a similar shape between G1 and the QL wave is required, as well as a similarity between the QL wave on the vertical component and first-derivative of the radial component. Such quality control steps should ensure that the effect of interference from polarization-distortions due to anisotropy near the station is minimized for the QL dataset presented here.

Previous studies have shown that Love-to-Rayleigh scattering is most efficiently generated by lateral gradients in seismic anisotropy (i.e. changes in seismic anisotropy either in strength or orientation) rather than changes in isotropic structure37,38,39,40. Lateral anisotropic gradients of only 3–5% are enough to generate QL waves with 5–10% amplitude of the fundamental Love wave20,39, compared to unrealistic perturbations of 20% or more which would be required to produce the same effect with isotropic velocity changes only37,38. Additionally QL waves are not typically seen in synthetic seismograms generated from velocity models without lateral variations in azimuthal anisotropy (Fig. S6)21,27,28. It is worth noting that lateral anisotropic gradients will also cause Rayleigh-to-Love scattering, generating Quasi-Rayleigh waves, in addition to Quasi-Love waves18,53. Such Quasi-Rayleigh waves will appear on the transverse component trailing G1 and thus are more challenging and less commonly studied compared to QL waves that arrive ahead of R1 on the vertical and radial components53. As a relatively large amplitude of G1 is a pre-requirement of this study (SNR > 5), the amplitude of R1 is often comparatively less, and thus Quasi-Rayleigh waves are not expected to be visible on the same seismograms as prominent QL waves (Fig. S1).

The relative amplitude between the QL wave and the fundamental Love wave is represented via the cross-correlation amplitude, which is used to determine the symbol size in Fig. 3. QL amplitude is dependent not only on the strength of the anisotropic gradient but also on the anisotropic geometry relative to the propagation path. Maximum QL conversion occurs when the propagation azimuth is 45° to the symmetry axis, and zero conversion when the propagation azimuth is either parallel or perpendicular21,54. This creates a symmetric four-lobed radiation pattern with both positive and negative polarities of the QL wave, which in theory could be used to infer not only the location of an anisotropic gradient but also the geometry of anisotropy. It is safe to say that large QL amplitudes can be interpreted as the existence of a strong gradient in anisotropy but smaller amplitudes do not necessarily equate to a weaker gradient. Likewise, a lack of detection of QL waves is not conclusive evidence that anisotropic gradients do not exist along the great-circle path. The angle between the propagation path and the geometry of the anisotropy may simply be non-optimal for Love-to-Rayleigh scattering to occur.

While lateral variations in seismic anisotropy are the most likely cause of the QL wave scatterers, an important consideration is at what depth they are generated. Depth sensitivity kernels calculated for QL wave scattering with a dominant frequency of 0.01 Hz (100 s) suggest a broad range of sensitivity throughout the upper mantle but with a peak around 100–200 km depth (refer to Fig. S1 of Levin et al.23, Fig. 9 of Chen and Park19). While potential contributions from shallower or deeper depths cannot be entirely ruled out, the source of the QL waves most likely resides within the upper mantle, and not within the crust.

As well as the depth, there is also a degree of uncertainty associated with the horizontal location of the QL wave source. Firstly, the width of the lateral anisotropic gradient cannot be exactly determined. For example, a wide gradational zone can produce the same signal as a sharp localized gradient, but both are represented as a point scatterer at the center of the lateral gradient distribution21. Secondly, the smallest feature that can be resolved is likely on the order of 1/4th of the wavelength19. Surface waves with a period of 100 s have a wavelength of ~400 km, suggesting ~100 km resolution. This is consistent with numerical experiments based on simple anisotropic models with an equatorial band of 4% azimuthal anisotropy, in which the source of the QL scatterer could be correctly located to within 100 km following a similar methodology to that applied here19.

The real Earth however is much more complex than such idealized models and location errors may be influenced by 3D heterogeneity. In particular 3D velocity structure may cause deviations from the great-circle path (e.g. multi-pathing), which could result in a location error when the QL wave source is back-projected. In order to limit this, a comparison is made between the polarization of the surface waves and the source-receiver back-azimuth. Any events with deviations greater than 10° are thrown out from the dataset, but most are in agreement to within a few degrees (Fig. S8). Slight rotations away from the radial/vertical (Rayleigh) and transverse (Love) polarizations are to be expected when in the presence of seismic anisotropy15,16,17,18. Nonetheless, a maximum deviation of 10° from the great-circle path would result in a location error of 390 km for a QL wave scatterer at a typical distance of 20° from the receiver (Fig. S8). A typical deviation of 2° would however cause a location error of <100 km.

A location error may also result regarding the assumption that the average Rayleigh and Love phase velocities between the QL scatterer and the seismic station are the same as the average phase velocities along the entire great-circle path. Considering that many of the propagation paths cross an ocean basin before generating a QL wave and then continue through mainly continental regions after scattering at the ocean-continent boundary, this may cause the phase velocities along the respective path segments to substantially differ, either due to changes in isotropic or anisotropic properties or both. If the average phase velocities were 5% higher between the QL scatter and the receiver (i.e. δx), than between the earthquake source and the receiver (i.e. Δ), then this would directly correspond to a 5% error in the scatterer location as a function of distance along the great-circle path. For example, if a typical QL scatterer is estimated to be 20° away from the receiver, then a 5% velocity error would equate to a distance error of 1° (~110 km).

Overall based on the above considerations, typical location errors are expected to be on the order of 100 km but the further away the QL scatterers are the size of the error likely increases. This may be supported by the data as Fig. 4 suggests that QL scatterers are preferentially located near the ocean-continent boundary to within 400–500 km, and with geological provinces to within 100–150 km, based upon the steepness of the CDF curve relative to the random distributions.

Of further note, the methodology applied here is based upon detecting a single scatterer located closer to the receiver than to the source. This ensures enough separation from the Rayleigh wave on the radial and vertical components in order to be able to identify the QL wave. If a QL scatterer is located near the source then the QL arrival will overlap with the Rayleigh wave making it hard to distinguish. Likewise, in the cases where more than one potential QL wave is identifiable on the seismogram, potentially due to multiple lateral gradients in seismic anisotropy along the propagation path, only that which is closest to the receiver is included in the dataset as it is the easiest to distinguish. If the seismogram contains multiple closely arriving QL waves generating a complex overlapping signal, then this will be discarded during the quality control process as the QL wave is required to have a similar waveform shape as G1 (Fig. S1).

Lastly, it is possible for QL waves to resemble higher-mode Rayleigh waves27,55. In this study only shallow events less than 50 km depth are considered are these should primarily excite the fundamental modes rather than overtones, and all seismograms are low pass filtered at 100 s which should aid separation of the modes56. During the quality control process, the requirement that the QL wave should have a similar waveform shape to G1 (see Fig. S1), should also help distinguish potential interference from higher mode Rayleigh waves, as these would not be expected to possess the same waveform shape as G1. Following these conditions, synthetic seismograms demonstrate that the observed QL waves are unlikely to be the result of higher mode Rayleigh waves (Fig. S6)19,27,28.