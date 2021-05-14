Solar noble gases in an iron meteorite indicate terrestrial mantle signatures derive from Earth’s core

Solar noble gas origin

Planetary embryos with a mass >0.1% of that of Earth15—equivalent to a size larger than the dwarf planet Ceres—may have attracted a tenuous atmosphere while being immersed in the gas of the protosolar nebula. However, solar gas can only enter the protoplanet’s interior if both a dense atmosphere and a magma ocean form simultaneously. It was found15 that even embryos with 10% Earth’s mass could not have dissolved sufficient solar gas in a magma ocean to account for the Ne content of Earth’s mantle. Hence, we conclude that such a process is even more unrealistic in the case of asteroidal-sized parent bodies. This leaves SW irradiation of precursors as the more viable source15, which, moreover, is a frequently observed source of solar gases in meteorites3,7,8,13. Washington County, if considered as core analogue, thus, provides evidence that cores of planetary bodies may host noble gases of SW origin. The ubiquitous occurrence of solar-type helium and neon in the main phases of the meteorite (schreibersite and metal), in all interior samples up to several centimetres away from the fusion crust, documents that they cannot represent implanted SW from the recent passage to Earth. Surface-implanted components could only be present in a thin layer1,14, concentrated in the outermost few tens of nanometres2, which are usually ablated during atmospheric entry37,38. Although our measured variable concentrations of the solar component in Washington County argue for a heterogeneous distribution on a millimetre scale (variable concentrations of trapped noble gas in samples of adjacent areas were noted earlier32)—may be due to exsolution features of the kamacite–taenite structure during crystallisation—the occurrence of solar gases throughout the bulk meteorite indicates incorporation during metal formation within its parent body. This implies SW irradiation of the chondritic precursor protolith before metal segregation. A scenario involving irradiation of chondritic precursor material during the initial stages of our solar system appears reasonable, particularly after, but also before, dissipation of the solar nebula, a process that took place after a protoplanetary disk lifetime of ~6 Ma39 or possibly after more than ten million of years40. Although the accretion disk is considered as optically thick, due to its high gas and dust content, accreting solids in off-disk regions, which are less opaque, may have been repeatedly irradiated13,41. This process is valid for planetary building blocks with highly inclined orbits when appearing out of the settled disk at high distances from the midplane, for material on the surface of the disk, and actually also in parts of the midplane13. Consequently, it can be expected even during the earliest stages of solar system evolution that irradiated solids were continuously incorporated into accreting bodies.

Partitioning into planetary cores

Washington County samples contain ~4.8 × 10−9 cm3 g−1 solar 3He and 2.1 × 10−8 cm3 g−1 solar 20Ne, respectively (Supplementary Table 1), with a quasi-unfractionated average 3He/20Ne ratio of ~0.26 (3He/20Ne SW ~0.3)14. If we assume an undifferentiated Washington County precursor protolith that also resembles a type of terrestrial precursor material, we might consider, for example, SW-irradiated, gas-rich CV chondrites42 (Vigarano-type carbonaceous chondrites) or enstatite chondrites43 (E chondrites) based on similarities in isotopic composition. With average 20Ne solar bulk concentrations of ~4.5 × 10−7 cm3 g−1 in CV and ~6.1 × 10−7 cm3 g−1 in E chondrites (Supplementary Data 2 and 3), the partition coefficient for Ne between Washington County-like metal and the Washington County parent body (D Ne = 20Ne solar(WC) /20Ne solar(protolith) , where 20Ne (protolith) corresponds to 20Ne solar in either CV or E chondrites) must have been ca. 4.6 × 10−2 and 3.4 × 10−2, respectively, in order to achieve the observed solar Ne abundance. For CI and CM chondrites (Ivuna- and Mighei-type carbonaceous chondrites, respectively) with bulk 20Ne solar concentrations of ~1.3 × 10−7 and ~2.2 × 10−7 cm3 g−1 (Supplementary Table 2 and Supplementary Data 4), the corresponding partition coefficients are ~1.6 × 10−1 and ~9.6 × 10−2, respectively. We emphasise, however, that CI–CM precursor material played only a limited role as building blocks during terrestrial accretion before core formation44 and rather contain low fractions of solar-like Ne isotopic ratios42.

A value for D Ne in the range 10−2–10−1 was indeed recently determined between molten iron-rich metal and molten silicate under pressures up to 16 GPa17. At more relevant pressures of ≲1 GPa (corresponding to the maximum pressure at the centre of a planetesimal with 100 km radius), the partition coefficient of helium during percolative core formation and segregation between liquid metal and solid silicate is as high as 11.8 ± 1.818. With such a value, virtually all noble gases—having similar partitioning behaviour16,18,19,45—would enter the metal phase. In this case, even much lower protolith 20Ne solar concentrations of ~2 × 10−9 cm3 g−1 20Ne would yield the concentrations observed in Washington County.

Large planetary cores—like the terrestrial one—have largely been formed by merging cores from differentiated planetesimals26,46, of which a distinct fraction of Washington County-like metal can be expected. Despite some models argue for equilibration of a major part (70–100%) of the precursor metal with the terrestrial mantle before entering Earth’s core47, a certain fraction of the precursor cores might have undergone only limited (≥36%) re-equilibration and emulsification18,46,48. Hence, solar gases may have been delivered to Earth’s core either piggyback in planetesimal cores or may have entered core-forming metal phases by metal–silicate partitioning in the proto-mantle, which also contained solar gases2,3,4,5,7,8,19. An important question to be considered is if solar gases from the core can contribute significantly to mantle noble gases observed today.

In a first step, we consider the present-day mantle degassing flux of 3He ranging from 267 to 1070 mol per year49, which includes the most recent estimate of 800 ± 170 (2σ) mol per year50. We further consider a two-stage degassing history of Earth3,51 with massive degassing in the first 100 Ma of accretion during a magma ocean stage followed by more “tranquil” fluxes3 soon after the moon-forming impact at ~4.45 Ga52, associated with degassing at mid-oceanic ridges, which continues until today. It is important to note here that the first stage of massive degassing is considered to be sourced by the proto-mantle19,51, in which most of the solar gases resided after metal–silicate partitioning—this degassing phase does not need to be sourced by the core. Only after the moon-forming impact, we assume mantle degassing to be supported by the core. Initially, e.g., during the Hadean, degassing of residual mantle noble gases may have contributed significantly, in addition to a core flux. Later, the core contribution could have become more and more important, particularly for the OIB mantle domains. In the extreme scenario that all degassed noble gases from the mantle after the moon-forming impact would be replenished by the underlying core, the upper limit present-day mantle flux of 1070 mol per year 3He (i.e. 4 atoms cm−2 s−1)53 throughout the past 4.4 Ga of Earth’s history yields an initial core concentration of ~5.5 × 10−11 cm3 g−1 3He. Hence, ~1% of Washington County-type metal (with 4.8 × 10−9 cm3 g−1 3He) is required to have contributed to proto-Earth. If we consider more active geodynamics and higher heat fluxes during the Hadean than today54, assuming an order of magnitude higher volatile fluxes from the mantle during 4.4–4.0 Ga, this would roughly double the required initial core concentrations to ~1 × 10−10 cm3 g−1 3He, which in turn would demand ~2% Washington County-type metal contribution to Earth’s core. It is of vital importance that these numbers are maximum values to cover the total flux of solar gases from the mantle. If only the much lower OIB noble gas flux4,5,19 is assumed to be sourced by the core, a factor of 10–100 lower inventory is required, i.e., only a 0.02–0.2% contribution of WC-type material to Earth’s core. The reasoning above is also valid for Ne, because both Washington County and the terrestrial mantle incorporated solar He and Ne2,3,4,7,8,19. Larger fractions of solar gas-bearing metal are possible and would provide correspondingly larger initial core inventories, while at the same time counterbalancing possible losses of noble gases from metal bodies during accretion. As mentioned above, such losses might, for instance, happen if a certain fraction of planetesimal core material equilibrated at high pressures when sinking through the magma ocean, before merging with Earth’s proto core18,46,47,48. For this fraction, the low partition coefficients measured for pressures up to 16 GPa between liquid metal and liquid silicate of ~10−3–10−2 for D He and 10−2–10−1 for D Ne would apply, which likely also apply for higher pressures at conditions of Earth’s core formation16,17. As exemplified earlier, even for such low partition coefficients typical solar gas concentrations in SW-irradiated precursor protoliths would be sufficient.

Earth’s core as a solar noble gas reservoir

Only minor SW-irradiation levels (when compared to typical solar gas-rich chondrites), associated with low-pressure metal segregation in small planetary bodies, is required to achieve Washington County-like concentrations of solar helium and neon. Furthermore, to explain the terrestrial noble gas inventory, only a minor fraction of such planetesimals, when containing a metallic core resembling Washington County-like material, is required to accrete to Earth’s core. This would still allow a substantial fraction to equilibrate with the mantle at higher pressures18 and even to lose some solar-type noble gases from the accreting metal before merging with the terrestrial core. Here, it has to be kept in mind that only ~1–2% of such material is needed, whereas Washington County represents ≥1% of all known iron meteorite parent bodies20, and a factor of 10–100 lower contribution is sufficient if only the OIB flux is sourced from Earth’s core. At the same time, the proportion of solar gas-bearing iron cores might have been higher in the zone of the terrestrial building blocks closer to the sun than the asteroid belt regions where most meteorite parent bodies reside. On the other hand, there is evidence for light solar noble gases in several other iron meteorites30 from both nonmagmatic and different magmatic groups (Supplementary Figs. 10 and 11), demonstrating that Washington County might not be a unique case. For these other iron meteorites, however, it remains so far unclear whether the solar gases are due to SW irradiation of the parent body or due to irradiation during transport in the solar system. Independent of the origin of the solar gases within the iron meteorites, this indicates that precursor metal from both incipient/partial and completed core formation processes on asteroids could have contributed to solar gas inventories of planetary cores, and deserves detailed investigations in upcoming studies. In this regard, our data represent the first solid proof of solar noble gases in metal from a small body, an important missing link en route to planetary core formation.

We note that our model can not only explain why noble gases were entering the terrestrial core but also why they leave the core. While higher partition coefficients at low-pressure metal segregation can explain effective partitioning into metal45 (most efficiently from solid silicates5,18), lower partition coefficients prevailing at high pressures16,17 can easily explain noble gas back transfer into the mantle at the core-mantle boundary (CMB), especially after reducing concentrations of noble gases in the mantle by massive degassing in the Hadean3,19,51,54. Effective noble gas transport across the CMB is particularly valid if transient partial silicate melts occur above the core; as judged from the orders of magnitude higher partition coefficient (D He ) between liquid metal and solid silicate compared to partitioning between liquid metal and liquid silicate at 1 GPa16,18,45, the transfer into liquid silicate is much easier than diffusion into solid mantle material. It has to be noted, however, that, to our knowledge, no noble gas partition data for CMB conditions exist, whereas, in support of our model, a single value for D He = 9 × 10−3 at 40 GPa obtained by molecular dynamics simulations55 is consistent with low partition coefficients between molten metal and liquid silicate approaching conditions at the CMB.

For our planet, this may offer a new solution for problems associated with keeping different mantle regimes with distinct noble gas signatures, by fluxing individual reservoirs from the underlying core4,5,6,16,17,18,19. At the same time, this would imply a considerable—previously neglected—active role of Earth’s core in mantle geochemistry and volatile geodynamics, which should be integrated into future studies.