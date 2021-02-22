Magmatic flare-up causes crustal thickening at the transition from subduction to continental collision

Continental arcs are produced by subduction magmatism1. Determining their internal dynamics is a key to understanding the formation of continental crust2. At mid to deep crustal levels, continental arcs comprise dominantly magmatic additions from the mantle, pre-existing metasedimentary rocks, and various basement rocks of the upper plate1. Exposed tilted arc sections offer a unique opportunity to understand the deeper arc environment, such as those of the Salinian arc3 and Famatinian arc4, which expose 5–30 km of the arc crustal column. Deeper sections, such as the Fiordland arc5,6 of New Zealand (15–55 km), show a gradual transition from shallower plagioclase-bearing igneous cumulates and granulite facies rocks to plagioclase-free, garnet-rich rocks (i.e., garnet-pyroxenites) and to eclogites7.

Although there is a consensus that lower arc garnet-pyroxenite and eclogite protoliths are derived from mantle magma additions to arcs1,8, there remains considerable controversy about the mechanism of formation of these plagioclase-free, garnet-rich lithologies. Their formation has implications for the origin of magmas in convergent plate margins. The most accepted models for the origin of garnet-pyroxenites in arc roots argue either that they represent high-pressure cumulates from a mantle-derived hydrous basalt or basaltic andesite, or that they are partial melting residues (restites) reflecting high pressure crystal–liquid equilibria at lower arc levels1,8,9,10. On the other hand, documentation from deep exposure of the Kohistan paleo-island arc (Northern Pakistan) is consistent with the formation of the lower arc garnet granulite by dehydration-melting of upper arc hornblende gabbronorite leading to intracrustal differentiation and arc thickening to 30 km11.

Crustal thickening to more than 50 km in Andean-type arcs is caused by complex processes that are as yet poorly-understood and involve a combination of tectonic shortening and magmatic accretion12. Igneous inflation has been postulated based on petrological investigation to explain arc thickening in other continental arcs such as in the Coast Plutonic Complex and Sierra Nevada of North America13,14, Fiordland of New Zealand15, and also in the Kohistan arc11 in Pakistan.

Rates of magma addition in continental arcs are temporally discontinuous and characterized by short flare-ups, lasting 5–35 million years16,17,18, and during which magma addition rates are up to fifteen times higher than background rates17. Ignition of flare-ups in arcs is an unresolved question with explanations ranging from upper plate crustal processes driven by internal arc feedback19, to episodic mantle melting4,18 and dynamic processes involving lithospheric thickening and delamination20. Flare-ups have so far been documented in upper crustal sequences, using the abundance of igneous rocks and their ages, detrital zircon ages of sedimentary rocks derived from the arc, and volume estimates of plutonic and volcanic rocks17,21. There has not yet been a detailed documentation of the consequences of these events to the deeper portion of the arcs. Although deep arc xenoliths offer important perspectives and their investigation has generated P-T paths, geochronology data, and even cooling rates16, they return only random and punctuated information compared to exposed continental arc sections.

Here, we use petrochronology and thermodynamic simulations of lithologies from three different levels of the Kabyé Massif arc exposed in Togo, to show that deep parts of the arc were being pushed down into high pressure regions and internally reworked, while voluminous magma was being emplaced in the upper parts of the arc during a flare-up. Thus, we report for the first time the record and consequences of the flare-up phenomenon in deeper arc portions, responsible for doubling crustal thickness.

Sampling deep continental arc crust

The magmatic rocks of the continental arc system of the West Gondwana Orogen22 intruded the old continental rocks of the Benino-Nigerian shield which extend to NE Brazil. This shield and its arc formed the overriding plate during continental collision with the West African Craton23. The Kabyé lower arc section is now preserved along the collisional suture zone and was exhumed to the surface by west-verging thrusts, along with ultra-high pressure eclogites, during the subduction of the West African craton margin23,24,25 (Fig. 1A).

Fig. 1: Trans-Atlantic geological correlations and the Kabyé continental arc root. A Correlation between the geology of South America and Africa along the West Gondwana Orogen illustrating the location of the deep arc root of the Kabyé Massif and upper batholith zone of the Santa Quitéria arc exposed in NE Brazil. B Geological map of the Kabyé Massif based on ref. 70. C Simplified cross section through the tilted arc crustal section of the Kabyé Massif showing the transition from garnet-bearing rocks on the left (west) to garnet-free metagabbros on the right (east). Late peraluminous felsic dikes are represented in orange. D Anatectic garnet-pyroxenite from the lower arc zone. White and pink arrows represent the residual eclogite sample (DKE-374) and the leucosome-rich sample (DKE-371), respectively. E Garnet granulite from the mid-arc zone (DKE-375). F Quartz-diorite from the upper arc (DKE-380). Full size image

Shallower plutonic equivalents of the Kabyé lower arc section can be found in other sections of the West Gondwana Orogen, such as the Santa Quitéria plutonic arc complex in NE Brazil26, and in its continuation in northwest Africa23 (Fig. 1A). This arc system started as early as 880–800 Ma with juvenile magmatic additions, and culminated with voluminous batholith growth during the mature arc stage at 660–620 Ma26. Regardless of the arc level, the mafic rocks of the Kabyé Massif display positive εNd values at 600 Ma, ranging between 0 and +9 and low 87Sr/86Sr ratios from 0.7015 to 0.705124. However, age-correlated felsic granitoids from the shallower mature stage of the Santa Quitéria arc, display increasingly negative εNd values and higher 87Sr/86Sr towards younger ages from 650 to 610 Ma26. Such dispersion of isotopic values has been interpreted as progressive contamination of juvenile magmas by a continental upper plate26, as the arc thickened from 660 to 610 Ma. Together with regional geochronology of the shallower arc-related granitoids from NE Brazil and Togo23,24,27, mature continental arc activity started at 660–640 Ma and finished with the final West Africa Craton passive margin subduction at c. 610 Ma21.

The root of the Kabyé arc was formed by mantle-derived magmas24,25 and now has a layered structure and comprises essentially deep meta-igneous and igneous rocks, that are exposed in a tectonically segmented monoclinal framework dipping 35–45° to the east24,25 (Fig. 1B). Despite the several west-verging thrusts that crosscut it, disrupting the stratigraphic arc column, the massif still preserves an excellent semi-continuous exposure of the lower to middle arc section with primary igneous layering24,25 (Fig. 1C). The trace element systematics of the rocks is in agreement with a continental arc setting24. Metamorphism and rock composition vary systematically across the massif. Garnet-pyroxenite lenses within strongly foliated garnet granulite dominate the western lower unit (the arc root) and grade into garnet-free metamorphosed pyroxenites, norites and diorites crosscut by kyanite-garnet-bearing felsic dykelets. The mafic granulites, originally metagabbros, from the lower unit are composed of garnet-clinopyroxene-plagioclase ± orthopyroxene with subordinate rutile and quartz, where garnet overgrows clinopyroxene indicating increasing pressure conditions25. These lower arc rocks are often migmatitic with residual garnet-pyroxenite accompanied by quartz-rutile-zoisite ± kyanite and retrogressive amphibole in association with plagioclase-rich leucosomes. The middle unit is composed of garnet-free orthopyroxene-clinopyroxene-plagioclase ± rutile ± quartz granulites and minor garnet-bearing granulites and garnet-free clinopyroxenites24,25. Finally, in the upper unit, xenoliths of garnet-bearing metagabbros occur within garnet-free metagabbros, which in turn have a conspicuous primary compositional igneous layering overprinted by a concordant metamorphic foliation24.

We selected four samples from three different crustal levels of the tilted Kabyé continental arc for integrated petrology and geochronological investigation (see Detailed petrography and thin-section mapping in Supplementary items). Samples DKE-374 and DKE-371 are both anatectic high-pressure mafic rocks from the lower arc zone: DKE-374 represents the residual high-pressure eclogitic assemblage of garnet and clinopyroxene (Fig. 1B) while DKE-371 is a garnet-bearing, plagioclase-rich leucosome (Fig. 1C). Additionally, sample DKE-375 is a foliated garnet granulite from the middle-arc zone and sample DKE-380 is a weakly foliated quartz-diorite associated with garnet-free metagabbros of the upper arc zone.

Results: pressure–temperature (P–T) conditions and zircon geochronology

Thin sections of all garnet-bearing samples were compositionally mapped with EPMA to determine the chemistry zoning of minerals, and to derive the local bulk composition for forward and iterative P–T modeling. Figure 2 illustrates the approach taken for the most interesting garnet-pyroxenite sample (DKE-374). For samples DKE-371 and DKE-375 see Supplementary Fig. S1. The mineral assemblage map shows large idiomorphic garnets that are surrounded by interstitial pyroxene, amphibole, and quartz. Compositional maps show homogenous composition for the pyroxene with XNa (Na/(Na + Ca) = 0.26) and XMg (Mg/(Mg + Fe) = 0.76) with a little rimward increase of the XJd, thus classifying it as omphacite and the rock as an eclogite. Garnet is zoned with a more homogenous core with Alm 49-47 Py 31-28 Grs 25-18 Spe 0.16-0.14 and a rim with Alm 46-42 Py 27-21 Grs 30-26 Spe 0.13-0.09 (Fig. 2A).

Fig. 2: Petrology of lower arc samples. A Mineral distribution of sample DKE-374. Compositional variation of garnet and clinopyroxene detailed within the dashed white boxes show rimward increase of the grossular component in garnet and subtle rimward increase of jadeite component in clinopyroxene. This sample is affected by post-peak fluid alteration along cracks responsible for the precipitation of calcite and a second stage of amphibole (light green). This late stage alteration was removed from the integrated pixel composition used in the forward and inverse modeling for P–T conditions. B P–T condition results for the samples from different arc levels. The background isochemical phase diagram, calculated using the composition of the upper arc, garnet-free metagabbro of sample TO-140 from ref. 3, shows different fields of mineral stability. Sample DKE-374 plots below the plagioclase-out field indicating eclogite facies conditions. Forward modeling P–T error bars are 95% of confidence level. Full size image

Forward P–T modeling for this eclogite sample (DKE-374), using the local bulk composition of the mapped thin section, predicts the observed assemblage defining a P–T field between 1.60 and 2.25 GPa and 670–875 °C. The intersection of compositional isopleths of garnet and omphacite rims is between 1.86–2.10 GPa and 805–820 °C, yielding an average P–T condition of 815 ± 20 °C and 2.0 ± 0.2 GPa (Fig. 2B and Supplementary File Fig. S2). Our modeling indicates that amphibole is a retrograde phase. Iterative P–T modeling using the program Bingo–Antidote28 integrated in XMapTools29 defines a P–T region between 800 °C, 1.8 GPa and 900 °C, 2.5 GPa where there is a good match between observed assemblages and compositions, with optimal P–T conditions of 820 °C, 2.15 GPa (Fig. 2B and Supplementary File Fig. S3). Forward and iterative P–T modeling for the garnet-bearing metagabbro (sample DKE-375), show that the observed mineral assemblage and compositions are best modeled at conditions of 890 ± 100 °C and 1.4 ± 0.15 GPa and 890 °C and 1.2 GPa, respectively (Fig. 2B and Supplementary File Figs. S3 and S4). These conditions represent subsolidus equilibration after intrusion of the gabbro at T > 1100 °C. Starting from a garnet-free igneous gabbro intruded at 1.2–1.5 GPa, garnet is then formed during near-isobaric cooling30. Al-in-hornblende geobarometry31 and plagioclase-hornblende geothermometry32 for the diorite from the upper arc zone yield a narrow range of P = 0.7 ± 0.2 GPa and T = 720 ± 20 °C, also interpreted as isobaric cooling after emplacement.

Accordingly, the estimated pressure for the eclogite sample DKE-374 indicates a maximum depth of ~67 km (using 33.3 km GPa−1, assuming a density of 3.0 g cm−3). On the other hand, emplacement pressures of the upper section diorite of ~0.7 GPa are consistent with depths of 23 km, and of 1.18–1.44 GPa for the middle-section garnet metagabbro correspond to 39–48 km depth. These data indicate preservation of an arc section from 70 to 20 km, similar to that described in the Fiordland arc of New Zealand6.

Zircon U-Pb ages coupled with trace element analysis for the lower arc eclogite (sample DKE-374) record a complex geological history, as revealed by zircon internal texture (Fig. 3A). Zircon imaging reveals core-rim structures in most zircon grains, together with minor homogenous and sector zoned grains. Trace element content and zircon internal texture indicate three different groups with progressive decrease of heavy rare earth elements (HREE), Y, Th/U and age. Weighted mean 206Pb/238U ages for these groups cluster at 671.6 ± 8.4, 634.5 ± 7.9, and 622.3 ± 6.8 Ma (all uncertainties provided are 95% confidence level) (Fig. 3A). For the oldest group with highest HREE and negative Eu, the c. 670 Ma age was calculated using the three oldest concordant analyses and is interpreted as the minimum age of the mafic protolith. Depletion in HREE together with the lack or attenuation of the negative Eu anomaly in the younger zircon groups (mostly rims and homogeneous grains) indicate that, in contrast to the older cores, they have grown in the presence of garnet and in the absence of plagioclase33 (Fig. 3B). The complex patterns of zircon chemistry and texture are interpreted as recording first crystallization of the mafic protolith (high-HRRE group), at c. 670 Ma and progressive metamorphism with garnet growth and plagioclase breakdown marked by the two groups with mid-HREE to low-HREE zircon during arc development lasting until c. 620 Ma. The inset in Fig. 3C illustrates the combined decrease in Yb and negative Eu anomaly, indicating zircon growth during metamorphism with increasing garnet and decreasing plagioclase modal abundances for the garnet- and pyroxene-rich samples.

Fig. 3: Zircon geochronology and trace elements. Time-stamped zircon trace element variation for A Melt-poor residual eclogite (sample DKE-374) and B Plagioclase-rich leucosome (sample DKE-371) associated with the eclogitic residue. Reported ages for the sample DKE-374 are average 206Pb/238U ages. For the high-Yb group (zircon cores) the average 206Pb/238U ages for the oldest (N = 3) concordant zircons are considered the minimun age for the protolith. Age for the metamorphic zircon grains from leucosome of sample DKE-371 is a concordia age (N = 11). C Zircon trace element variation from zircon cores to rims as a function of 206Pb/238U ages for sample DKE-374. The light blue envelope represents zircon trace element for the leucosome-rich sample (DKE-371). Upper left inset illustrates the combined decrease in Yb and negative Eu anomaly, indicating zircon growth during metamorphism with increasing garnet modal abundance for samples DKE-374 and DKE-371. Full size image

Zircon grains recovered from the plagioclase-rich leucosome (sample DKE-371) are rounded with sector zoning, typical of high-grade rocks33. Their very low U (2–15 ppm), Th/U (0.03–0.005) and trace element contents are comparable to the low-Yb group of sample DKE-374. The zircon Concordia age (N = 11) for this sample is 619.6 ± 9.8 Ma (2σ), which is within error of the age of the low-HREE metamorphic zircon rims in eclogite DKE-374 (Fig. 3B). The age is interpreted to date crystallization of the partial melt within the lower arc crust.

U-Pb ages and zircon trace element patterns for the shallower garnet metagabbro (sample DKE-375) and quartz-diorite (sample DKE-380) are less complex. Their zircons have oscillatory zoning and REE patterns of typical igneous grains33. The ages, therefore, constrain the crystallization of the protolith of the garnet metagabbro and quartz-diorite at 620.0 ± 5.9 and 623 ± 15 Ma, respectively (Supplementary File Fig. S5). This magmatic event is therefore contemporaneous with metamorphism in the lower unit as recorded by samples DKE-374 and DKE-371. The zircon REE pattern for DKE-375 indicates limited or no garnet growth during the crystallization of the magma, considering that zircon is a late crystallizing phase (Supplementary Fig. S5). Therefore, we interpret that in this sample garnet formed at subsolidus conditions during near-isobaric cooling at 1.2–1.4 GPa. While isobaric cooling can lead to minor garnet growth, it is impossible that it completely consumes plagioclase, which is indeed absent in sample DKE-374. The lack of plagioclase and presence of garnet provide additional evidence for burial and recrystallization of the gabbro at more than 60 km depth.

Discussion: arc thickening and igneous inflation

Time-stamped trace element patterns of zircon retrieved from the lower arc eclogite sample (DKE-374) indicate a minimum age for the protolith crystallization at c. 670 Ma outside of the stability field of garnet but within that of plagioclase. The lower arc bulk rocks have a pronounced positive Eu anomaly24,25 that indicates plagioclase accumulation during formation of the layered igneous rocks (Fig. 4A). This demonstrates that the mafic protolith of the arc roots was initially a gabbro crystallized in the shallower arc, where plagioclase was stable. Progressive pressure increase recorded by HREE depletion in younger zircon domains and by the metamorphic mineral assemblage, suggests that the gabbro was buried to depths of ~67 km within the arc column, at peak pressure of ~2.0 GPa by c. 620 Ma. Moreover, prograde garnet and omphacite zoning and clinopyroxene coronas around garnet24,25 similarly indicate increasing pressure conditions. The age of metamorphism in the eclogite (sample DKE-374) overlaps with crystallization ages of the magmatic protolith of the garnet granulite (DKE-375) and quartz diorite (DKE-380) in the middle to upper arc crust. This indicates that new mafic magmas did not stall at the crust-mantle boundary but rather intruded close to the neutral buoyancy zone at a depth of 23 km in the case of the upper quartz diorite, or crystallized at high-pressure conditions at depths of 39–48 km in the case of the garnet granulite.

Fig. 4: Magmatic flare-up record from shallower arc rocks. A Distribution of Eu/Eu* anomalies from bulk-rock across the Kabyé arc root with respect to distance from the westernmost boundary of the massif (near sample DKE-371 in Fig. 1B), which represents the arc deepest position (proxy for arc depth). The samples from the arc bottom have predominantly positive Eu anomalies suggesting shallower crystallization/differentiation, within the plagioclase stability field. Inset shows REE distribution and the positive Eu anomaly of selected samples from the lower arc rocks. Data from ref. 24. B Age distribution of detrital and igneous zircons from arc-related basins and granitoids from Togo and NE Brazil23,26,27,34,35 depicting maximum magmatic addition rate at 620–625 Ma within a 660–580 flare-up. Inset: distribution of U-Pb and Ar–Ar43 ages from the igneous and metamorphic rocks of the Kabyé arc root. Full size image

It is suggested that the burial of gabbro from 23 to 67 km depths between 634 and 620 Ma is related to an inflation of the crust driven by an increased rate of magma emplacement at 20–25 km depth and subordinately at higher pressures, peaking at c. 620 Ma. This inferred increase in magmatism coincides with a pronounced peak at c. 620 Ma in the age distribution of detrital zircon from sediments in the basins and igneous zircons from granitoids related to the arc in Togo and NE Brazil23,26,27,34,35 (Fig. 4B). The combined data suggest that this time period marks a magmatic flare-up coeval with the burial, metamorphism, and anatexis of earlier intrusions and formation of garnet–pyroxenites and eclogites in the deep part of the arc.

The flare-up event was active c.10 million years prior to the collision with the passive margin of the West African Craton, which is marked by ultra-high pressure (UHP) eclogites dated at c. 610 Ma22. During this 10 million years time interval, 500 km of lithosphere would have been subducted at average plate velocities of 5 cm year−1. This distance is in accordance with the width of the hyper-extended modern Iberian passive margin, that exposes serpentinized sub-continental lithospheric mantle over a 170 km wide section36. One of the features of the preserved passive margin of the West African Craton is the abundance of serpentinized peridotites interpreted to mark a continental-ocean transition zone37,38,39. Subduction of these serpentinites and release of H 2 O during antigorite and chlorite breakdown at 80–120 km depths can increase the H 2 O flux to the subarc mantle by a factor of six compared to expected flux from breakdown of hydrous phases in altered oceanic crust40,41. This scenario is modeled in Fig. 5A where different lithospheric segments enter the subduction zone during transition from subduction to collision. Up to about 20 million years prior to collision, oceanic lithosphere is subducted where hydrous phases are concentrated in the mafic oceanic crust. This is followed by subduction of the ocean-continent transition zone that is dominated by serpentinites. Finally, the extended continental margin enters the subduction zone, leading to continental collision. The different water content of the subducted lithospheric segments controls partial melting of the subarc mantle, and hence magmatic addition to the upper arc environment. For the normal oceanic lithosphere water content (0.17 × 109 g of H 2 O) is assumed to be stored in a 2 km-thick upper volcanic layer of altered basalts (lawsonite-eclogite, 1 wt% H 2 O) and a 3 km-thick layer of peridotites with an average serpentinization of 10%. For the exhumed mantle in the hyperextended margin, the water content (1.07 × 109 g of H 2 O) is stored in a 3 km-thick upper zone of fully serpentinized peridotite with a progressive decrease of serpentinization to 70, 40, 20, and 10% to 7 km42 and assuming 9 wt% H 2 O stored in the serpentinites at sub-arc depth43. In the calculations we use a vertical section with a unit area of 1 m2, thus this number represents the quantity of water in a column of 1 m2 at sub-arc P–T conditions. The response of the arc to the varying magma production driven by these varying H 2 O inputs in the hot mantle wedge is illustrated in the lower panel of Fig. 5A. With time, the arc thickens with accumulation of mantle-derived magmas at the neutral buoyancy level, favored by subduction of water-rich, serpentinized mantle that ignites the flare-up at 630–620 Ma. The maximum arc thickness resulting from this process as constrained by our samples is ~70 km.

Fig. 5: Igneous inflation and arc thickening during different stages of subduction. A Upper panel: amount of water in the different sections of subducted crust in a column of 1 m2 at sub-arc P–T conditions (see text for details). Lower panel: response of the arc to varying magma production, caused by varying H 2 O release of the subducting slab over time. The different colors of the boxes (dark green to light blue) indicates arc crust produced at different time intervals (time scale at the bottom). B Change in modal abundance of residual phases during burial of an upper arc metagabbro (sample TO-140 from ref. 24.). Thick yellow line: extracted melt; thick red line: density variation of the residual phases. Mineral abbreviations: amph amphibole, chl chlorite, zo zoisite, ep epidote, ttn titanite, plag plagioclase, qtz quartz, cpx clinopyroxene, phe phengite, grt garnet, rt rutile, ky kyanite, and m melt. Left panel illustrates the process of flare-up and upper arc igneous inflation with coeval burial of earlier shallower arc to eclogitic conditions. The 15 millon years span from the garnet-in isograd to eclogitic conditions is constrained by the mid-Yb and low-Yb zircon rims of sample DKE-374. Full size image

We suggest that this increased H 2 O flux ignited the magmatic flare-up immediately preceding collision. In the Gangdese arc, in South Tibet, a similar flare-up immediately predating collision has also been recorded44. There, continental arc magmatism associated with the Tethyan oceanic lithosphere subduction lasted for c. 160 million years, until continental collision between India and Asia shut down the system, marked by the Kaghan and Tso Morari UHP eclogites dated at 50-45 Ma44,45. In this context, a similar flare-up event is evident 5–10 million years. before UHP metamorphism associated with subduction of the Indian passive margin44. The similar history in West Gondwana and Himalayan orogens suggests that geometry and composition of the transitional region between ocean and continents modulates the intensity of magmatism in the period immediately preceding continental collision.

Using thermodynamic simulations, we modeled the progressive transformation of an upper arc gabbro to an anatectic residual eclogite due to burial in response to magmatic inflation resulting from a flare-up. The mineral assemblage and modes observed in sample DKE-374 are modeled at 800–850 °C and 1.9–2.0 GPa using the upper arc gabbro composition TO-140 from ref. 3. (Fig. 5B). Burial leads to an increase in density from 3.0 g cm−3 in the gabbro to up to 3.4 g cm−3 in the eclogite. As the ignition of the flare-up and thickening of the arc crust was immediately followed by subduction of the continental margin at 615–610 Ma22 (Fig. 6A), we speculate that, despite the high density of the eclogites in the arc roots, there was not enough time for the instability to develop into delamination7. Moreover, the dragging down of buoyant incoming continental crust at the start of the collision provided a support and a natural barrier, that impeded eclogite delamination. The thickening of the arc was likely accompanied by compressive forces, as is common in other continental arcs12, however the relative contributions of tectonic shortening and magma inflation to crustal thickening could not be estimated. Although the densification of the arc root could lead to the enhanced compression in the upper arc7, there is still no clear indication that this process could also generate low pressure gradients in the arc column that would favor magmas to stall at the neutral buoyancy zone. During and after continental collision at c. 610 Ma21, thrusting toward the west exposed the deep roots of the continental arc at 600–580 Ma46. Thrusting was coupled with dextral transcurrent tectonics along the suture zone, and was responsible for displacing the batholith-dominated zone to present-day NE Brazil22 (Fig. 6B, C).

Fig. 6: Integrated model for arc thickening and preservation of arc root. A Continental arc building (650–620 Ma) through a series of sheeted intrusions. The lower portion of the arc pile, under background compressive tectonic stresses related to convergence and subduction, has been depressed by the emplacement of younger mantle-derived and shallower intrusions, leading to arc thickening and metamorphism of the once shallower gabbro intrusions. Small sills may be emplaced in the deeper levels of the arc originating high-P cumulatic and magmatic rocks, represented by our sample DKE-375. Magma differentiation to intermediate or felsic arc rocks may occur in several levels but predominantly in the neutral buoyancy zone, represented by the quartz-diorite sample DKE-380. Fluid release from serpentinized mantle triggered mantle melting and arc flare-up. B Continental collision at c. 610 Ma and subduction of the West African Craton and associated passive margin to depths of UHP metamorphism (>90 km), leading to onset of exhumation and upper plate uplift. C Exhumation (600–580 Ma) through thrust zones and exposure of deep arc roots of the Kabyé Massif. Continuous shortening due to Himalayan-type continental collision results in the formation of the major (>4000 km long) right-handed Transbrasiliano-Kandi strike-slip system. Full size image

This is the first study that recognizes the impact of a magmatic flare-up on the roots of continental arcs. The flare-up combined with background compressive tectonic stresses led to a significant crustal thickening12. Thus, we conclude that magmatic flare-up causing inflation in arcs represents a new and alternative model to explain thick arc roots and the origin of garnet-pyroxenites and eclogites in their deep sections. Detailed P–T–time evolution of exhumed arc roots provides an important link between processes in the lower crust with those in upper crust. The results presented provide insights into the interplay of fast crustal growth and thickening in response to a magmatic flare-up at the termination of a long-lived subduction system.