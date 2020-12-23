The other side of sea level change

Mitigation and adaptation to Caspian sea level decline will be a challenge for several reasons that similarly applies to declining water levels in lakes and inland seas elsewhere:

(i) Global versus local: The decline is mainly caused by global factors, but the consequences are regional and local. Global mitigation measures such as greenhouse gas emissions reductions will likely take effect too late, since Caspian sea level is already declining at a rate of about 6–7 cm per year4. Thus, intensified regional adaptation measures are required. (ii) Awareness gap: There is a lack of awareness among stakeholders that there is a problem. For example, the IPCC’s First Assessment Report (1990/92) suggested an increase in Caspian sea level from about 2010 onwards. None of the IPCC Synthesis Reports considers this issue further. Moreover, the inter-governmental Caspian Environment Program assumed in 2011 that the Caspian sea level would fluctuate only slightly in the future16. As a result, governance at international, national and regional levels for Caspian Sea-wide adaptation measures to Caspian sea level decline are lacking. (iii) Lack of studies: Assessment of risks and vulnerability of the Caspian region’s ecosystem, economies, and social systems to Caspian sea level decline are largely absent. The problem is exacerbated by received wisdom that sees periodic Caspian sea level fluctuations as a self-regulating phenomenon. (iv) Spatial optimism bias: Different communities and littoral countries might perceive that they are less affected by Caspian sea level decline than others. Such a bias could hamper coordinated adaptation actions.

The lack of public and political awareness of the imminent Caspian sea level decline applies equally to the worldwide lake level changes driven or amplified by global warming. A growing number of scientific studies predict climate-driven drying in many regions of the world, which will inevitably entail substantial lake level drops in Asian, African, and American basins2,3,4. In addition, lake levels are also affected by human water withdrawals, river damming and diversions (the famous desiccation of the Aral Sea is only one dramatic example for this), which often mask climate impacts17,18. Precise models for future climate-driven lake level changes as a scientific basis for anticipatory and sustainable mitigation and adaptation strategies are of paramount importance, but largely lacking19.

We therefore call for a global awareness campaign concerning future climate-driven lake level changes. In particular, we propose to pay considerable attention to this issue in future IPCC reports as well as in the next Global Assessment Report by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services. We also call for scientific programs to assess risks and vulnerability with respect to worldwide lake level decline and to provide guidance in decision-making. Finally, we suggest to establish a global task force to develop and coordinate transboundary mitigation and adaptation strategies, assisted by the recently launched World Adaptation Science Programme (WASP) hosted by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which is envisaged as an interface between adaptation research and decision makers. International climate funds can offer an opportunity to finance projects and adaptation measures if changes in lake levels are attributed to climate change.

The impacts of the overlooked facet of future sea level change—falling levels of lakes and seas in continental interiors on a global scale—could be similarly devastating as global sea level rise, and threaten the livelihood of millions of people worldwide. Immediate and coordinated action is needed to make up for valuable time lost. The shrinking Caspian Sea might serve as a poster child of the problem that will help to galvanize such actions.