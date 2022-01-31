Skip to main content

AGRICULTURE

Ozone damage costs billions

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article

Subjects

Tropospheric ozone is formed through the oxidation of precursor pollutants (nitrogen oxide gases and volatile organic compounds) in the presence of sunlight. This surface ozone — a major pollutant — contributes negatively to air quality, posing risks to human health. Many plant species are also sensitive to ozone, exhibiting reduced growth and seed production, and accelerated ageing. Such impacts translate to high crop yield losses, threatening food security, especially in light of rising ozone concentrations and exposure observed across Asia.

  1. Feng, Z. et al. Ozone pollution threatens the production of major staple crops in East Asia. Nat. Food. https://doi.org/10.1038/s43016-021-00422-6 (2022)

