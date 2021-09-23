Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Publisher Correction: Geoscience on the chopping block

    Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2021)Cite this article

    Subjects

    The Original Article was published on 08 September 2021

    Download PDF

    Correction to: Nature Reviews Earth & Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43017-021-00216-1 published online 8 September 2021.

    The sentence originally beginning ‘In Australia, Macquarie University and the University of Newcastle axed their entire Earth science departments, …’ has been modified to ‘In Australia, Macquarie University axed its entire Earth science department, …’. The HTML and PDF versions have been corrected.

    Rights and permissions

    Reprints and Permissions

    About this article

    Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

    Cite this article

    Publisher Correction: Geoscience on the chopping block. Nat Rev Earth Environ (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s43017-021-00227-y

    Download citation

    Search

    Advanced search

    Quick links

    Nature Briefing

    Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

    Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing