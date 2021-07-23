Exploring habitability with artificial hydrothermal vents

Marine hydrothermal vents are fissures in the ocean floor that typically discharge hot, chemically altered fluids into seawater to precipitate mounds that can be as tall as several meters. Since their discovery in the 1970’s, hydrothermal vents have transformed research on the origin and evolution of life. These ancient systems provide a unique environment suitable for the abiotic synthesis of reduced organic compounds relevant to biological activity. Efforts to study hydrothermal systems often require direct sampling of vent fluids and precipitates. However, vent fields are often home to diverse, fragile ecosystems, and numerous hydrothermal fields are legally protected. Therefore, hydrothermal vent studies are often limited by accessibility and conservation interventions. Additionally, laboratory-based chimney growth experiments are often inadequate in simulating the complex biogeochemistry of their natural systems.