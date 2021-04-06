Geological controls on geothermal resources for power generation

1. Goldstein, B. et al. in IPCC Special Report on Renewable Energy Sources and Climate Change Mitigation Ch. 4 (eds Goodfellow, I., Bengio, Y. & Courville, A.) (MIT Press, 2018).

2. Huttrer, G. W. in Proceedings of the World Geothermal Congress 2020 (2020).

3. Lund, J. W. & Toth, A. N. Direct utilization of geothermal energy 2020 worldwide review. Geothermics 90, 101915 (2020).

4. ThinkGeoEnergy. Global Geothermal Power Plant Map – updated. ThinkGeoEnergy https://www.thinkgeoenergy.com/map/ (2020).

5. Axelsson, G. Sustainable geothermal utilization – case histories; definitions; research issues and modelling. Geothermics 39, 283–291 (2010).

6. Faulds, J. E. & Hinz, N. H. in Proceedings of the World Geothermal Congress 2015 (2015).

7. Coolbaugh, M. F., Kratt, C., Fallacaro, A., Calvin, W. M. & Taranik, J. V. Detection of geothermal anomalies using advanced spaceborne thermal emission and reflection radiometer (ASTER) thermal infrared images at Bradys Hot Springs, Nevada, USA. Remote Sens. Environ. 106, 350–359 (2007).

8. Jolie, E., Klinkmueller, M., Moeck, I. & Bruhn, D. Linking gas fluxes at Earth’s surface with fracture zones in an active geothermal field. Geology 44, 187–190 (2016).

9. Faulds, J. E. et al. in Proceedings of the 42nd Workshop on Geothermal Reservoir Engineering (2017).

10. Faulds, J. E. et al. Searching for blind geothermal systems utilizing play fairway analysis, western Nevada. Geotherm. Resour. Counc. Bull. 47, 34–42 (2018).

11. White, D., Muffler, L. & Truesdell, A. Vapor-dominated hydrothermal systems compared with hot-water systems. Econ. Geol. 66, 75–97 (1971).

12. Hayba, D. O. & Ingebritsen, S. E. Multiphase groundwater flow near cooling plutons. J. Geophys. Res. 102, 12235–12252 (1997).

13. Moeck, I. S. Catalog of geothermal play types based on geologic controls. Renew. Sustain. Energy Rev. 37, 867–882 (2014).

14. Axelsson, G., & Franzson, H. in Proceedings of the Short Course on Geothermal Development and Geothermal Wells (2012).

15. Stimac, J., Goff, F. & Goff, C. J. in The Encyclopedia of Volcanoes 2nd edn (ed. Sigurdsson, H.) 799–822 (Academic, 2015).

16. Hochstein, M. P. in Small Geothermal Resources: A Guide to Development and Utilization Ch. 2 (eds Dickson, M. H. & Fanelli, M.) 31–59 (UNITAR, 1990).

17. Muffler, L. J. P. & Cataldi, R. Methods for regional assessment of geothermal resources. Geothermics 7, 53–89 (1978).

18. Nicholson, K. in Geothermal Fluids 1–18 (Springer, 1993).

19. Sanyal, S. K. in Proceedings of the 13th Workshop on Geothermal Reservoir Engineering (2005).

20. DiPippo, R. Geothermal Power Plants: Principles, Applications and Case Studies 4th edn (Butterworth-Heinemann, 2016).

21. Orenstein, R. & Delwiche, B. The Don A. Campbell geothermal project – development of a low-temperature resource. Geotherm. Resour. Counc. Trans. 38, 91–98 (2014).

22. Mines, G., in Geothermal Power Generation Ch. 13 (ed. DiPippo, R.) 353–389 (Woodhead Publishing, 2016).

23. Lucazeau, F. Analysis and mapping of an updated terrestrial heat flow data set. Geochem. Geophys. Geosyst. 20, 4001–4024 (2019).

24. Blackwell, D. D., Negraru, P. T. & Richards, M. C. Assessment of the enhanced geothermal system resource base of the United States. Nat. Resour. Res. 15, 283–308 (2006).

25. Breede, K. et al. A systematic review of enhanced (or engineered) geothermal systems: past, present and future. Geotherm. Energy 1, 4 (2013).

26. Olasolo, P., Juárez, M. C., Morales, M. P. & Liarte, I. A. Enhanced geothermal systems (EGS): a review. Renew. Sustain. Energy Rev. 56, 133–144 (2016).

27. Lu, S.-M. A global review of enhanced geothermal system (EGS). Renew. Sustain. Energy Rev. 81, 2902–2921 (2018).

28. Genter, A., Evans, K., Cuenot, N., Fritsch, D. & Sanjuan, B. Contribution of the exploration of deep crystalline fractured reservoir of Soultz to the knowledge of enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). C. R. Geosci. 342, 502–516 (2010).

29. Cummings, R. G., & Morris, G. E. Economic modeling of electricity production from hot dry rock geothermal reservoirs: methodology and analyses. Final report. (No. EPRI-EA-630; LA-7888-HDR). Dept. of Economics, New Mexico Univ., Albuquerque (USA) http://www.osti.gov/bridge/servlets/purl/5716131-wg4gUV/native/5716131.pdf (1979).

30. Fridleifsson, G. O. & Elders, W. A. The Iceland Deep Drilling Project: a search for deep unconventional geothermal resources. Geothermics 34, 269–285 (2005).

31. Reinsch, T. et al. Utilizing supercritical geothermal systems: a review of past ventures and ongoing research activities. Geotherm. Energy 5, 16 (2017).

32. Ingason, K., Kristjánsson, V. & Einarsson, K. Design and development of the discharge system of IDDP-1. Geothermics 49, 58–65 (2014).

33. Elders, W. A. & Moore, J. N. in Geothermal Power Generation Ch. 2 (ed. DiPippo, R.) 7–32 (Woodhead Publishing, 2016).

34. Blackwell, D. D. & Richards, M. Heat Flow Map of North America (American Association of Petroleum Geology, 2004).

35. Morgan P. in Encyclopedia of Solid Earth Geophysics (ed. Gupta, H. K.) 573–581 (Springer, 2011).

36. Arnórsson, S. Geothermal systems in Iceland: structure and conceptual models — I. High-temperature areas. Geothermics 24, 561–602 (1995).

37. Wilson, C. J. N. & Rowland, J. V. The volcanic, magmatic and tectonic setting of the Taupo Volcanic Zone, New Zealand, reviewed from a geothermal perspective. Geothermics 59, 168–187 (2016).

38. Flóvenz, Ó. G. & Saemundsson, K. Heat flow and geothermal processes in Iceland. Tectonophysics 225, 123–138 (1993).

39. Bibby, H. M., Caldwell, T. G., Davey, F. J. & Webb, T. H. Geophysical evidence on the structure of the Taupo Volcanic Zone and its hydrothermal circulation. J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res. 68, 29–58 (1995).

40. Blackwell, D. D. in The Role of Heat in the Development of Energy and Mineral Resources in the Northern Basin and Range Province (ed. Eaton, G.) 81–93 (Geothermal Resources Council, 1983)

41. Tezcan, A. K. in Terrestrial Heat Flow and Geothermal Energy in Asia (eds Gupta, M. L. & Yamano, M.) 23–42 (Oxford and IBH Publishing, 1995).

42. Stelling, P. et al. Geothermal systems in volcanic arcs: volcanic characteristics and surface manifestations as indicators of geothermal potential and favorability worldwide. J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res. 324, 57–72 (2016).

43. McNamara, D. D. et al. Tectonic controls on Taupo Volcanic Zone geothermal expression: insights from Te Mihi, Wairakei geothermal field. Tectonics 38, 3011–3033 (2019).

44. Minissale, A. The Larderello geothermal field: a review. Earth Sci. Rev. 31, 133–151 (1991).

45. Goldscheider, N., Szonyi, J. M., Eross, A. & Schill, E. Thermal water resources in carbonate rock aquifers. Hydrogeol. J. 18, 1303–1318 (2010).

46. Koçyiğit, A. An overview on the main stratigraphic and structural features of a geothermal area: the case of Nazilli-Buharkent section of the Büyük Menderes Graben, SW Turkey. Geodin. Acta 27, 85–109 (2015).

47. Siler, D. L., Hinz, N. H., Faulds, J. E. & Queen, J. in Proceedings of the 41st Workshop on Geothermal Reservoir Engineering (2016).

48. Cumming, W. in Geothermal Power Generation Ch. 3 (ed. DiPippo, R.) 33–75 (Woodhead Publishing, 2016).

49. Harvey, C. & Beardsmore, G. (eds) Best Practices Guide for Geothermal Exploration 2nd edn (International Geothermal Association, 2014).

50. Björnsson, G. & Bödvarsson, G. A survey of geothermal reservoir properties. Geothermics 19, 17–27 (1990).

51. Lamur, A. et al. The permeability of fractured rocks in pressurized volcanic and geothermal systems. Nat. Sci. Rep. 7, 6173 (2017).

52. Heap, M. J. et al. A multidisciplinary approach to quantify the permeability of the Whakaari/White Island volcanic hydrothermal system (Taupo Volcanic Zone, New Zealand). J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res. 332, 88–108 (2017).

53. Stimac, G., Nordquist, G., Suminar, A. & Sirad-Azwar, L. An overview of the Awibengkok geothermal system, Indonesia. Geothermics 37, 300–331 (2008).

54. Siratovich, P. A., Heap, M. J., Villenueve, M. C., Cole, J. W. & Reuschlé, T. Physical property relationships of the Rotokawa Andesite, a significant geothermal reservoir rock in the Taupo Volcanic Zone, New Zealand. Geotherm. Energy 2, 10 (2014).

55. McNamara, D. D., Massiot, C., Lewis, B. & Wallis, I. C. Heterogeneity of structure and stress in the Rotokawa Geothermal Field, New Zealand. J. Geophys. Res. 120, 1243–1262 (2015).

56. Stimac, J. A., Powell, T. S. & Golla, G. Porosity and permeability of the Tiwi geothermal field, Philippines, based on continuous and spot core measurements. Geothermics 33, 87–107 (2004).

57. Browne, P. R. L. Hydrothermal alteration in active geothermal fields. Annu. Rev. Earth Planet. Sci. 6, 229–250 (1978).

58. Wyering, L. D. et al. Mechanical and physical properties of hydrothermally altered rocks, Taupo Volcanic Zone, New Zealand. J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res. 288, 76–93 (2014).

59. Henley, R. W. & Ellis, A. J. Geothermal systems ancient and modern: a geochemical review. Earth Sci. Rev. 19, 1–50 (1983).

60. Sanchez-Alfaro, P. et al. Physical, chemical and mineralogical evolution of the Tolhuaca geothermal system, southern Andes, Chile: Insights into the interplay between hydrothermal alteration and brittle deformation. J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res. 324, 88–104 (2016).

61. Moore, J. N., Adams, M. C. & Anderson, A. J. The fluid inclusion and mineralogic record of the transition from liquid- to vapor-dominated conditions in The Geysers geothermal system, California. Econ. Geol. 95, 1719–1737 (2000).

62. Glynn-Morris, T., Mclean, K. & Brockbank, K. in Proceedings of the New Zealand Geothermal Workshop (2011).

63. Sibson, R. H. Crustal stress, faulting and fluid flow. Geol. Soc. Lond. Spec. Publ. 78, 69–84 (1994).

64. Jentsch, A. et al. Magmatic volatiles to assess permeable volcano-tectonic structures in the Los Humeros geothermal field, Mexico. J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res. 394, 106820 (2020).

65. Caine, J. S., Evans, J. P. & Forster, C. B. Fault zone architecture and permeability structure. Geology 24, 1025–1028 (1996).

66. Kissling, W. M., Villamor, P., Ellis, S. M. & Rae, A. Modelling of hydrothermal fluid flow and structural architecture in an extensional basin, Ngakuru Graben, Taupo Rift, New Zealand. J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res. 357, 134–151 (2018).

67. Jolie, E., Hutchison, W., Driba, D. L., Jentsch, A. & Gizaw, B. Pinpointing deep geothermal upflow in zones of complex tectono-volcanic degassing: new insights from Aluto volcano, Main Ethiopian Rift. Geochem. Geophys. Geosyst. 20, 4146–4161 (2019).

68. Curewitz, D. & Karson, J. A. Structural settings of hydrothermal outflow: Fracture permeability maintained by fault propagation and interaction. J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res. 79, 149–168 (1997).

69. Larson, P. H. Relay structures in a Lower Permian basement-involved extension system, East Greenland. J. Struct. Geol. 10, 3–8 (1988).

70. Childs, C., Watterson, J. & Walsh, J. J. Fault overlap zones within developing normal fault systems. J. Geol. Soc. Lond. 152, 535–549 (1995).

71. Faulds, J. E. & Varga, R. in Accommodation Zones and Transfer Zones: The Regional Segmentation of the Basin and Range Province (eds Faulds, J. E. & Stewart, J. H.) 1–46 (Geological Society of America, 1998).

72. Siler, D. L., Hinz, N. H. & Faulds, J. E. Stress concentrations at structural discontinuities in active fault zones in the western United States: Implications for permeability and fluid flow in geothermal fields. Geol. Soc. Am. Bull. 130, 1273–1288 (2018).

73. Micklethwaite, S. & Cox, S. F. Fault-segment rupture, aftershock-zone fluid flow, and mineralization. Geology 32, 813–816 (2004).

74. Faulds, J. E. Structural controls of geothermal activity in the northern Hot Springs Mountains, western Nevada: the tale of three geothermal systems (Brady’s, Desert Peak, and Desert Queen). Geotherm. Resour. Counc. Trans. 34, 675–683 (2010).

75. Faulds, J. E., Bouchot, V., Moeck, I. & Oguz, K. Structural controls on geothermal systems in Western Turkey: a preliminary report. Geotherm. Resour. Counc. Trans. 33, 375–381 (2009).

76. Rowland, J. V. & Simmons, S. F. Hydrologic, magmatic, and tectonic controls on hydrothermal flow, Taupo Volcanic Zone, New Zealand: Implications for the formation of epithermal vein deposits. Econ. Geol. 107, 427–457 (2012).

77. Muraoka, H. et al. in Proceedings of the World Geothermal Congress 2010 (2010).

78. Hulen, J., Kaspereit, D., Norton, D. L., Osborn, W. & Pulka, F. S. Refined conceptual modeling and a new resource estimate for the Salton Sea geothermal field, Imperial Valley, California. Geotherm. Resour. Counc. Trans. 26, 29–36 (2002).

79. Faulds, J. E., Hinz, N. H., Dering, G. M. & Drew, D. L. The hybrid model – the most accommodating structural setting for geothermal power generation in the Great Basin, western USA. Geotherm. Resour. Counc. Trans. 37, 3–10 (2013).

80. Ayling, B. F. in Proceedings of the 45th Workshop on Geothermal Reservoir Engineering (2020).

81. Hinz, N. H. et al. in Proceedings of the 41st Workshop on Geothermal Reservoir Engineering (2016).

82. Marrett, R. & Allmendinger, R. W. Kinematic analysis of fault-slip data. J. Struct. Geol. 12, 973–986 (1990).

83. Zoback, M. D. et al. Determination of stress orientation and magnitude in deep wells. Int. J. Rock Mech. Min. Sci. 40, 1049–1076 (2003).

84. Davatzes, N. C. & Hickman, S. in Proceedings of the World Geothermal Congress 2010 (2010).

85. Reiter, K. & Heidbach, O. 3-D geomechanical-numerical model of the contemporary crustal stress state in the Alberta Basin (Canada). Solid Earth 5, 1123–1149 (2014).

86. Ziegler, M. O., Heidbach, O., Reinecker, J., Przybycin, A. M. & Scheck-Wenderoth, M. A multi-stage 3-D stress field modelling approach exemplified in the Bavarian Molasse Basin. Solid Earth 7, 1365–1382 (2016).

87. Barton, C. et al. in Proceedings of Society of Petroleum Engineers/International Society of Rock Mechanics and Mining Sciences Rock Mechanics in Petroleum Engineering Vol. 2 315–322 (Society of Petroleum Engineers, 1998)

88. Gaucher, E. et al. Induced seismicity in geothermal reservoirs: a review of forecasting approaches. Renew. Sustain. Energy Rev. 52, 1473–1490 (2015).

89. Evans, K. F., Zappone, A., Kraft, T., Deichmann, N. & Moia, F. A survey of the induced seismic responses to fluid injection in geothermal and CO2 reservoirs in Europe. Geothermics 41, 30–54 (2012).

90. Poux, B., Gunnarsdóttir, S. H. & O’Brien, J. 3-D modeling of the Hellisheiði geothermal field, Iceland, using Leapfrog. Geotherm. Resour. Counc. Trans. 42, 524–542 (2018).

91. Ellis, A. J. & Mahon, W. A. J. Chemistry and Geothermal Systems (Academic, 1977).

92. Helgeson, H. C. Geologic and thermodynamic characteristics of the Salton Sea geothermal system. Am. J. Sci. 266, 129–166 (1968).

93. Arnórsson, S., Stefansson, A. & Bjarnason, J. Ö. Fluid-fluid interactions in geothermal systems. Rev. Mineral. Geochem. 65, 259–312 (2007).

94. Craig, H. in Nuclear Geology on Geothermal Areas (ed. Tongiori, E.) 17–53 (Spoleto, 1963).

95. Dempsey, D. E., Simmons, S. F., Archer, R. A. & Rowland, J. V. Delineation of catchment zones of geothermal systems in large-scale rifted settings. J. Geophys. Res. Solid Earth 117, B10201 (2012).

96. Delvaux, D. et al. in Proceedings of the World Geothermal Congress 2010 (2010).

97. Lelli, M. et al. Fluid geochemistry of the Los Humeros geothermal field (LHGF - Puebla, Mexico): new constraints for the conceptual model. Geothermics 90, 101983 (2021).

98. Arnórsson, S. Major element chemistry of the geothermal sea-water at Reykjanes and Svartsengi, Iceland. Mineral. Mag. 42, 209–220 (1978).

99. Giggenbach, W. F. Isotopic shifts in waters from geothermal and volcanic systems along convergent plate boundaries and their origin. Earth Planet. Sci. Lett. 113, 495–510 (1992).

100. Arnórsson, S., Grönvold, K. & Sigurdsson, S. Aquifer chemistry of four high-temperature geothermal systems in Iceland. Geochim. Cosmochim. Acta. 42, 523–536 (1978).

101. Stefánsson, A., Keller, N. S., Robin, J. G. & Ono, S. Multiple sulfur isotope systematics of Icelandic geothermal fluids and the source and reactions of sulfur in volcanic geothermal systems at divergent plate boundaries. Geochim. Cosmochim. Acta 165, 307–323 (2015).

102. Stefánsson, A. et al. Mantle CO 2 degassing through the Icelandic crust: evidence from carbon isotopes in groundwater. Geochim. Cosmochim. Acta 191, 300–319 (2016).

103. Wagner, W. et al. IAPWS industrial formulation 1997 for the thermodynamic properties of water and steam. J. Eng. Gas Turbine Power 122, 150–180 (2000).

104. Sourirajan, S. & Kennedy, G. C. The system H 2 O-NaCl at elevated temperatures and pressures. Am. J. Sci. 260, 115–141 (1962).

105. Ingebritsen, S. & Sorey, M. Vapor-dominated zones within hydrothermal systems: evolution and natural state. J. Geophys. Res. 93, 13,635–13,655 (1988).

106. Allis, R. in Proceedings of the World Geothermal Congress 2000 (2000).

107. Raharjo, I. B., Allis, R. G. & Chapman, D. S. Volcano-hosted vapor-dominated geothermal systems in permeability space. Geothermics 62, 22–32 (2016).

108. Pruess, K. & Narasimhan, T. N. On fluid reserves and the production of superheated steam from fractured, vapor-dominated geothermal reservoirs. J. Geophys. Res. 87, 9329–9339 (1982).

109. Scott, S. W. Decompression boiling and natural steam cap formation in high-enthalpy geothermal systems. J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res. 395, 106765 (2020).

110. Markusson, S. H. & Stefansson, A. Geothermal surface alteration of basalts, Krýsuvík Iceland — Alteration mineralogy, water chemistry and the effects of acid supply on the alteration process. J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res. 206, 46–59 (2011).

111. Schiffman, P. & Friðleifsson, G. Ó. The smectite–chlorite transition in drillhole NJ-15, Nesjavellir geothermal field, Iceland: XRD, BSE and electron microprobe investigations. J. Metamorph. Geol. 9, 679–696 (1991).

112. Kristmannsdóttir, H. Alteration of basaltic rocks by hydrothermal activity at 100–300°C. Dev. Sedimentol. 27, 359–367 (1979).

113. D’Amore, F. & Truesdell, A. H. Calculation of geothermal reservoir temperatures and steam fractions from gas compositions. Geotherm. Resour. Counc. Trans. 9, 305–310 (1985).

114. Arnórsson, S., Björnsson, S., Muna, Z. Z. W. & Bwire-Ojiambo, S. The use of gas chemistry to evaluate boiling processes and initial steam fractions in geothermal reservoirs with an example from the Olkaria field, Kenya. Geothermics 19, 497–514 (1990).

115. Scott, S., Gunnarsson, I., Arnórsson, S. & Stefánsson, A. Gas chemistry, boiling and phase segregation in a geothermal system, Hellisheidi, Iceland. Geochim. Cosmochim. Acta 124, 170–189 (2014).

116. Arnórsson, S. & D’Amore, F. in Isotopic and Chemical Techniques in Geothermal Exploration, Development and Use: Sampling Methods, Data Handling, Interpretation (ed. Arnórsson, S.) Ch. 9 (International Atomic Energy Agency, 2000).

117. Grant, M. A. Production induced boiling and cold water entry in the Cerro Prieto geothermal reservoir indicated by chemical and physical measurements. Geothermics 13, 117–140 (1984).

118. Corsi, R. Scaling and corrosion in geothermal equipment: problems and preventive measures. Geothermics 15, 839–856 (1986).

119. Gallup, D. L. Geochemistry of geothermal fluids and well scales, and potential for mineral recovery. Ore Geol. Rev. 12, 225–236 (1998).

120. Valdez, B. et al. Corrosion and scaling at Cerro Prieto geothermal field. Anti-corros. Meth. Mater. 56, 28–34 (2009).

121. Scott, S., Driesner, T. & Weis, P. Boiling and condensation of saline geothermal fluids above magmatic intrusions. Geophys. Res. Lett. 44, 1696–1705 (2017).

122. Truesdell, A. H., Haizlip, J. R., Armannsson, H. & Amore, F. D. Origin and transport of chloride in superheated geothermal steam. Geothermics 18, 295–304 (1989).

123. Marini, L., Moretti, R. & Accornero, M. Sulfur isotopes in magmatic-hydrothermal systems, melts, and magmas. Rev. Mineral. Geochem. 73, 423–492 (2011).

124. Kamila, Z., Kaya, E. & Zarrouk, S. J. Reinjection in geothermal fields: an updated worldwide review 2020. Geothermics 89, 101970 (2020).

125. Kristmannsdóttir, H. Types of scaling occurring by geothermal utilization in Iceland. Geothermics 18, 183–190 (1989).

126. Mroczek, E., Graham, D., Siega, C. & Bacon, L. Silica scaling in cooled silica saturated geothermal water: comparison between Wairakei and Ohaaki geothermal fields, New Zealand. Geothermics 69, 145–152 (2017).

127. Ungemach, P. Reinjection of cooled geothermal brines into sandstone reservoirs. Geothermics 32, 743–761 (2003).

128. Capuano, L. E. in Geothermal Power Generation Ch. 5 (ed. DiPippo, R.) 107–139 (Woodhead Publishing, 2016).

129. Grant, M. A. & Bixley, P. F. Geothermal Reservoir Engineering 2nd edn. (Academic, 2011).

130. Axelsson G., Björnsson, G. & Montalvo, F. in Proceedings of the World Geothermal Congress 2005 (2005).

131. Axelsson, G. in Comprehensive Renewable Energy (ed. Sayigh A.) 3–50 (Elsevier, 2012)

132. Zarrouk, S. J. & Moon, H. Efficiency of geothermal power plants: A worldwide review. Geothermics 51, 142–153 (2014).

133. Sanyal, S. K. & Morrow, J. W. in Proceedings of the Thirty-Seventh Workshop on Geothermal Reservoir Engineering (2012).

134. Allen, M. et al. Success of Geothermal Wells: a Global Study (International Finance Corporation, 2013).

135. Dobson, P. et al. Analysis of curtailment at The Geysers geothermal Field, California. Geothermics 87, 101871 (2020).

136. Tester, J. W. et al. The Future of Geothermal Energy: Impact of Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) on the United States in the 21st Century (MIT Press, 2006).

137. Axelsson, G. & Thórhallsson, S. Review of well stimulation operations in Iceland. Geotherm. Resour. Counc. Trans. 33, 795–800 (2009).

138. Hofmann, H., Zimmermann, G., Zang, A. & Min, K. B. Cyclic soft stimulation (CSS): a new fluid injection protocol and traffic light system to mitigate seismic risks of hydraulic stimulation treatments. Geotherm. Energy 6, 27 (2018).

139. Eggertsson, G. H., Lavallee, Y., Kendrick, J. E. & Markusson, S. H. Improving fluid flow in geothermal reservoirs by thermal and mechanical stimulation: the case of Krafla volcano, Iceland. J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res. 391, 106351 (2020).

140. Siratovich, P. A., Villeneuve, M. C., Cole, J. W., Kennedy, B. M. & Bégué, F. Saturated heating and quenching of three crustal rocks and implications for thermal stimulation of permeability in geothermal reservoirs. Int. J. Rock Mech. Min. Sci. 80, 265–280 (2015).

141. Morris, A., Ferrill, D. A. & Henderson, D. B. Slip-tendency analysis and fault reactivation. Geology 24, 275–278 (1996).

142. Ferrill, D. A. et al. Stressed rock strains groundwater at Yucca Mountain, Nevada. GSA Today 9, 1–8 (1999).

143. Majer, E. L. et al. Induced seismicity associated with enhanced geothermal systems. Geothermics 36, 185–222 (2007).

144. Zang, A. et al. How to reduce fluid-injection-induced seismicity. Rock Mech. Rock Eng. 52, 475–493 (2019).

145. Kwiatek, G. et al. Controlling fluid-induced seismicity during a 6.1-km-deep geothermal stimulation in Finland. Sci. Adv. 5, eaav7224 (2019).

146. Tarcan, G. Mineral saturation and scaling tendencies of waters discharged from wells (>150 °C) in geothermal areas of Turkey. J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res. 142, 263–283 (2005).

147. Gunnarsson, I. & Arnórsson, S. Impact of silica scaling on the efficiency of heat extraction from high-temperature geothermal fluids. Geothermics 34, 320–329 (2005).

148. Ölçenoǧlu, K. Scaling in the reservoir in Kizildere geothermal field, Turkey. Geothermics 15, 731–734 (1986).

149. Gallup, D. L. Investigations of organic inhibitors for silica scale control in geothermal brines. Geothermics 31, 415–430 (2002).

150. Pambudi, N. A. et al. The behavior of silica in geothermal brine from Dieng geothermal power plant, Indonesia. Geothermics 54, 109–114 (2015).

151. Hirtz, P. N. in Geothermal Power Generation Ch. 16 (ed. DiPippo, R.) 443–476 (Woodhead Publishing, 2016).

152. Kruszewski, M. & Wittig, V. Review of failure modes in supercritical geothermal drilling projects. Geotherm. Energy 6, 1–29 (2018).

153. Elders, W. A., Friðleifsson, G. Ó. & Pálsson, B. Iceland Deep Drilling Project: the first well, IDDP-1, drilled into magma. Geothermics 49, 1–128 (2014).

154. Fridleifsson, G. Ó. et al. The Iceland Deep Drilling Project at Reykjanes: Drilling into the root zone of a black smoker analog. J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res. 391, 106435 (2020).

155. Eichelberger, J. et al. Krafla magma testbed: Understanding and using the magma-hydrothermal connection. Geotherm. Resour. Counc. Trans. 42, 2396–2405 (2018).

156. Muraoka, H. et al. The Japan Beyond-Brittle Project. Sci. Drill. 17, 51–59 (2014).

157. Garcia, J. et al. The Northwest Geysers EGS demonstration project, California: Part 1: characterization and reservoir response to injection. Geothermics 63, 97–119 (2016).

158. Bertani, R. et al. in Proceedings of the 43rd Workshop on Geothermal Reservoir Engineering (2018).

159. Jolie, E. et al. in Proceedings of the 43rd Workshop on Geothermal Reservoir Engineering (2018).

160. Chambefort, I., Mountain, B., Blair, A. & Bignall, G. in Proceedings of the 41st New Zealand Geothermal Workshop (2019).

161. Liebscher, A. & Heinrich, C. A. Fluid–fluid interactions in the Earth’s lithosphere. Rev. Mineral. Geochem. 65, 1–13 (2007).

162. Heřmanská, M., Stefánsson, A. & Scott, S. Supercritical fluids around magmatic intrusions: IDDP-1 at Krafla, Iceland. Geothermics 78, 101–110 (2019).

163. Scott, S., Driesner, T. & Weis, P. Geologic controls on supercritical geothermal resources above magmatic intrusions. Nat. Commun. 6, 7837 (2015).

164. Scott, S., Driesner, T. & Weis, P. The thermal structure and temporal evolution of high-enthalpy geothermal systems. Geothermics 62, 33–47 (2016).

165. Ármannsson, H. et al. The chemistry of the IDDP-01 well fluids in relation to the geochemistry of the Krafla geothermal system. Geothermics 49, 66–75 (2014).

166. Scott, S. W. & Driesner, T. Permeability changes resulting from quartz precipitation and dissolution around upper crustal intrusions. Geofluids 2018, 6957306 (2018).

167. Fournier, R. The transition from hydrostatic to greater than hydrostatic fluid pressure in presently active continental hydrothermal systems in crystalline rock. Geophys. Res. Lett. 18, 955–958 (1991).

168. Fournier, R. Hydrothermal processes related to movement of fluid from plastic into brittle rock in the magmatic-epithermal environment. Econ. Geol. 94, 1193–1210 (1999).

169. Watanabe, N. et al. Potentially exploitable supercritical geothermal resources in the ductile crust. Nat. Geosci. 10, 140–144 (2017).

170. Violay, M. et al. An experimental study of the brittle-ductile transition of basalt at oceanic crust pressure and temperature conditions. J. Geophys. Res. Solid Earth 117, B03213 (2012).

171. Violay, M., Gibert, B., Mainprice, D. & Burg, J.-P. Brittle versus ductile deformation as the main control of the deep fluid circulation in oceanic crust. Geophys. Res. Lett. 42, 2767–2773 (2015).

172. Cladouhos, T. T. et al. Results from Newberry Volcano EGS demonstration, 2010–2014. Geothermics 63, 44–61 (2016).

173. Watanabe, N. et al. Hydraulic fracturing and permeability enhancement in granite from subcritical/brittle to supercritical/ductile conditions. Geophys. Res. Lett. 44, 5468–5475 (2017).

174. Watanabe, N. et al. Cloud-fracture networks as a means of accessing superhot geothermal energy. Sci. Rep. 9, 939 (2019).

175. Watanabe, N. et al. Stabilizing and enhancing permeability for sustainable and profitable energy extraction from superhot geothermal environments. Appl. Energy 260, 114306 (2020).

176. Hólmgeirsson, S., Ingólfsson, H. P., Eichelberger, J. & Pye, S. Krafla Magma Testbed (KMT): Engineering challenges of drilling into magma and extracting its energy. Geotherm. Resour. Counc. Trans. 42, 2422–2434 (2018).

177. Coumou, D., Driesner, T. & Heinrich, C. A. The structure and dynamics of mid-ocean ridge hydrothermal systems. Science 321, 1825–1828 (2008).

178. Karason, B., Gudjonsdottir, M. S., Valdimarsson, P., Thorolfsson, G. in Proceedings of the Thirty-Eighth Workshop on Geothermal Reservoir Engineering (2013).

179. Hiriart, G., Prol-Ledesma, R. M., Alcocer, S., & Espíndola, S. in Proceedings of the World Geothermal Congress 2010 (2010).

180. Italiano, F. et al. The Marsili volcanic seamount (southern Tyrrhenian Sea): a potential offshore geothermal resource. Energies 7, 4068–4086 (2014).

181. Doust, H. The exploration play: what do we mean by it? AAPG Bull. 94, 1657–1672 (2010).

182. Lautze, N. C. et al. Play fairway analysis of geothermal resources across the State of Hawaii: 1. Geological, geophysical, and geochemical datasets. Geothermics 70, 376–392 (2017).

183. Faulds, J. et al. in Proceedings of the 45th Workshop on Geothermal Reservoir Engineering (2020).

184. Siler, D. et al. Play-fairway analysis for geothermal resources and exploration risk in the Modoc Plateau region. Geothermics 69, 15–33 (2017).

185. Cracknell, M. & Reading, A. Geological mapping using remote sensing data: a comparison of five machine learning algorithms, their response to variations in the spatial distribution of training data and the use of explicit spatial information. Comput. Geosci. 63, 22–33 (2014).

186. Brown, S. et al. Machine learning for natural resource assessment: an application to the blind geothermal systems of Nevada. Geotherm. Resour. Counc. Trans. 44, 920–932 (2020).

187. Coro, G. & Trumpy, E. Predicting geographical suitability of geothermal power plants. J. Clean. Prod. 267, 121874 (2020).

188. Ziegler, M. & Heidbach, O. The 3D stress state from geomechanical–numerical modelling and its uncertainties: a case study in the Bavarian Molasse Basin. Geotherm. Energy 8, 11 (2020).

189. Trainor-Guitton, W. J. et al. The value of spatial information for determining well placement: a geothermal example. Geophysics 79, 27–41 (2014).

190. Trainor-Guitton, W. J., Hoversten, G. M., Nordquist, G. & Intani, R. Value of MT inversions for geothermal exploration: Accounting for multiple interpretations of field data & determining new drilling locations. Geothermics 66, 13–22 (2017).

191. Siler, D. L. et al. Three-dimensional geologic mapping to assess geothermal potential: examples from Nevada and Oregon. Geotherm. Energy 7, 2 (2019).

192. Scott, S. W. et al. A probabilistic geologic model of the Krafla geothermal system constrained by gravimetric data. Geotherm. Energy 7, 29 (2019).

193. Ball, P. J. Macro energy trends and the future of geothermal within the low-carbon energy portfolio. J. Energy Resour. Technol. 143, 010904 (2020).

194. Beaulieu, S. E. & Szafranski, K. InterRidge Global Database of Active Submarine Hydrothermal Vent Fields, Version 3.4. http://vents-data.interridge.org (2020).

195. Styron, R. GEMScienceTools/gem-global-active-faults: First release of 2019 (Version 2019.0). Zenodo https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.3376300 (2019).

196. American Geological Institute. Global GIS: volcanoes of the world; volcano basic data. EarthWorks, Stanford University https://earthworks.stanford.edu/catalog/harvard-glb-volc (2020).

197. GEBCO Compilation Group. GEBCO 2020 Grid. British Oceanographic Data Centre https://doi.org/10.5285/a29c5465-b138-234d-e053-6c86abc040b9 (2020).

198. Wilmarth, M. & Stimac, J. Power density in geothermal fields. Power 19, 25 (2015).

199. Grant, M. A. in Proceedings of the World Geothermal Congress 2000 (2000).

200. Wohletz, K. & Heiken, G. Volcanology and Geothermal Energy (Univ. California Press, 1992).

201. Muffler, L. J. P. Assessment of Geothermal Resources of the United States - 1978 (U.S. Geological Survey, 1979).

202. Bohnsack, D., Potten, M., Pfrang, D., Wolpert, P. & Zosseder, K. Porosity–permeability relationship derived from Upper Jurassic carbonate rock cores to assess the regional hydraulic matrix properties of the Malm reservoir in the South German Molasse Basin. Geotherm. Energy 8, 1–147 (2020).

203. Cant, J. L., Siratovich, P. A., Cole, J. W., Villeneuve, M. C. & Kennedy, B. M. Matrix permeability of reservoir rocks, Ngatamariki geothermal field, Taupo Volcanic Zone, New Zealand. Geotherm. Energy 6, 2 (2018).

204. Coulomb, C. A. Essai sur une application des regles des maximis et minimis a quelquels problemesde statique relatifs, a la architecture. Mem. Acad. Roy. Div. Sav. 7, 343–387 (1776).

205. Terzaghi, K. Theoretical Soil Mechanics (Wiley-Blackwell, 1943).