Under pressure in a super-Earth

Bridgmanite (a high-pressure polymorph of MgSiO 3 ) is a primary component of Earth’s silicate lower mantle. MgSiO 3 -silicate melts are also important end members for other rocky planet mantles, including Earth-like exoplanets called super-Earths. Therefore, understanding the bridgmanite melting curve at extremely high pressures is critical for calculations of planetary thermal structure and evolution, such as simulations of mantle convection and planetary accretion. However, measuring melting temperatures during experiments at such extreme high pressure conditions is very difficult, and therefore direct measurements remain rare.

Yingwei Fei, from the Carnegie Institution for Science, Washington, and colleagues, investigated the melting profile of MgSiO 3 between 296 and 1254 GPa by conducting shockwave loading experiments on pre-synthesized dense bridgmanite at the Sandia National Laboratories’ Z Pulsed Power Facility. Based on good agreement with molecular dynamics calculations, the upper bound melting temperature of MgSiO 3 at 500 GPa was deduced to be 9430 K. This temperature is notably higher than would be expected based on previous lower pressure experiments. By fitting the data to a thermal equation of state, a reference density profile for the ultra-high pressure mantle conditions was obtained that is applicable to a super-Earth up to 8 times the mass of Earth. The new high-temperature melting curve of MgSiO 3 has important implications for the accretion energy needed to melt the mantle during the formation of rocky planets, which in turn influences the subsequent intensity of mantle convection. Credit: Universal history archive/Contributor/Getty images

The dense pre-synthesised bridgmanite allowed the measurement of the melting point to a much higher pressure (>245 GPa) than previous attempts, providing a more comprehensive picture of mantle melting conditions compared with experiments conducted at lower pressures. However, the experiments assume a simple end-member MgSiO 3 composition and large uncertainties remain in calculations of phase transitions at conditions relevant to the mantle, either on Earth or beyond. Future work should aim to evaluate the effect of more complex multi-component composition systems at extreme pressure.

Author information

Erin Scott

