Publisher Correction: Principles, drivers and opportunities of a circular bioeconomy

Nature Food (2021)Cite this article

Subjects

The Original Article was published on 09 August 2021

Correction to: Nature Food https://doi.org/10.1038/s43016-021-00340-7, published online 9 August 2021.

In the version of this Perspective initially published, Abigail Muscat was missing a footnote designation of corresponding author, while Imke J.M. de Boer was mistakenly identified as the corresponding author. Abigail Muscat is now shown as the sole corresponding author.

The original Perspective has been corrected in the online version of the article.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Animal Production Systems group, Wageningen University & Research, Wageningen, The Netherlands

    Abigail Muscat, Evelien M. de Olde, Raimon Ripoll-Bosch & Imke J. M. de Boer

  2. Farming Systems Ecology group, Wageningen University & Research, Wageningen, The Netherlands

    Hannah H. E. Van Zanten

  3. Public Administration and Policy group, Wageningen University & Research, Wageningen, The Netherlands

    Tamara A. P. Metze & Catrien J. A. M. Termeer

  4. Plant Production Systems group, Wageningen University & Research, Wageningen, The Netherlands

    Martin K. van Ittersum

Authors
  1. Abigail Muscat
  2. Evelien M. de Olde
  3. Raimon Ripoll-Bosch
  4. Hannah H. E. Van Zanten
  5. Tamara A. P. Metze
  6. Catrien J. A. M. Termeer
  7. Martin K. van Ittersum
  8. Imke J. M. de Boer
Corresponding author

Correspondence to Imke J. M. de Boer.

