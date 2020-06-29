Human impacts on polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon distribution in Chinese intertidal zones

1. Keith, L. & Telliard, W. Priority pollutants: I-a perspective view. Environ. Sci. Technol. 13, 416–423 (1979).

2. Ravindra, K., Sokhi, R. & Van Grieken, R. Atmospheric polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons: source attribution, emission factors and regulation. Atmos. Environ. 42, 2895–2921 (2008).

3. Lang, C., Tao, S., Liu, W. X., Zhang, Y. X. & Simonich, S. Atmospheric transport and outflow of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons from China. Environ. Sci. Technol. 42, 5196–5201 (2008).

4. Han, D. M. & Currell, M. J. Persistent organic pollutants in China’s surface water systems. Sci. Total Environ. 580, 602–625 (2017).

5. Hamid, N. et al. A review on the abundance, distribution and eco-biological risks of PAHs in the key environmental matrices of South Asia. Rev. Environ. Contam. Toxicol. 240, 1–30 (2017).

6. Balcioglu, E. B. Potential effects of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in marine foods on human health: a critical review. Toxin Rev. 35, 98–105 (2016).

7. Zhang, P. & Chen, Y. G. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons contamination in surface soil of China: a review. Sci. Total Environ. 605, 1011–1020 (2017).

8. Lunde, G. & Bjorseth, A. Polycyclic aromatic-hydrocarbons in long-range transported aerosols. Nature 268, 518–519 (1977).

9. Barbier, E. B. et al. The value of estuarine and coastal ecosystem services. Ecol. Monogr. 81, 169–193 (2011).

10. Wamsley, T. V., Cialone, M. A., Smith, J. M., Atkinson, J. H. & Rosati, J. D. The potential of wetlands in reducing storm surge. Ocean Eng. 37, 59–68 (2010).

11. Doney, S. C. The growing human footprint on coastal and open-ocean biogeochemistry. Science 328, 1512–1516 (2010).

12. Lotze, H. K. et al. Depletion, degradation, and recovery potential of estuaries and coastal seas. Science 312, 1806–1809 (2006).

13. Shen, H. Z. et al. Global atmospheric emissions of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons from 1960 to 2008 and future predictions. Environ. Sci. Technol. 47, 6415–6424 (2013).

14. Zhang, Y. X. & Tao, S. Seasonal variation of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) emissions in China. Environ. Pollut. 156, 657–663 (2008).

15. Xu, S. S., Liu, W. X. & Tao, S. Emission of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in China. Environ. Sci. Technol. 40, 702–708 (2006).

16. Mai, B. X. et al. Distribution of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in the coastal region off Macao, China: assessment of input sources and transport pathways using compositional analysis. Environ. Sci. Technol. 37, 4855–4863 (2003).

17. Liu, L. Y., Wang, J. Z., Wei, G. L., Guan, Y. F. & Zeng, E. Y. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in continental shelf sediment of China: implications for anthropogenic influences on coastal marine environment. Environ. Pollut. 167, 155–162 (2012).

18. Ya, M. L. et al. Seasonal variation of terrigenous polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons along the marginal seas of China: input, phase partitioning, and ocean-current transport. Environ. Sci. Technol. 51, 9072–9079 (2017).

19. Li, X. F. et al. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and black carbon in intertidal sediments of China coastal zones: concentration, ecological risk, source and their relationship. Sci. Total Environ. 566, 1387–1397 (2016).

20. Keshavarzifard, M., Moore, F., Keshavarzi, B. & Sharifi, R. Distribution, source apportionment and health risk assessment of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in intertidal sediment of Asaluyeh, Persian Gulf. Environ. Geochem. Health 40, 721–735 (2018).

21. Heywood, E. et al. Factors influencing the national distribution of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and polychlorinated biphenyls in British soils. Environ. Sci. Technol. 40, 7629–7635 (2006).

22. Syed, J. H. et al. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in Chinese forest soils: profile composition, spatial variations and source apportionment. Sci. Rep. 7, 2692 (2017).

23. Liu, M. et al. Distribution and sources of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in intertidal flat surface sediments from the Yangtze estuary, China. Environ. Geol. 41, 90–95 (2001).

24. Maskaoui, K., Zhou, J. L., Hong, H. S. & Zhang, Z. L. Contamination by polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in the Jiulong River Estuary and Western Xiamen Sea, China. Environ. Pollut. 118, 109–122 (2002).

25. Tobiszewski, M. & Namiesnik, J. PAH diagnostic ratios for the identification of pollution emission sources. Environ. Pollut. 162, 110–119 (2012).

26. Yunker, M. B. et al. PAHs in the Fraser River basin: a critical appraisal of PAH ratios as indicators of PAH source and composition. Org. Geochem. 33, 489–515 (2002).

27. Zhang, X. L. et al. Source diagnostics of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons based on species ratios: a multimedia approach. Environ. Sci. Technol. 39, 9109–9114 (2005).

28. Katsoyiannis, A., Sweetman, A. J. & Jones, K. C. PAH molecular diagnostic ratios applied to atmospheric sources: a critical evaluation using two decades of source inventory and air concentration data from the UK. Environ. Sci. Technol. 45, 8897–8906 (2011).

29. Larsen, R. K. & Baker, J. E. Source apportionment of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in the urban atmosphere: a comparison of three methods. Environ. Sci. Technol. 37, 1873–1881 (2003).

30. Kavouras, I. G. et al. Source apportionment of urban particulate aliphatic and polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) using multivariate methods. Environ. Sci. Technol. 35, 2288–2294 (2001).

31. Chen, Y. J. et al. Emission factors for carbonaceous particles and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons from residential coal combustion in China. Environ. Sci. Technol. 39, 1861–1867 (2005).

32. Dobbins, R. A., Fletcher, R. A., Benner, B. A. & Hoeft, S. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in flames, in diesel fuels, an in diesel emissions. Combust. Flame 144, 773–781 (2006).

33. Shi, Z. et al. Dual mechanisms regulate ecosystem stability under decade-long warming and hay harvest. Nat. Commun. 7, 11973 (2016).

34. Trivedi, P. et al. Microbial regulation of the soil carbon cycle: evidence from gene–enzyme relationships. ISME J. 10, 2593–2604 (2016).