Effects of COVID-19 and policy responses on mobility

Figure 1 gives a global long-term temporal view of the spread of the virus (blue) and the associated mortality rate (red) as well as the average stringency index (green) and the human response in terms of the Google residential mobility index (orange), indicating the relative change in the amount of time people spend at home, compared to the median value for the 5‑week period from 3rd January to 6th February 2020. Super-imposed on all of this is the percentage of the global population with at least one dose of the vaccine (brown). We also divide the graph into separate sections using specific dates of interest, particularly the day on which WHO recommended mask mandates and the dates on which the major variants were estimated to have first been detected.

The period before April 2020 was marked by a lot of uncertainty about the virus, its transmission, treatment, and prevention, among other things. The first wave of deaths in this period was met by lockdowns and extreme restrictions on mobility, with the global average stringency index reaching a high of 80.83% on 18th April 2020. Just six days after this peak in restrictions, the highest mortality ratio of 6.35% was recorded on 24th April 2020. Eventually, concerted global efforts of restricting human mobility followed by a WHO recommendation for facial coverings (masks) had the desired effect of reducing the mortality rate and keeping it under 2.0%.

After the initial lockdowns, there have been more waves of the virus, and while not synchronized across countries, these have been marked by the emergence of different variants: Beta, Delta, and Omicron (Fig. 1). According to WHO34, these variants were estimated to have emerged in May 2020 (Beta), October 2021 (Delta), and November 2021 (Omicron), with Alpha being the originally sequenced variant. Omicron proved to be the most contagious, with cases reaching a record high of over 3.5 million cases in January of 2022.

From Tables 1 and 2 we can accurately track the levels and changes that occurred between key dates for these important variables. For example, during the period from when the virus was declared a pandemic on 11th March 2020 until the peak of the mortality ratio of 6.35% experienced on 24th April 2020, the normalized case count grew by 157.85%. This was within the period of the first global lockdown in which more than 100 countries instituted a full or partial lockdown42. The lockdowns led to an 8.21% reduction in the normalised case count and a 2.65% drop in the mortality ratio by the time the Beta variant was detected in May 2020. Throughout this period, compliance was consistently above 80%, indicating that people were actually staying at home and following recommended guidelines.

Table 1 Global averages for mortality ratio, stringency index, residential mobility, new cases smoothed per million, and compliance on key dates. Full size table

Table 2 Percent change since previous date in global averages for mortality ratio, stringency index, residential mobility, new cases smoothed per million, and compliance on key dates. Full size table

On 6th June 2020, WHO officially recommended the use of masks, and in the four months between then and when the Delta variant was first detected in October, the mortality ratio more than halved from 1.99 to 0.92%. Nevertheless, with a drop in compliance from 77.94 to 31.52%, we see a 314% increase in the number of cases in the same period. With the advent of Delta, and moving into the end of 2020 we observe an 18.82% increase in compliance as the mortality ratio climbed back up to 1.76%, suggesting that people’s behaviour, in terms of risk aversion, is largely motivated by the perceived deadliness of the virus at a given time.

In the eleven months following vaccination rollouts, the mortality ratio dropped back down to 1.09% and compliance saw a corresponding drop to 24.24% despite three waves of the Delta variant. At this point, in November 2021, the Omicron variant emerged, and with it, a 94% surge in the normalised case counts by the end of 2021. However, the mortality ratio dropped to 0.36% and compliance dropped to 21.3% in the same period. It is believed that the Omicron variant is more contagious but less deadly than the Delta variant43.

Omicron went on to reach an all-time high normalised case count of 1158 new cases smoothed per million on 26th January 2022, marking an almost 200% increase in just 26 days. The mortality ratio, however, dropped to 0.19% in that same period. With the continuous drop in mortality ratio throughout 2021 and going into 2022 we see that even though many people became infected and tested positive, the risk of fatality was successfully managed downwards as time progressed.

With the drop in the mortality ratio, we also see a drop in stringency and a corresponding drop in residential mobility (people staying at home). For example, at the height of the first wave on 24th April 2020, the global average stringency is 79.78% and residential mobility is 20.31%. However, by the last day of 2021 stringency has dropped to 46.29% and residential mobility has declined to 5.46%. The correlation between stringency and residential mobility provides a useful measure of compliance, and the changes in compliance over time demonstrate how human behaviour has varied. The factors influencing compliance are many and of course vary from one person to the next. For example, a UK study44 highlighted increased symptoms of fatigue based among males, the divorced, part-time employees, and/or parents of more than two children during periods of warmer temperature. By considering a number of variables, we can, however, offer some insights about how populations respond in aggregate.

Using a moving three-month window, we plotted the evolution of compliance over the pre-vaccination period of 2020, using a moving average window of three months, comparing the global evolution of compliance to the weekly percentage changes in new deaths smoothed per million and new cases smoothed per million (Fig. 2). The detrimental effect of non-compliance is evident in this graph. As compliance decreased from almost 75% in July 2020 to less than 30% in October 2020, the week-on-week death rate increased from a low of − 8% in July 2020 to eventually peak at 12% in November 2020.

Figure 2 Average compliance levels for the globe using rolling windows of three months from April 2020 to December 2020 (the pre-vaccination period) superimposed on the weekly percentage change in deaths smoothed per million and the weekly percentage change in case counts smoothed per million. Full size image

A similar plot was made using a three-month window to show the evolution of compliance over the 2-year period of varying restrictions from April 2020 to April 2022 (Fig. 3). The plots were made for countries grouped by continent, with global compliance superimposed.

Figure 3 Average compliance levels for the globe and each continent using correlations estimated using rolling windows of three months between April 2020 and April 2022. Full size image

From Figs. 2 and 3 we see an obvious downward trend in compliance over time; a clear indicator of restriction fatigue. Figure 2 gives us a sense of how compliance is affected by changes in case and death counts over time, and under the influence of new variants. Figure 3 gives us a longer-term sense of the fatigue trends in the various continents throughout the pandemic, with occasional peaks shortly following a sharp dip in compliance or the emergence of a new variant.

Fitting an exponential decay curve to compliance in the pre-vaccination period (April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020), we can estimate the half-life of compliance. Suppose that c(t) is compliance at time t, then exponential decay with a decay constant ɑ is represented as:

$${\text{c}}\left( {\text{t}} \right) = {\text{c}}_{0} {\text{e}}^{{ - \upalpha {\text{t}}}}$$ (3)

Fitting our compliance time series to the equation, we estimate a decay constant ɑ of 0.004. The half-life is then given by t = − ln(2)/− ɑ. Our estimates found that during the pre-vaccination period, it takes 173 days, a little less than 6 months, for compliance levels to drop to half of the initial value.

From Fig. 2 we see that global compliance up until the middle of 2020 was above 65 percent with a 3-month window, showing a high level of willingness from most citizens in the early days to follow the rules imposed to restrict mobility and successfully manage the pandemic. However, towards the end of 2020, we see a sharp decline in compliance. The largest dip in compliance culminates in a less than 30% compliance level seen in early October 2020. This dip in compliance was followed by the emergence of the Delta variant, after which we see a slight rise in compliance followed by another dip in December around the holiday period. The year 2020 ended with a compliance level of 37.45%. This aligns well with the findings of Ganslmeier et al.44, where compliance is shown to be modulated both by weather and social patterns; compliance dips in the typically hotter months and known periods of socialisation.

From Fig. 3, it can be seen that compliance was highest in early 2020 and the disparity between different continents was small, demonstrating a concerted effort to contain the virus using mobility restrictions in the absence of vaccines. As the different continents experienced different waves of the pandemic we begin to see clearer temporal differences in compliance levels. For example, after the emergence of the Delta variant, Europe generally had the highest peaks in compliance (greater than 70% in two cases), while Africa’s compliance was generally low (within the range of 0–20% in most cases). By 2022, compliance had dropped so far down in Oceania and North America that compliance levels were actually in the negative based on the Google residential mobility data.

The observations in the pre-vaccine period throughout 2020 are still the most interesting since these are the responses solely affected by NPIs. During this period, the average compliance levels by continent were, from highest to lowest: 68.17%, 67.22%, 61.35%, 59.37%, 54.25%, and 50.52% for the continents of Europe, Oceania, South America, North America, Asia and Africa respectively. At the country level (Fig. 4) we see a trend of increasing compliance with increasing GDP per capita. The nations of South Korea, Nicaragua, Mongolia, and Tajikistan proved to be outliers with average compliance rates of less than 20% and were thus excluded in subsequent regressions to avoid skewing the global analysis.

Figure 4 Scatter plot of GDP per capita against compliance for each country in the pre-vaccination period (1st April 2020 through 31st December 2020). Full size image

Major differences are expected across nations based on government support mechanisms that allow people to stay at home. In addition, some countries are more likely to have a larger number of people that already work from home, with many engaged in the digital economy. It is therefore not surprising that wealthier countries can afford to have higher compliance levels, potentially explaining why Europe and Oceania are the most compliant continents.

Effectiveness of policy measures

With the exception of public information campaigns which maintain a high level from April 2020 to the present, the disaggregated stringency measures (Fig. 5) all follow a similar trend, with a spike between March and April 2020 and a slow consistent descent over time. In contrast, policies on facial coverings took off with a much slower start but eventually remained relatively constant around the 70% mark towards the end of the year 2020.

Figure 5 Global temporal variation in mean stringency sub-index, including facial covering index (right), and number of new cases smoothed per million (left). Full size image

Case numbers generally continued to increase, but the Omicron variant, known to be extremely transmissible, introduced a sharp spike, starting in December 2021 and carried through to April 2022. Fortunately, there was no commensurate spike in the number of deaths in the early part of 2022.

The impact analysis of the government NPI policies investigated how different responses achieve the desired outcome of lowering cases over different time horizons (Fig. 6). For each policy, the maximum impact and corresponding horizon were identified (Table 3). The aim is to identify policies that reduce cases and therefore have a negative correlation with a large absolute value.

Figure 6 Policy impact quantified using the correlation between government policies and relative changes in normalised case counts for various horizons. Full size image

Table 3 COVID-19 policy responses, impact, and horizon over which policies attain maximum efficiency. Full size table

Facial coverings have the greatest impact by successfully driving down the percentage of new COVID-19 case counts with an optimal horizon of 31 days. With the exception of public information campaigns and international travel controls, all the other stringency sub-indices have a positive impact on the percentage change in the number of cases smoothed per million with their optimal horizons in the range of 12–31 days.

Influence of socioeconomic and demographic factors on compliance

Country-level socioeconomic and demographic factors were used to investigate the variability in compliance across countries. Compliance was positively correlated with all the considered factors, which intuitively makes sense as an increase in any of the factors should result in better compliance. Note that the corruption index is an inverted feature by definition, and a higher corruption index is indicative of less perceived corruption in a country. The square of the coefficients revealed the following order of feature importance (Fig. 7).

Figure 7 Feature importance of demographic and socioeconomic factors based on the square of correlation coefficients (R-squared) against compliance. Full size image

Literacy Rate is the most highly correlated variable with compliance. This demonstrates that the presence of a highly literate population is a major factor in determining how willing people are to stay at home during lockdowns. Older populations, the ability of a government to provide income support, wealthier populations, and countries with lower corruption, are also more likely to be compliant with restriction measures.

Co-linearity is an obvious problem with the features highlighted in Fig. 7, so after identifying a model with backward stepwise regression, Literacy Rate and the Income Support index were selected as statistically significant features (p < 0.001 and p < 0.05 respectively). The model had an adjusted R-squared value of 0.293 (Table 4).

Table 4 Summary for regression of compliance on country-level features. Full size table

While it is clear that income support is effective in driving compliance to stay-at-home requirements, it is also true that many countries do not have the means to implement this. According to a World Bank report45 ninety percent of countries reported a decline in GDP per capita in 2020 and an estimated 120 million people were pushed into extreme poverty. The richer countries of the world would need to help developing economies in order to use income support as a means of improving policy compliance in the face of contagious disease outbreaks.

An increase of 1% in the literacy rate of a country is associated with a 0.32% increase in compliance (Table 4), meaning that a country with an 80% literacy rate is likely to see 3.2% more compliance than one with a 70% literacy rate. This is in line with Rodon et al.46 who assert that people with a higher COVID-19 health literacy adopt more protective behaviours.

Income support index, on the other hand, takes on the values 0, 1 or 2 depending, respectively, on whether zero financial support is available, up to half, or greater than half of one’s previously earned income was provided by the government. This regression suggests that providing income support of more than half of previous earnings is associated with an increase of 4.76% in the compliance level (Table 4).

Univariate linear regressions on the selected features estimate even more gains in compliance for each feature with an estimated 0.41% increase in compliance per unit percentage increase in literacy rate (Fig. 8) and an estimated 8.82% increase in compliance per unit percentage increase in income support (Fig. 9).

Figure 8 Linear regression model using the literacy rate as the selected independent variable and compliance as the dependent variable. Full size image