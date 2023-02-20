Drivers of current shares of agricultural land uses in the Nordic countries

The parameter estimates from the multinomial regression model do not allow straightforward interpretation. Therefore, in Table 1, we report the marginal effect at mean estimates of the different predictors on the share of each of the four agricultural land use categories. The multinomial fractional logit parameter estimates are reported in Table S5 in the supplementary material online. The regression equations include the following climatic variables: GDD, precipitation, evapotranspiration, and soil moisture. We also run a regression with growing season length (GSL) as an additional predictor, but we had to drop it due to its high correlation with growing degree days (GDD). Previous studies have confirmed that using GDD as a predictor offers an effective alternative to address the non-linear effects of temperature when modelling the impacts of climate change on agricultural land use patterns (e.g. Fezzi et al.19, Zhang et al.12). We use a threshold temperature of 5 \(^{\circ }\)C for the calculation of GDD in line with other studies (e.g. Peltonen-Sainio and Jauhiainin20 from Finland). We tested the prediction capacity of our model using a hold-out sample within our data (see Figure S3 in the supplementary material online).

Based on the marginal effect at mean estimates reported in Table 1, GDD appears to be the most influential climatic factor in shaping agricultural land use patterns in the Nordic region. GDD is found to be statistically significant predictor for all land use shares except the others category. While increasing GDD exerts favorable influence on the shares of crops (cereal, oil seed), it does on the contrary induce shrinkage in the share of grassland. This suggests that in general a warmer climate tends to drive up crop production, particularly cereal, at the expense of the share of grassland. For example, at the means of all covariates, an increase in GDD by 1 degree day during the growing season is likely to decrease the share of grass by 0.080 percentage points and increase the share of cereal by 0.064 percentage points. The average growing season length in our data is 151.1 days and this means, on the margin, a uniform daily increase of GDD by 1 degree day during the growing season is likely to decrease the share of grass by 12.1 percentage points and increase the share of cereal by 9.7 percentage points.

Table 1 Marginal effect at mean estimates. Full size table

Precipitation, evapotranspiration, and soil moisture exhibit statistically significant relation with the shares of cereal and grass, albeit in contrasting directions of influence. Precipitation and evapotranspiration display positive effect on grass and negative effect on cereal. On the contrary, soil moisture has positive influence on cereal production and the opposite effect on grassland. These results indicate that while water availability in soil is important for cereal production, wetter climate is suitable for grassland but not for cereal production. Moreover, precipitation is also found to be statistically significant climatic determinant for the areal share of others category. The results suggest that increased precipitation tends to reduce the share of this agricultural land use category. In Figure S4 in the supplementary material online, we present a figure of the predicted shares of the various land use classes over the observed range of the climatic variables.

The estimation results show that the area shares of most agricultural land use categories are statistically significantly related with the topography of agricultural areas. The results indicate that crop production (cereal and oil seed) takes place in relatively flat areas while grasslands predominantly occupy agricultural areas with increasing slope. The results also show that soil characteristics are statistically significant factors for the allocation of agricultural land for different agricultural land use categories. The results indicate that agricultural lands with sandy and coarse texture soils are suitable for grass but not for crop production (cereal and oil seed). On the contrary, agricultural lands with clay soils are suitable for cereal and oil seed farming but not for grasslands. This suggests that livestock production relying on grasslands is unlikely to thrive in clay dominated agricultural areas. Moreover, the estimates indicate that the share of others category of agricultural land use appears to be less likely found in areas with sandy soil.

We found that crop market prices are also statistically significantly related with the shares of the different agricultural land uses. The marginal effect estimate for cereal indicates a positive own price effect, meaning that an increase in cereal price induces allocation of more agricultural lands for cereal production. On the contrary, when the price of cereal increases, the shares of grass and oil seed cultivation tend to go down. The estimates indicate that an increase in potato price tends to exert competing effects on cereal and oil seed agricultural land use but it does not have a statistically significant effect on grass land use. For oil seed, the estimation results show positive own price effect. In addition, the results indicate that increase in oil seed price exhibits negative effect on the land use share of cereal but triggers an increase in the land use share of grassland.

Projected agricultural land use shifts under future climate scenarios

Future climate may potentially bring about some changes in the area distribution of the different agricultural land uses in the Nordic countries. The extent of future projection of climate-driven changes in the agricultural land use shares is varied according to both (1) future climate scenarios (RCP4.5 versus RCP8.5), and (2) the time-horizons taken into account in the analysis. The future climate driven land use changes in the Nordic region entail an expansion of some land use types at the expense of reduced area shares for the other types. We have computed the projected average land use distribution change as well as the resulting geographical shift in land use distribution across the four land use categories for different climate scenarios, relative to the baseline climate. Table 2 presents the land use distribution changes, and we pay close attention on the changes that are statistically significant. In Table 3, we report the agricultural area weighted changes in the centroids of each of the four land use categories, to demonstrate the extent to which future climate is likely to drive geographical shifts in agricultural land use patterns in the Nordic region. Furthermore, Fig. 1 illustrates the municipality level changes in grass and cereal land use share under the RCP8.5 (2041–2070) scenario, as well as the direction of the geographical shift under all the different scenarios. The predicted changes in shares presented in the main maps of the figures are weighted by the long-term average total agricultural area share in the municipality and, thus, indicate the percentage change for a specific land use category out of the total municipality area due to the change in climate. In addition, we present maps of projected land use shares for cereal and grass under the remaining future climate scenarios in the supplementary material online.

Table 2 Predicted change in agricultural land use shares under different climate change scenarios relative to the baseline climate. Full size table

In general, under future climate scenarios, the Nordic region is expected to see increased shares of cereal and decreased share of grassland. Our findings indicate that the magnitude of the changes under the RCP8.5 is more prominent than it is under the RCP4.5. Table 2 shows that, depending on the future climate scenarios and time horizons, the share of cereal for the whole Nordic region is expected to increase by between 4 and 6.5 percentage points. For grass, the reduction in its share is estimated to be between 5.1 and 12.2 percentage points. The share of the others category is expected to go up by between 1.1 and 5.8 percentage points. Our projection analysis is intended to illustrate the impact of climate change on land use distribution using plausible projections of future climate from a single climate model. The results do not account for uncertainties in future climate projections as might have been obtained by using information from different climate models. However, a limited sensitivity study to test aspects of this uncertainty (see Table S6 in the supplementary material) suggests that though there are minor differences in the magnitude of projected changes, our central messages on the patterns of land use shift remain unchanged.

Table 3 Predicted geographical crop mix shift (km). Full size table

The results in Table 2 also suggest that the impacts of future climate are likely to manifest some differences in agricultural land use patterns between countries in the Nordic region. We highlight changes that are consistently statistically significant across all climate scenarios and time-horizons. For Denmark, future climate driven agricultural land use changes are expected to be dominated by reduction in the areal share of cereal land use. Depending on the climate scenario and time-horizon, land allocation for cereal is expected to reduce by between 10.8 and 35 percentage points. The decrease in areal share of cereal primarily manifests as a compensation for a marked increase in areal share of the others category by between 6 and 25.5 percentage points. For Finland, future climate is likely to trigger land use competition between grassland (reduction in share) and both cereal and oil seed (expansion in share). The reduction in grass is expected to range between 7.7 and 18 percentage points. The expansion is expected to range between 6.3 and 9.3 percentage points in the case of cereal and between 1.4 and 6.1 percentage points in the case of oil seed. Norway is also expected to see an expansion of cereal cultivation (between 3.8 and 7.1 percentage points) and a decrease in grass (between 5.5 and 13.7 percentage points). In addition, the areal share of the others category is also expected to increase in Norway, ranging from 1.7 to 6.6 percentage points. For Sweden, changes in agricultural land use due to a change in future climate are likely to be marked by some degree of land substitution between grassland (decrease in share) and oil seed and others (increase in shares). Depending on the climate scenarios and time-horizons, areal share of grass is expected to go down by between 4.3 and 10.8 percentage points. Oil seed and others are expected to increase by between 1 and 3.9 percentage points and between 1.3 and 8.4 percentage points, respectively. All in all, in relative terms, considering the total agricultural area in each of the countries in Nordic region, the results indicate that the most pronounced changes in agricultural land use patterns under future climate scenarios are likely to occur in Denmark.

Figure 1 Predicted geographical land use shift for grass and cereal. The main map (top left corner in both (a) and (b)) presents a weighted municipality level change in land use share under the RCP8.5 (2041–2070) climate relative to the baseline climate scenario.The stars, yellow for grass and blue for cereal, on the directional lines show the weighted centroid of each land use under the different climate scenarios. The red and the black lines show the direction and magnitude of the geographical shift of each land use under the RCP8.5 and the RCP4.5 scenarios, respectively. These maps were generated in ArcGIS Pro 2.6.2 (https://www.esri.com/en-us/arcgis/products/arcgis-pro/overview). Full size image

Regarding geographical shift, our findings indicate a moderate shift in the spatial distribution of agricultural land uses across the Nordic region. The extent of the geographical shift varies depending on the climate scenario and the time-horizon. In general, the estimates in Table 3 indicate that more pronounced shifts are likely to occur under the RCP8.5 climate scenario and for the far future time horizon (2071–2100). To illustrate, for the far future time horizon, the centroids of cereal and oil seed are projected to move towards the North–East by 178.7 km and 104.5 km, respectively, under the RCP8.5 climate scenario, while the change is only 91.2 km and 52.8 km, respectively, under the RCP4.5 climate scenario. On the contrary, climate change is projected to drive the geographical centriod of grass land by 92.8 km towards the South–West under the RCP8.5 climate change scenario and for the far future time horizon, while this change under the RCP4.5 climate scenario is projected to be only 65.4 km. The movement of grass towards the South-West is also confirmed in Fig. 1, which is based on the RCP8.5 (2041–2070) climate scenario, which shows an increase in the area share of grass in the south of the region and a decrease in the north. Interestingly, considering the far future time horizon, the difference in geographical shift between the RCP4.5 and RCP8.5 for grass is not as pronounced as for cereal.