Our new direct age for the QXZ has obvious implications for dating of the volcanic chrono-stratigraphy of a prominent and active volcano with a hazardous history, Holocene stratigraphic correlations in Asia/Japan, the productivity regarding magma accumulation and eruptive recurrence, and ultimately hazard assessments for the Changbaishan-Tianchi volcano.

An important issue that is revealed by this work is the discordance between the majority of the 40Ar/39Ar ages and the ZDD result. Only two sets of 40Ar/39Ar SCIH experiments on sanidine have yielded concordant results with our ZDD experiments, that of Heizler et al.17 and our own. Discordance between ZDD and 40Ar/39Ar ages is being increasingly recognized as several recent works have shown that ZDD consistently provides younger and more robust ages than corresponding 40Ar/39Ar ages on sanidine from important Quaternary eruptions22,23,24. This discordance partly reflects the difference in closure temperatures of the two systems. ZDD on volcanic rocks yields cooling ages (< 150 °C)8 that correspond to their eruption, provided that these rocks were preserved without subsequent thermal disturbance after deposition. (U–Th)/He is analogous to 40Ar-based dating methods, but the closure temperature of He in zircon (150–220 °C)25,26 is lower than that of Ar in commonly used K-bearing phases (e.g., biotite, sanidine, hornblende; 290–510 °C)27 for the same cooling rate. Hence, full retention of He in zircon starts at the time of eruption, although there are examples of crustal xenoliths in basaltic rocks where brief heating durations combined with the high amount of accumulated 4He in xenocrysts and/or in inclusions lead to (U–Th)/He dates that predate the eruption (ref.28). Similar issues may also cause 40Ar/39Ar ages in felsic volcanic rocks to be significantly older than the true eruption age, either as the entire population or more commonly as a spectrum of ages that are over dispersed relative to analytical uncertainties. The causes of this remain poorly understood, with excess Ar trapped within the crystals (ref.29,30) or melt inclusions (ref.31,32,33), and/or presence of antecrysts or xenocrysts that have not been fully degassed being commonly invoked (ref.23,34,35,36). In this respect the demonstrably older sanidine crystals in our 40Ar/39Ar experiments are particularly interesting and should be a target for future investigation, but will require deconvolving the possibility of excess 40Ar in melt inclusions and xenocrysts or phenocrysts37. Regardless of the potential causes, the two youngest 40Ar/39Ar results reveal that in some instances sanidine may have serendipitously by-passed the issues raised above, and that 40Ar/39Ar sanidine ages approach the data determined by ZDD. In the case of the QXZ eruption, the accuracy of the (U–Th)/He age is further supported by young zircon crystallization ages from U–Th disequilibrium method and concordance with robust 14C ages16. Danišík et al.8 expound on the potential advantages of the ZDD approach over not just the K–Ar and 40Ar/39Ar techniques, but also the commonly used radiocarbon, fission-track and luminescence methods.

An obvious outcome of this new age is that the QXZ does not straddle a 17 kyr Hilina-Pali/Tianchi magnetic reversal1 but may instead implicate a younger Holocene geomagnetic field excursion recorded in the QXZ comendite. Zhu et al.4 reported that the top and basal parts (their sample sites 1, 2 and 5) of the QXZ lava are normally magnetized with paleointensities of between 43 and 63 µT, but the central part of the flow, their sample site 3, are transitionally magnetized and sample site 4 is fully reversed with much lower paleointensities of 23.5 and 26.3 µT. The latter two samples have Virtual Axial Dipole Moments (VADM) of 3.4 × 1022 and 6.1 × 1022 A m2 respectively1,4. Although originally erroneously correlated with an excursion at 123 ka4, Singer et al.1 corrected this correlation to 17 ka based on their 40Ar/39Ar ages and posited that the low paleointensity along with reversed to transitional directions correspond to the Hilina Pali excursion previously dated at 19.3 ± 1.6 ka (14C calibrated)38. As their age for the QXZ matched this excursion, a new global magnetic field excursion named Hilina Pali/Tianchi was proposed. Our new age constraints now require that the classification of these anomalous magnetic directions and low intensity be further revised. Many works have attempted to pinpoint Holocene geomagnetic field variations (ref.39,40,41,42). These works provide a concise record of Holocene geomagnetic field variability, and they document that the lowest geomagnetic intensity in the Holocene occurred at around 7 ka, consistent with the QXZ record of a drop in intensity, where VADM was ~ 20% lower than today1,4,39,40,41,42. This low intensity was very similar to that for the mid Holocene record of the Levant (Israel, Syria, Jordan) and surrounding regions of SE Europe, the Caucasus, and N.Africa/Egypt43. However, there is no equivalent evidence for anomalous directions that could be considered excursional as recorded in the QXZ eruption studied by Zhu et al.4. Given that the QXZ excursion is interpreted to have occurred relatively rapidly, on the order of years1, one possibility is that this excursion was only locally recorded at Changbaishan-Tianchi, and not elsewhere, and it may have been too brief to be resolved by sedimentary records. Moreover, there is low probability to capture such a brief event in sparse contemporaneous volcanic and archaeomagnetic data set44. Hence, the current data do not categorically obviate a regional or even global excursion around ca. 7–8 ka if its duration was exceedingly short, and it is also possible that the data density and resolution of other studies of Holocene records have thus far overlooked any rapid paleomagnetic changes as recorded during the QXZ eruption. Either way, our new data warrant a more detailed examination of the Holocene record around 7–8 ka.

Correlations of the YC-162 tephra2 and SG14-1058 tephra5 recorded in Yuanchi lake and Lake Suigetsu have been used to promote the QXZ as another important CBS-TC-sourced marker horizon from central Japan to Northeast China (Fig. 1). Our new age, although just discordant at the 2σ level, is close enough to support this correlation, particularly when combined with the geochemical evidence. Geochemical similarities between proximal and distal glass compositions connote an eruption of some significance in this region2,3,5 although the magnitude of the eruption remains a matter of speculation. However, a preliminary estimate can be made on the basis of the known locations of the QXZ ash (Fig. 1). We make the conservative estimate that ash covered an elliptical area with semi major and minor axes of 900 km and 100 km respectively from Changbaishan-Tianchi, Yuanchi Lake, to Lake Suigetsu. Assuming a very conservative 1 cm thick deposit throughout this area, a volume of ~ 1 km3 can be estimated using the single isopach method of Legros44. The 1 cm average thickness is quite reasonable given that the thickness of the proximal tephra units amounts to well over 10’s of meters12, the “patchy tephra” in Unit 3 of the Yuanchi Lake core 30 km away is ~ 4 cm thick2 (1.62–1.58 m core depth), and the SG14-1058 cryptotephra 900 km from source is described as a “primary tephra isochron" and is found throughout a 1 cm thickness with a concentration of 5000 shards/gram (position F11 in the SG14 core; 28.6–29.4 cm5). Thus, although simplistic and based on limited available data, this minimum volume connotes that the explosive phase of the eruption was at least a 5 on the Volcanic Explosivity Index45. Sun et al.2 argue convincingly that the high concentration of QXZ glass recorded in Lake Suigetsu (> 5000 shards per gram of sediment) strongly suggests that the QXZ may be dispersed in a wider area than the very limited distribution currently known (Fig. 1)2,5. We follow Sun et al.2 and McLean et al.5 in asserting that this tephra layer potentially offers an important early Holocene marker horizon around East Asia and may help constrain the extent of important paleoenvironmental events like the “8.2 ka event”.

Attributing the timing of the QXZ eruption to regional deglaciation1 also has to be reevaluated in the light of our new age constraints. As the last glacial maximum in the northern hemisphere ended abruptly at 19–20 ka, the associated deglaciation cannot be the trigger of the QXZ and younger eruptions. It is possible that local glacial unloading may have occurred in the Holocene and triggered eruptions at the Changbaishan-Tianchi, but as far as we are aware there is no evidence to support this. Alternatively, the explosive eruptive tempo was driven by magma dynamics and magmatic evolution3,10,16,37. Three distinct eruptive episodes in the last 51 kyrs at the CBS-TC have been identified: the Tianwenfeng (Yellow Pumice; B-J) eruption at ca. 51 ka, the QXZ at ca. 7–8 ka (this work), and the ME at 946–947 CE3. These eruptive records have been linked to magmatic evolution from dominantly basaltic to trachyte to bimodal comendite-trachyte over the last 100 kyr, with trachyte-comendite interactions (recharge, mixing, and hybridization) playing a key role in the explosive eruption cyclicity46.

Our new data provide a zircon crystallization history perspective to the magma dynamics at the CBS-TC. 238U–230Th data reveal largely uniform zircon crystallization ages with an average of 18.1 ± 2.7 ka, omitting two older analyses with ca. 59 ka ages. This age is similar, albeit slightly older than the average zircon crystallization age of 12.2 ± 1.1 ka for the QXZ16, and indicates at least a 5–10 ka gap between zircon crystallization and eruption, a minimum period for the tempo of magma evolution given the fact that zircon only crystallizes in highly evolved comenditic magma compositions. Ra/Th isotopes suggest that the magma residence for the ME event is about 6–10 kyr37. This time scale is in close agreement with zircon residence timescales reported here and previously for the QXZ and may indicate a characteristic time scale for pre-eruptive magma residence at Changbaishan-Tianchi. The minor, but significant difference in rim crystallization ages found for our sample QXZD and that of Zou et al.16 could be due to preferential selection of large crystals for our ZDD study that may represent an earlier growth stage. The same magma containing ca. 12 ka zircon crystals was tapped during an explosive eruption at ca. 1 ka, but different zircon populations—younger and older than ca. 12–18 ka—are contained in ME deposits16. This implies that the QXZ comendite magma reservoir on the one hand contained even older evolved portions containing zircon antecrysts that may have only become remobilized prior to a very large eruption, and on the other hand, that the magma system was capable for rejuvenation and renewed zircon growth, possibly triggered by repeated recharge of magma into the pre-eruptive reservoir.