European-wide forest monitoring substantiate the neccessity for a joint conservation strategy to rescue European ash species (Fraxinus spp.)

Mortality of ash has clearly accelerated during the last three decades and has already reached a catastrophic peak in northern Europe where a large majority of ash trees have disappeared from active survey plots by the end of 2020. This is also in agreement with an estimated overall survival probability of 0.2 after nearly twenty years of infection history in this region. The numbers reported here could even represent the most optimistic estimate for survival of ash in Scandinavia, since some of the plots in Sweden and Denmark showed already severe crown defoliation before annual assessments were cancelled (Supporting Information S3). As an example, plot #55 from Denmark harboured 23 ash trees which had almost 95% defoliated crowns before the plot was abondoned in 2010 and most of the trees had meanwhile died. (Dr. Iben Margrete Thomsen, University of Copenhagen, pers. communication). Our observations are in concordance with local and regional surveys from national forest inventories, which reported massive decline of European ash in Southern Scandinavia in recent years. Solheim and Hietala22 monitored the progress of ash dieback in south-western Norway since 2008 and estimated a spread velocity of 51 km per year. Diaz-Yanez et al.17 investigated survival of European ash in Norwegian forest inventory plots and found a 74% increase in mortality rate after the disease has become prevalent in Norway. Although the Norwegian plots in our study are generally charaterized by very low frequency of ash, the results can nevertheless be interpreted as a strong argument for the efficient and devastating spread of ash dieback, because the fungus seems not to depend on high host density in order to conquer new territory quickly. Also in Denmark and Sweden European ash began to disappear rapidly after the disease arrived in 2003 and 2001, respectively15,23,24. In Sweden F. excelsior became red-listed in 2010 and later even reached the status “critically-endangered”15. Consequently and in concert with the results presented here, the evidence strongly suggests that Fraxinus excelsior is currently under extreme extinction risk in northern Europe.

Furthermore, other hotspots of ash mortality are currently situated in the Baltic region (Lithuania, Poland), in eastern Europe (Belarus), north-eastern and south western Germany, as well as in eastern France (Fig. 2). Although not as severe as in in the northern part, our results clearly demonstrate that the disease is establishing across all of Europe, which was also very recently confirmed by national forest inventory data19. Since the Baltic and eastern countries were the first which came in contact with the disease in the beginning of the 1990s, the pattern may be unanticipated and one would expect highest mortality in these countries rather than in the north or in the west. One explanation for this could be that the density of survey plots in which ash occurrs are lower in the eastern part compared to the west (134 vs. 175). This is indeed true for Estonia and Latvia, for instance, where European ash is most likely underrepresented when compared to data from national forest inventories. The second explanation could be that assesment schemes in some eastern countries were harmonized a little later and therefore some trees were probably already gone when the survey started. As an example, Poland started to assess European ash first in 2006 when the disease had already been affecting stands for more than 15 years which could be the reason for the observed discrepancy.

Southern Europe seems to suffer least from ash dieback since mortality rates are still low and happened only sporadically. Mortality in northern Spain and southern France which occurred early at the beginning of the survey was certainly not related to ash dieback, since both areas were free of the disease at that time25. Besides the fact that the infection history of Southern Europe is still short and therefore may have caused higher survival, abiotic reasons such as higher temperatures, lower rainfall and generally drier site condtions could have contributed as well as they may inhibit fungal growth21,26. Nevertheless, H. Fraxineus was very recently also identified for the first time on ash trees in north-western Spain27 and therefore we have to asume that the disease is still in its most infantile stage in the Southern region.

In general, mortality of ash during the last three decades was largely decoupled from background mortality and therefore unlikely to be caused by other biotic or abiotic reasons such as drought, storms, and others (Fig. 6). As already mentioned, only the very first incidences of mortality in 1990 were co-occurring with mortality in other species and therefore are not attributable to ash dieback. Since 2010 the European-wide mortality of ash has even exceeded background mortality and is continously rising, while background mortality in the same plots remains constant. This demonstrates that in fact the majority of all cases in which ash trees are currently dying can be assigned to ash dieback as the predominant cause of death. Although the specific cause of crown damage in the ICP Forests Level I data can generally be retrieved down to the species level in the case of fungal agents (e.g. Hymenoscyphus fraxineus as the main causal agent of ash dieback), it is difficult to incorporate such data in detailed analyses, since the specific cause was hardly assessed and often not recognized in the very early years of the infection history and given that the damage coding system was first introduced in 2005. Nevertheless, H. fraxineus (or Chalara fraxinea as its asexual stadium is named) is currently accounting for 53% of all damage causes where a specific biotic agent can be determined (data not shown). This corresponds to approximately every fourth ash tree in the survey (23.4%) which is already carrying the disease by 2020.

We aimed to assess the overall survival probability of ash after an exposure time of 28 years to ash dieback in order to provide meaningful planning horizons for conservation and ecosystem management. We found that the probability of survival was much lower when the exposure time—approximated by the first observation of ADB at national levels—was corrected for the infection history, since the disease spread concentrically from north-eastern Poland to other regions in Europe. The assumption that entire Europe was simultaneously infected in 1992 is too simplistic and would have caused much longer time spans from infection to death for regions further apart from the epicentre. This, in turn, generated much higher survival probabilities compared to the more realistic scenario of shifted infection history.

We estimated that the overall survival probability of ash after nearly three decades of exposure is approximately 50%, but with large differences among regions (e.g. northern group: 0.2, southern group: 0.8). Coker et al.14 estimated that mortality of ash in woodlands after 11 years of exposure reaches a maximum at 60% and remains constant afterwards. Although the values from Coker et al.14 and those from our study cannot directly be compared due to methodological differences, such a trend cannot be derived from our results. In contrast, the survival probability curve in our study shows a constant downward trend even after 27 years of exposure and the evidence strongly suggests that it will be continued until host availability has reached a value that may be critical for the survival of the pathogen.

We found significant site parameters critical for survival that were also unraveled in earlier studies such as water status. Trees growing in locations with moister growing conditions are under higher risk to die compared to those growing in drier locations. The hazard ratio suggests that trees growing at sites with excessive water status have a 1.8-fold higher risk of death compared to trees growing under sufficient water status and a 3.6-fold higher risk compared to trees growing under dry conditions. In accordance, trees growing at sites which experienced one more months with extreme rainfall surplus during the observation period had a 1.07 fold higher risk. Both covariates are likely to favour the disease, since moisture is a critical factor during infection and for the efficient spread of ascospores12. Excess moisture may also plays a critical role for growth of other wood-deacaying fungi such as Armillaria spec, which were recently found to be involved in subsequent root rot of ash trees after infection with ADB24,28.

Aalen´s additive regression model also unraveled months with extreme high temperature as well as months with extreme rainfall deficit as factors which reduce the risk of death. While this pattern is largely corroborated by other studies26, the effect sizes of both covariates in our model were only moderate and hence it deserves more investigation before concise conclusions can be drawn for those two environmental variables.

Lower host abundance was recently associated with lower mortality in Swiss ash stands19, but our study did not confirm this relationship. At continental scale ash trees were killed regardless of whether they occurred in high abundance or low abundance. This demonstrates probably once more the devastating and highly efficient spreading capacity of the pathogen which allows the fungus to enter new territory within a short time22,29.

This study shows the value of ICP Forests level I data for monitoring ash dieback at continental scale. Although F. excelsior and F. angustifolia are minor tree species in most of the survey countries, they nevertheless constitute keystone species with high importance for ecological communities and local economy4,18. In the British Isles and Ireland, the importance of ash is even higher as F. excelsior is occupying a larger proportion of woodlands compared to other countries30,31. Unfortunately, the United Kingdom never assessed ash for defoliation and left the ICP Forests Level I network in 2011 so that no data on ash dieback is currently available from there.

Overall our study indicates a strongly progressive pattern of ash decline across the last three decades and we estimated that an Europe-wide average defoliation of 50% could be reached as early as 2030. However, we also outlined that the disease strongly differs among regions, since the progress seems to be slower in the south compared to the north. The threshold of 50% defoliation can be seen indeed as a critical benchmark, since we estimated that trees that have reached this defoliation status died on average within the following 9 years (data not shown). A further decline without joint rescue efforts at European level could cause non-reversible loss of genetic diversity which in turn could cause a critical minimum population size vital for long-term survival. Although a minor proportion of ash trees is likely inheriting resistance against ADB32,33, this alone will not guarantee that the ash population will recover after the disease has reached an equilibrium state. Evans34 simulated that long-term recovery of ash is highly dependent on the proportion of ash trees carrying natural resistance and secondly on the degree of heritability of resistance. However, even under extreme high heritability assumptions, long-term recovery under natural conditions will remain low when the founder population consists of only few trees34. Hence, without efforts at European level it is very likely that the two ash species F. excelsior and F. angutifolia will face the same fate as dutch elm (Ulmus spec.), which largely disappeared in most parts of Europe after the outbreak of the devastating dutch elm disease35,36. Even though our results apply mainly to ash trees located in forests and probably exclude trees that are situated in open landscapes such as along alleys, parkways, and in yards, the urgency of the matter is nevertheless justified given that natural regeneration in forests will be driven by healthy seed trees which survive within forest sites.

Conservation efforts at national level have recently been undertaken in Great Britain, Ireland, Denmark, and Austria and new projects are currently starting in Germany and other countries. For instance, reference genomes for F. excelsior and F. angustifolia have been completely sequenced37,38 and novel markers which are able to discriminate between resistent and susceptible F. excelsior trees have been developed39. On the other hand, progeny tests which aim to evaluate resistance against ADB of several thousand saplings of European ash harvested from field-resistant mother trees are currently being tested in Austria (http://www.esche-in-not.at/index.php). Constant monitoring of Ash vitality in natural forest stands but also in field trials will particularly become crucial in the future given that the invasive Emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis, EAB) is already entering European territory and constitutes a threat to European ash species in the same order of magnitude as compared to H. Fraxineus. Emerald ash borer is currently responsible for mass decline of ash in Russia and was recently detected not more than 100 km from the eastern border of the European Union40. In analogy to the pathosystem between asian ash species and H. Fraxineus, ash species such as Fraxinus mandshurica or F. chinensis have most likely co-evolved with Emerald ash borer, which probably led to high natural genetic variation in host susceptibility within these species37. While such intra-specific variation could indeed guide national and international breeding programs (e.g. in hybrid breeding or through genomic selection) careful attention needs to be paid in order to avoid maladaptation if both traits (resistance against ADB and resistance against EAB) are negatively correlated. In any of these scenarios, we strongly believe that only a pan-European initiative will be capable of utilizing the already numerous gathered resources in order to avoid ash disappearing from the European forest landscape.