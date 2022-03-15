Giant paleo-seafloor craters and mass wasting associated with magma-induced uplift of the upper crust

Here, we describe the inlets and terraces associated with craters as erosional features, despite their affinity with subsurface structures such as faults. Their distal lobate to rounded geometries signify that they are erosional inlets formed gradually, rather than features derived from short-lived or instantaneous crater collapse. We further confirm that the sidewalls imaged on the flanks of the terraces are non-tectonic irrespectively of their close interaction with sub-surface structures and polygonal faults. The sidewalls are simply erosional boundaries of the craters developed during sediment evacuation (see also41,42,43,44). Such an interpretation agrees with data in13 and14. In parallel, tectonic, and polygonal faults under the basal shear zone of MTC X are pre-depositional in origin and existed prior to the downslope translation of this mass-wasting deposit. As for the craters, their spatial distribution and location relative to the magmatic intrusions reveal they were preferentially formed on mechanically incompetent paleo-highs. These paleo-highs were induced by the forceful emplacement of underlying magmatic sills, which generated forced folds and were the foci of vertical fluid flow since the Early Eocene (Fig. 14). Mechanical weakness on these paleo-highs is primarily related to the following mechanisms: (a) localized forced folding, (b) repeated fluidization of the overburden and (c) mass wasting.

Figure 14 Conceptual model showing the evolution of craters in relation to magmatic emplacement, overburden uplift and mass wasting in the study area. Since the craters were preferentially formed on paleo-highs, their evolution is strongly tied to repeated erosion of these paleo-highs during recurrent mass wasting in the study area. Full size image

Forced folding in overburden rocks has been documented in multiple geologic settings as a direct manifestation of magma intrusion, and associated overburden uplift can reach several hundreds of meters: ~ 350 m in the NE Rockall Basin37, ~ 210 m in Southern Australia38, ~ 346 m in Ethiopia Alu Dome45, ~ 296 m in the Irish Rockall Basin46, ~ 171 m in Stappen High47. Forced folds also record an amplitude of ~ 780 km2 in the Vøring Basin, where overburden strata are underlain by interconnected sill complexes48. Therefore, the occurrence of magmatic sills below craters C1, C2, C5, C6 and C7 is not a coincidence, rather a consequence of local uplift due to magmatic sill emplacement. Here, we stress the use of the term ‘local uplift’ as there is also evidence for regional uplift at the level of the Springar Formation (Fig. 12a,e). The onlapping seismic reflections in Fig. 12e indicate the study area was uplifted during the deposition of the Kai and the youngest Brygge formations. However, it is unclear if regional uplift reflects the presence of wider-than-imaged magmatic sill complexes, or the effect of other more regional tectonic events16. Nevertheless, the 1-D uplift estimates in this work prove that the Springar, Tare, and Tang Formations were uplifted due to the intrusion of magmatic rocks in the study area.

Striking evidence for focused fluid flow includes hydrothermal vent complexes, polygonal faults within the Kai and Brygge Formations, and the high-amplitude packages below Horizon H1 that mark the presence of a fossilized opal A/CT boundary49 (Fig. 2). All these features constitute valid evidence for past episodes of fluid flow and associated diagenesis. Hydrothermal vent complexes are widespread in the study area and related to Eocene magmatism (Figs. 2, 11b and 12d). A number of these vent complexes terminate in strata of the Springar to Tare formations (Figs. 2 and 12) and were possibly reutilized for fluid plumbing after their formation17. Depending on the residence time of the magma feeding the sills, some of the magma migration pathways can remain active several years after the first episode of magma intrusion, leading to formation of more hydrothermal vents and resulting migration of fluid in strata50,51. Hence, it is likely that fluid was still fed into the overburden during the translation of the interpreted MTCs and ooze mounds. Svensen et al. (2003) have shown that vent complexes in the Vøring Basin can remain active some 50 Ma after the emplacement of their associated magmatic sills. Polygonal faults typically are formed during early burial upon compaction-related dewatering and further release of fluids in the subsurface52. Similarly, the opal A/CT boundary is a diagenetic front formed during burial, at specific temperatures and pressure conditions. It caused the dissolution of opal-A in silica-rich sediments and its precipitation as opal-CT, a process usually associated with the production of fluid36,53. The combined effect of fluid sourced from the hydrothermal vents, and other secondary sources such as polygonal faults and the opal A/CT boundary, likely elevated pore fluid pressure and compromised the integrity of the paleo-highs (forced folds) upon which the craters later developed.