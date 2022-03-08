Seasonal and temporal patterns of rainfall shape arthropod community composition and multi-trophic interactions in an arid environment

Our study corroborates the important role of seasonal rainfall and its timing for arthropod communities and their multi-trophic interactions in an arid African savannah see9. Looking at the arthropod community composition, we could show that especially centipedes and springtails were related to seasonal rainfall. These soft-bodied soil organisms are vulnerable to evaporation and can therefore be strongly influenced by reduced rainfall, but on the other hand, they are able to avoid negative drought effects by moving into deeper soil layers (reviewed in21). By contrast hard-bodied arthropods such as beetles, cicadas and true bugs where more related to increasing plant cover.

In arid regions the amount and distribution of rainfall typically varies greatly, leading to strong fluctuations in plant cover and plant species composition28. This, as well as population fluctuations46 and diapause of individual arthropod species47,48 also result in annually changing arthropod communities, whose composition can be explained to a limited extent by the amount of precipitation. Thus, in our study rainfall and plant cover explain only 15% of the observed differences in the community, while over 20% are due to annual differences independent of rainfall. Thereby in the long run changes in the precipitation regime can lead to changes in arthropod community composition, via changes of plant production and diversity49 or to lower arthropod activity and reduced recruitment and therewith to fluctuating arthropod populations9,50. In contrast to previous studies, where soil properties influence arthropod communities11,24 here we found no effects on arthropod community composition and only little effect on their activity density. In general soil texture can directly influence arthropod behaviour in terms of e.g. moving or hiding in areas with higher soil moisture during times of decreased precipitation13,21 but also indirectly via vegetation changes24. Here, the very low annual rainfall of 132 mm in comparison with other studies (73–397 mm11; 72–690 mm9; 292 mm24; 334 mm14) may have stronger direct impact on vegetation and subsequent arthropod occurrence, than microhabitat conditions in terms of soil texture. In addition, the ordination analysis, together with our moving-window approach and linear models, show that multi-trophic interactions along the food chain were also more important for predators than direct influences by the environmental variables we measured.

Generally, effects of rainfall and rainfall temporal distribution can influence various kinds of (multi-trophic) species interactions, such as facilitation, herbivory, predation, but also competition or mutualism, which still can impact community response4,32. Thereby, the breaking of arthropod dormancy, larval development and reproductive rates, as well as adult activity of different trophic levels in arid ecosystems are dependent on rainfall, associated with soil moisture51 and linked to the density of vegetation11. Increased soil humidity and the nutrients released by the microbial mineralization processes form the basis for the development of annual vegetation22. As also shown by our study, precipitation is related to increased vegetation cover and can thereby enhance aboveground primary production, plant diversity, species richness and protein content and provide habitat and food for arthropods (reviewed in21). Our moving window approach shows, that the critical windows of rainfall for vegetation and the different groups of arthropods are clearly different and their timing reflects the trophic cascade. In our study, plant cover showed a first pronounced response 0–16 days after rainfall and a second response to rainfall more than 24 days ago, that suggest a shift in plant community compositions probably due to facilitation among plants when water availability is intermediate4. Arthropods responded markedly later, when the vegetation was already developed and provides food but probably also various microhabitats due to increased structural complexity (cf.8,9, but see22). The first groups of arthropods, which simultaneously responded to rainfall in our study, were herbivores, predators and detritivores, while omnivorous arthropods responded considerably later with a time lag of about three weeks after rainfall. As omnivores in our study include true omnivorous species, but also species groups with either herbivorous or predatory feeding preference, it is likely that their activity density is mainly determined by direct effects of precipitation rather than food supply. However, omnivores may feed on plant species, which occur for the first time during the second peak of vegetation development or prey on the previously occurring herbivores and predatory arthropods. This precipitation effect, which can be used to explain multi-trophic interactions between arthropods is only to a lesser extent supported by our analysis of seasonal rainfall, as well as bottom-up effects. Our models showed strong direct effects of seasonal rainfalls not only on plants, but also on herbivores, omnivores and detritivores arthropods, as well as ants (cf.11,45). Thereby our moving window approach reveals, that short-term rainfall pulses (up to max. 30 days prior to survey) have shaped multi-trophic interactions among arthropods more strongly and may have outweighed seasonal patterns (cf.14; but see9). Here, bottom-up effects along the food chain could be shown for primary, as well as secondary consumers. In contrast to e.g. species-rich tropical or temperate ecosystems, where top-down effects can determine trophic interactions52,53, in low-productivity arid ecosystems with erratic precipitation bottom-up effects are the main driver of the trophic cascade54,55. Therefore, our study suggests, that the co-occurrence of especially arthropods of higher trophic levels in our study system are shaped by both, the resource pulses triggered by precipitation7, as well direct precipitation effects11. Even though our results clearly confirm the importance of rainfall on the timing of arthropod occurrence, a more detailed taxonomic classification would potentially provide more accurate results in terms of feeding adaptions and specific species interactions. This is especially critical for very diverse species groups such as beetles, where a morphological approach examining the mouthparts would better shed the light on arthropod feeding behaviour56,57. Here we decided to assign arthropod taxa including species with different feeding behaviour (herbivores, omnivores and predators) to omnivores (cf. 33) due to limitations in (taxonomic) knowledge18 and logistic constrains.

For detritivores, our study showed positive effects of seasonal rainfall (peaking at 15 days after rainfall) on their activity density, as well as on their position within the arthropod community (springtails58; but see9). In general springtails are restricted to moist, sheltered habitats29. However, they show a variety of adaptions to arid environments, such as dormancy stages, which can be rapidly broken by increasing moisture58, which clearly explains the short-term precipitation effects 15 days after rainfall, as well as positive effects of seasonal rainfall on detritivores. As detritivores enhance and alter soil nutrient content by converting plant material into energy and resources they are crucial for food web stability16. Besides the often proposed group of darkling beetles (Tenebrionidae) as indicators for environmental changes in arid ecosystems31,46,59, springtails can serve as good indicators of climate change due to their marked response to precipitation (c.f.18). Such indicators which are easy to sample and quantify18 are especially needed, as it is predicted that in arid and semi-arid savannah ecosystems extreme climate events will become more frequently in the future2.

Looking at the occurrence of ants, we only could show direct effects of seasonal precipitation but no short-term precipitation effects (critical window) on their activity density. This is in line with the often contradicting results in response of ants to climate variables (no effect of precipitation on ant activity density11; postive effect of annual precipitation on ant activity density14; increasing species richness with increasing summer precipitation60). Maybe other climatic factors, such as even longer periods of observed rainfall prior to the sampling or the temperature regime are more important to predict ant activity density than our tested intervals9,14.

In conclusion, we could show that in our arid savannah ecosystem it is important to consider short-term rainfall pulses (up to max. 30 days prior to survey) to describe the activity density of ground-dwelling arthropods and which can be used to explain multi-trophic interactions. The temporal occurrence (development) of the different arthropod groups clearly reflects the bottom-up effects. Herbivores, predators and detritivores occurred immediately after the vegetation was already developed, followed by omnivorous arthropods. Both, the activity density of detritivores and their position in the arthropod community were also strongly influences by seasonal rainfall, so they can serve as good indicator for droughts and therewith climate change. Further, seasonal precipitation had also a direct effect on the activity density of herbivorous and omnivorous arthropods, ants and also on plant cover. As precipitation strongly alters between years, also due to extreme climatic events such as El Niño Southern Oscillation1 even longer studies on trophic interactions but also multiple climate factors, such as rainfall magnitude and frequency14,21, as well as studies along larger spatial precipitation gradients are necessary to detect timescale over which rainfall and droughts affect multi-trophic interactions and ecosystem functionality. Together with changes of other climatic variables and land use changes, monitoring of arthropods across trophic levels enables to detect changes in arthropod community composition, their multi-trophic interactions and therewith ecosystem stability in time.