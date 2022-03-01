A sensitivity study of rising compound coastal inundation over large flood plains in a changing climate

Characteristics of future and historical TCs

Figure SI-1a and SI-1b show ∆Cp values for landfalling TCs in FL and SWFL predicted by the above-mentioned climate and downscaling models as well as from historical data. ∆Cp values predicted by various climate and downscaling models for FL (Fig. SI-1a) and SWFL (Fig. SI-1b) generally increase from the late twentieth century to the late twenty-first century, except those obtained by CESM and HiRAM-GFDL. FSUGSM-WRF and GFDL6-ESM4-KE results show a significant increase in ∆Cp over the twenty-first century. According to the FSUGSM-WRF, CAM5.1, and GFDL-KE results, in the late twenty-first century, ∆Cp and R max for RCP8.5 are lower than those during RCP4.5, perhaps due to stabilization of the upper atmosphere due to excessive warming. ∆Cp and R max also show slight increases during the positive AMO phase. R max values for landfalling TCs in FL (Fig. SI-1c) and SWFL (Fig. SI-1d) show wider variation over time, with an increase predicted by GFDL5-KE and GFDL6-KE, decrease predicted by FSUGSM-WRF (but increase for 75th percentile and higher R max ), and little change by other models. R max is unavailable from CESM and HiRAM. As shown in Fig. SI-1e and SI-f, the translation velocity (V f ) changed relatively little over time, in which some models showed a slight decrease while others showed a slight increase. The overall patterns for FL and SW-FL are generally consistent, with a few exceptions.

It should be noted that FSUGSM-WRF-E21 and FSUGSM-WRF-L21 include the results for positive and negative AMO phases. Each scenario covers a 20-year period, so combining the TCs from positive and negative AMOs would double the number of TCs for each period. Compared with the ∆Cp and Rmax for historical TCs, GFDL-KE and FSUGSM-WRF predicted lower ∆Cp and larger Rmax for the twentieth century.

To summarize the predicted TCs by various models, Fig. 2 shows the temporal trend of ∆Cp (Fig. 2a), R max (Fig. 2b), and V f (Fig. 2c) for FL and SWFL. The orange triangles represent the percent change of the median (50th percentile) value of the TC characteristics from the current climate (twentieth century) value, while red and green triangles represent the trends of the 75th percentile and 25th percentile values. For example, when considering 1% coastal flood and its resulting damage on structures, the trend of the 75th percentile and higher values plays a more significant role than those for the 25th and 50th percentiles. On the other hand, the trend of the 25th percentile value has more impact on the more frequent (10–20%) flood.

Figure 2 (a) Percent change in various percentiles (25th, 50th, and 75th) of ∆Cp over its respective value in the twentieth century in FL (triangles) and SWFL (inverted triangles). (b) Percent change in various percentiles (25th, 50th, and 75th) of R max over its respective value in the twentieth century in FL (triangles) and SWFL (inverted triangles). (c) Percent change in various percentiles (25th, 50th, and 75th) of V f over its respective value in the twentieth century in FL (triangles) and SWFL (inverted triangles). Full size image

The trends over FL and SWFL predicted by the CAM5-NASHM, HADGEM-KE, and GFDL-KE models are pretty consistent due to the large number of tracks these models produced. Those predicted by the CESM, HiRAM, CAM5-Happi20, and FSUGSM-WRF, which contain fewer tracks, show more variation between the FL and SW FL scales. This suggests decreased uncertainty in TC prediction on regional and local scales as the number of TCs in the dataset increases. CAM5-NASHM and HADGEM-KE results show relatively minor changes over the twenty-first century, while CESM results do not contain R max and show excessive changes in ∆Cp. GFDL6-KE and FSUGSM-WRF results show the most significant changes over the twenty-first century in SWFL. The median values of (∆Cp, R max , V f ) of the FSUGSM-WRF results changed by (45%, −25%, 22%) respectively, while the GFDL6-KE results changed by (20%, 5%, −15%) respectively. Interestingly, the 75th percentile values changes were (20%, 15%, −15%) for the GFDL6-KE results while (65%, 20%, 35%) for the FSUGSM-WRF results.

Design of scenarios for coastal flooding analysis

Based on the results presented in "Selection of tropical cyclones for the twenty-first century", we used the TCs predicted by one global climate model (CAM5.1) without downscaling and three global models with downscaling (HiRAM-GFDL, GFDL6-KE, and FSUGSM-WRF) to investigate the compound coastal inundation due to TCs and SLR in SWFL during the twenty-first century. HiRAM-GFDL has a 50-km resolution. KE (Kerry Emanuel’s deterministic-statistical model)41 was applied to numerous global climate models35,36 and generated hundreds to thousands of TCs for the FL and SWFL, but here we consider the more recent GFDL6-KE results for simplicity. On the other hand, FSUGSM-WRF generated TCs with a 12-km WRF regional climate model37,40 for the Southeastern US and contained TCs for more scenarios than any other model. FSUGSM-WRF predicted 60 TCs for FL during 1982–2009 with seven landfalls in the SWFL domain (Fig. 1c), which compared well with the 64 historical TCs and seven landfalls during the same period for FL and SWFL, respectively. It is noted that FSUGSM’s cyclone detection algorithm only recognized hurricanes with Cat-1 intensity or higher. The current climate 1% flood maps for SWFL based on FSUGSM-WRF predictions and historical TCs compared well53 .

Sixteen simulation scenarios were designed (Table 1) for coastal flood analysis. For FSUGSM-RCP4.5 scenarios, negative and positive AMO phases were considered, while only the positive AMO phase was considered for the RCP8.5. TCs for the current climate (CC) and late twenty-first century were predicted by all the models, but only FSUGSM-WRF predicted TCs for the early twenty-first century. SLR values include 0 and 0.3 m (99th percentile) for the early period and 1 m (83rd percentile) and 2 m (99.7th percentile) for the late period, based on predicted Global Mean Sea Level (GMSL)2. For simplicity, we used the GMSL instead of the RSL (Relative Sea-Level) at Naples and Fort Myers (~ 1.15 m for 50th percentile of 1 m GMSL scenario and 2.55 m for 50th percentile of 2 m GMSL scenario) for this sensitivity study. Zero SLR values are included for the early and late twenty-first century to allow assessment of the effect of SLR vs. that of TCs. Based on the TCs for each scenario, JPM-OS allows the generation of an optimal TC ensemble of 190 TCs for flood simulations by the coastal models.

1% coastal flood hazard in twenty-first century

As shown in Fig. 3, the inundation metrics (AIH, MIH, TIA, and TIV) of the 1% annual chance coastal flood in the early twenty-first century increase slightly over those for the current climate (Fig. 3). The inundation metrics increase significantly by 2100 due to increasing TC intensity and SLR. The current climate inundation metrics from the GFDL6-ESM4-KE and FSUGSM-WRF agree well, while those from HiRAM-GFDL and CAM5.1 show slightly higher values of MIH and TIV. For the late twenty-first century, all models predicted similarly high inundation metrics for RCP4.5 with 1 m SLR. The inundation metrics increase further from negative to positive AMO phase, from RCP4.5 to RCP8.5, and SLR from 1 to 2 m.

Figure 3 (a) Average Inundation Height (AIH) of the 1% annual chance flood hazard in SWFL. (b) Maximum Inundation Height (MIH) of the 1% annual chance flood hazard in SWFL. (c) Total Inundation Area (TIA) of the 1% annual chance flood hazard in SWFL. (d) Total Inundation Volume (TIV) of the 1% annual chance flood hazard in SWFL. Full size image

Table 2 shows the percent change of inundation metrics relative to the perspective average current climate values. The inundation metrics increase significantly from the current climate to 2100, following the ascending order of HiRAM-GFDL, CAM5.1, GFDL6-ESM4-KE, and FSUGSM-WRF. The inundation metrics in 2100 predicted by the four different models are comparable and consistent. Within the FSUGSM-WRF results, inundation metrics increase for positive AMO, RCP8.5, and SLR. The GFDL6-ESM4-KE-L21and FSUGSM-WRF-L21-N produced similar results showing a 2.4-fold increase in maximum inundation height and a 44–84% increase in total inundation area. For the worst case, FSUGSM-WRF-L21-8.5 with 2 m SLR, total inundation area will increase by 1.58 times while maximum inundation height could increase by three times the current climate value. These results demonstrate the sensitivity of future coastal inundation to TC, SLR, RCP, AMO, and climate and downscaling models. It is noted that, according to the latest IPCC Assessment Report (AR6)57 the 2 m SLR in 2100 is highly unlikely.

Table 2 Percent increase of inundation metrics from current climate to 2100 for four different models. These values are calculated as follows: \(Rate\, of\, increase\, of\, X \left(\%\right)=({X}_{2100}-avg(X)/avg({X}_{2000})\) . Full size table

Evolution of 1% inundation return period

Comparing the 1% annual chance TIV for the FSUGSM-WRF RCP8.5 in 2100 with the TIV for the current climate, it is found that the 100-year TIV for the current climate could have a 3-year return period by 2100. The current climate's 0.2% annual chance TIV could have a return period of 5 years by 2100. However, the 2 m SLR in 2100 is highly unlikely according to the latest IPCC AR657.

Evolution of local 10–1000 year flood elevation

Based on the CAM5.1, HiRAM-GFDL, and FSUGSM-WRF results, we present the flood elevation for CC (Current Climate), 2020–2040, and 2080–2100 at a few selected land site (Estero, Naples City Hall, and Marco Island) as well as the storm surge at the Naples tide gauge station which is in the open water (see Fig. 1c for site locations). For CC, the 100-year flood agrees well with that obtained by analyzing Naples's historical water level data. However, the flood elevations at land sites vary significantly due to local storm surge and land conditions. Therefore, it is not feasible to use the Naples surge with a bathtub model (applying the Naples surge over the entire flood plain) to estimate the flooding over the large flood plain.

Figure 4 shows that the inundation height increases significantly with time and return period and climate models and scenarios. While the 100-year inundation is the foundation for FEMA to collect flood insurance, it may be prudent for communities to use 500-year inundation for coastal resilience planning. Coastal inundation heights at the selected sites show slight variation between the CC and the 2020–2040 period but significantly increase by 2080–2100. The alarmingly high inundation heights, albeit with uncertainty, warrant immediate attention and adaptation planning by various neighborhoods in the coastal communities.

Figure 4 The water level at Naples tide gauge (top row), and inundation height at Naples City Hall (second row), March Island (third row), and Estero (bottom row) during current climate (left column), Early twenty-first Century (middle column), and late twenty-first century (right column). Predictions by CAM5.1, HiRAM-GFDL, and FSUGSM-WRF for the current climate are presented. Future inundation heights are based on FSUGSM-WRF results. Full size image

Sensitivity of future 1% coastal inundation to SLR

The FSUGSM-RCP8.5 scenarios with 0, 1, 2 m of SLR were used to examine the effect of SLR on the 1% inundation maps. SLR was found to play a dominant role at the inland boundary. Near the coast, storm surge accounts for 70–80% of the total inundation (1 m SLR) or 30–70% (2 m SLR). Therefore, TCs cannot be ignored in developing future coastal flood maps. The effect of SLR on inundation was found to vary significantly over the floodplain due to the non-linear interaction between the storm surge, wave, tide, and SLR. A change in water depth due to SLR can induce non-linear changes in the storm surge, tide, and waves and non-linear changes in the flood propagation as friction is reduced. For example, near the shoreline of Rookery Bay (south of Naples) and Charlotte Harbor (north of Estero), inundation is increased by 1.6 m due to a 1 m SLR. This shows that SLR-induced coastal inundation can be amplified or reduced by the surge-SLR interaction depending on location. Hence coastal flood map produced using a “bathtub” model58,59, which adds the SLR value uniformly throughout the floodplain or onto a CC flood map, is highly inaccurate.

Effect of precipitation

For CC, with the 1% precipitation at Naples of 16 inches over three days, TIV and TIA increased by 13% and 12%, while AIH and MIH increased by 1 cm and 5 cm, respectively. For 2080–2100, the 0.2% rainfall data were utilized to reflect the increase in precipitation in future climates. With the 0.2% precipitation of 22 inches in 3 days at Naples, the 1% inundation map for RCP8.5-FSUGSM with 2 m SLR showed that the TIV and TIA increased by 3%, while AIH and MIH increased by 2 cm and 5 cm, respectively. Figure 5 shows the differences of 1% inundation maps with and without precipitation for the two scenarios. While changes in AIH and MIH due to precipitation are within a few centimeters, precipitation could increase the local flooding by about 30 cm under CC and future.

Figure 5 Differences between the 1% inundation with and without precipitation for (left) current climate, (right) RCP8.5-FSUGSM with 2 m SLR. Figure was generated using Tecplot 360 2018 R1 (www.tecplot.com). Full size image

Effect of changing land use features

The effect of (climate-induced) changing land use features on future flooding was addressed by assuming the mangroves will replace all marshes in the floodplain by 2100. The resulting future flood maps were found to show negligible differences, likely due to the use of the 2D surge-wave model, which represents the vegetation with an empirical bottom friction coefficient. Therefore, future study should use a three-dimensional vegetation-resolving surge-wave model, e.g., CH3D-SWAN13,14,15, coupled to a watershed model, with extensive vegetation data (type, distribution, height, stem density, leaf area index, stem size, rigidity, inland migration, etc.) to produce more accurate flood maps and to quantify the value of coastal wetlands in reducing coastal flooding damage in the region8,60 to enhance coastal resiliency and wetland restoration.

Comparison of Coastal Inundation Metrics obtained by different statistical methods

As shown in Yang et al.53, the 1% coastal inundation metrics (AIH, MIH, TIA, TIV), in units of ([m], [m], [109m2], [109m3]), respectively, for SW FL in current climate are (1.06, 2.41, 2.65, 2.82) according to the JPM-OS. Those produced using the MCLC, driven by the TC associated with the 1% Naples water level at 50 percentile confidence level, are (0.27, 2.14, 3.11, 0.73), while those driven by the TC associated with the 1% TIV for the model domain are (0.27, 2.13, 2.83, 0.91). Therefore, the MCLC resulted in much lower AIH and TIV but slightly lower MIH and slightly higher TIA. Inundation metrics obtained by imposing the 1% Naples water level along the open boundary of the coastal model, as in a bathtub model, are less than 50% of those produced by the JPM-OS using TC ensemble for the current climate.