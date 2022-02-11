Modelling the emergence dynamics of the western corn rootworm beetle (Diabrotica virgifera virgifera)

Invasive species have plagued farmers since the transition from natural landscapes towards agro-ecological systems1. Nowadays, climate change and globalisation, i.e. global trade and transport of agricultural products, are among the most important drivers for the spread of invasive species and their introduction to new environments1,2. One such an invasive species is the Western Corn Rootworm (WCR; Diabrotica virgifera virgifera) beetle, a univoltine (one generation per growing season) leaf beetle, which is known to cause massive crop yield losses to Zea mays maize crops3,4. Maize is one of the most important crops in global agriculture, because of its high yield potential, the comparably low labour input, profitability and versatile use, vendibility on established markets, as well as the favourable agronomic characteristics (e.g. low requirements on crop rotations—can be planted in monocultures5). However, the WCR beetle is particularly problematic in intensive maize production regions, i.e. if maize is cultivated in monocultures, as it has little or no natural predators4.

The WCR beetle originates from North America and is believed to have been introduced to Europe at the beginning of the 1990s. It was first detected in Serbia close to Belgrade international airport in 1992, and since then the WCR infestation has continued to spread further and further year after year6. Within the European Union, the WCR beetle was given quarantine status in 20037. After introduction of this regulation, monitoring of the WCR beetle became mandatory in infested or vulnerable locations or maize fields8. The monitoring was intended to assess the spread and severity of the infestation in hopes that effective pest management strategies could eradicate the population. However, eradication was not achieved. In places of long running WCR infestation the number of WCR beetles observed have increased at an alarming rate. The quarantine status of the WCR beetle was repealed in 20148. In Austria, the WCR beetle was first detected in 20029. WCR infestation severely disadvantages the livelihood of maize growers across Austria, whereby South-East Austria is particularly affected10. Most severe economic damages up to total crop yield losses were reported for about 10000 ha maize area in 20145.

In order to make effective pest management decisions, it is important to understand the emergence dynamics of established WCR beetle populations. The WCR beetle is known to spend its egg stage in the soil, emerging in the late spring or early summer3,11. However, previous studies show that environmental factors such as temperature and precipitation influence the phenological cycle. For example, warmer temperatures increase the observed adult abundance, and WCR beetle emergence can last until the first frost. On the other hand, previous studies have reported that increased precipitation, and colder temperatures in winter as well as longer cold periods below \(-10\,^{\circ }{\mathrm{C}}\) increase mortality in the overwintering eggs12,13,14,15. As is the case for many insects, the emergence dynamics of the WCR beetle can be described with sufficient accuracy by a parametric curve, such as, for example, the Gompertz curve.

In this study, we use the Gompertz curve to model the observed emergence dynamics of the WCR beetle. The Gompertz curve was first proposed by Benjamin Gompertz in 1825 to describe the law of human mortality16. The Gompertz curve is a sigmoidal curve which describes growth as being the slowest at the beginning and the end of a period. It is usually described by three parameters; an asymptote \(\alpha\), a relative starting value \(\beta\), and a growth rate coefficient \(\gamma\). Since its introduction, the Gompertz curve has been applied in many population biology studies17,18,19,20.

In this study, the upper asymptote parameter \(\alpha\) was considered as a proxy for the saturation level of WCR population growth. The growth rate coefficient \(\gamma\) was treated as an indicator of the WCR beetles’ emergence period, with lower values of \(\gamma\) indicating a more protracted period of beetle emergence.

We incorporated the above structure into a Bayesian hierarchical modelling framework and used Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) methods for parameter estimation and posterior inference. We applied the model to the WCR trapping data for Austria obtained in 2004–2015. We investigated the effect of climate covariates such as temperature and precipitation on the WCR beetle emergence dynamics. The handling of missing data and possible inclusion of spatial autocorrelation is also discussed .

The overview of the paper is as follows; In “Data” section we give an overview of the used data. “Methodology” section provides a detailed description of the methodology and the handling of missing data. The results are presented in “Results” section and discussed in “Discussion” section where we also address the need/potential for future research.