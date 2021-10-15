A millennium-long climate history of erosive storms across the Tiber River Basin, Italy, from 725 to 2019 CE

Integrity of the reconstructed extreme hydrological events

We identified 285 extreme hydrological events occurring in the TRB from 725 to 2019 CE. These events date back to the flooding of the Tiber River in the urban section of the city of Rome, as information attributable to the northern course of the river is only available in a fragmentary and patchy form10. The breakdown of these events by severity resulted in 145 stormy events, 89 very stormy events, 36 great stormy events and 15 extraordinarily stormy events (Table S1). However, our historical hydrological database is found in a variety of heterogeneous source types, including written records and effects preserved in the built environment that can help reconstruct past climate. Documents such as personal manuscripts and official records, as well as printed materials, artworks and, more recently, electronic data, pose particular problems of homogenisation50. It is well established, for instance, that small, localised storms can be frequent, but tend to be underestimated, especially when occurring in remote locations. To overcome some of these uncertainties in our database, we have established a reasonable standard for the events recorded (MSSI: Monthly Storm-Severity Index) to transform subjective information into an objective vector of data that can be investigated statistically for temporal homogeneity (see “Numerical and categorical inputs” in the section “Methods”). This was done by setting a subdivision of the time-series in three major climate sub-periods—the Medieval Climate Anomaly (MCA; here 725–1249 CE), the Little Ice Age (LIA; here 1250–1849 CE) and the Current Warm Period (CWP; here 1850–2019 CE)—and testing for each of the sub-periods (Fig. 3a–c), and for the entire dataset (Fig. 3d), the scale-invariance in the relationship between the number of events larger than storm-strength events and the events of the same strength51. The completeness analysis was accounted with the logarithmic relationship between the cumulative number of events (CEN) and the MSSI values in the range 1 ≤ MSSI ≤ 4, as follows:

Figure 3 Completeness of reconstructed storms events. Cumulative distribution of the logarithm of the number of storm events versus their Monthly Storm-Severity Index (MSSI) in the Tiber River Basin for sub-periods (yellow-coloured graphs) (a) Medieval Climate Anomaly: 725–1249 CE; (b) Little Ice Age: 1250–1849 CE; (c) Current Warm Period 1850–2019 CE; and (d) the entire dataset: 725–2019 CE (blue coloured graph). Full size image

$${log}_{10}\left({CEN}_{i,j}\right)=a+b\cdot {MSSI}_{i,j} \,\mathrm{with}\, i=1,\dots , 4\, and\, j=1,\dots ,3$$ (1)

where i and j indicate severity class and sub-period, respectively. In total, 285 events were extracted in the range 1 ≤ MSSI ≤ 4, which are represented in qualitative terms as stormy, very stormy, great stormy, and extraordinary stormy. The negative slopes in the three sub-periods, and in the entire dataset, reflect a downward trend in frequency as storms become more severe. With coefficients of determination R2 = 0.98, it can be assumed that the storms in the 725–2019 CE period are scale-invariant.

Rainfall erosivity model assessment

Using our simplified, non-linear multivariate additive model (REM TRB ), we estimated annual values of mean areal rainfall erosivity over the TRB (REM TRB ) taking into account (via MSSI inputs) the interrelationship between spatial patterns of hydroclimate and storm erosivity, consistent with a sample (1923–1964) of detailed (R)USLE-based data obtained for the study area—Eq. (2)—after removing the 1965 outlier of 2875 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 (~ 2% of the dataset of 43 years), not considered for model calibration (not shown in Fig. 4a). We obtained an annual mean areal erosivity value of 1357 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 (± 537 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 standard deviation) over the study period, which is close to the mean of actual data of 1360 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 (± 568 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 standard deviation). The actual values varied between 631 (in 1945) and 3322 (in 1937) MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1, while the calibrated model gave 893 (in several years) and 2964 (in 1937) MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 as minimum and maximum estimates, respectively. The calibrated parameter values of Eq. (5) are: A = 73.83 MJ mm−1 hm−2 h−1 yr−1, B = 1.00 MJ mm−1 hm−2 h−1 yr−1, α = 6.00, β = 3.00, γ = 2.05 and k = 2.00. Other parameters were calibrated for Eq. (2)—\(\Phi \)=3.2 –, Eq. (3)—φ = 0.100, Ω = 0.696, ν = 0.5—and Eq. (4)—ψ = 0.3.

Figure 4 Rainfall erosivity model calibration and indirect validation for the Tiber River Basin. (a) Scatter-plot (dotted black regression line and red line of identity) of actual versus modelled—Eq. (5)—rainfall erosivity (MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1) for the 1923–1964 period, with the inner bounds showing 90% confidence limits (power pink coloured area), and the outer bounds showing 95% prediction limits for new observations (light pink); the MAE in the box in a) is also in MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1; (b) Q-Q plot (theoretical versus sample quantile values); (c) Percentiles of actual (blue curve) and modelled (orange curve) rainfall erosivity; (d) Co-evolution of modelled annual rainfall erosivity (orange curve) and suspended sediment yield (grey histogram) at the mouth of the river Tiber in the 1934–1973 period130. Full size image

With these values, the linear regression between actual and estimated erosivity data is statistically significant (F-test p ~ 0.00), with intercept a = –1.214 (± 70.595 standard error) MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 and slope b = 1.003 (± 0.048 standard error). The R2 statistic (goodness of fit in the scatter-plot of Fig. 4a) indicates that the REM TRB explains 95% of the variability. MAE (mean absolute error) equal to 143 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 is lower than the standard error of the estimates (180 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1). MAPE (mean absolute percent error) equal to 12% and Kling-Gupta Efficiency (KGE) equal to 0.92 also indicate satisfactory model performance and efficiency. The Durbin-Watson (DW) statistic close to 2 (DW = 2.57) implies that there is no significant (p = 0.98) lag-1 autocorrelation (k) in the residuals (k = –0.30). Figure 4b indicates the normal approximation of quantiles pattern (normality test p = 0.4852; test for equal distributions of actual and estimated data p = 0.1053). The distribution shapes of the modelled (red curve) and observed (black curve) erosivity data indicate a satisfactory prediction (Fig. 4c), especially after the 40th percentile, in an area of the distributions that includes the median and the highest values. An indirect validation (performed against a dependent variable on the one assessed) was also obtained by comparing the modelled rainfall erosivity with the sedimentation processes that occurred in the TRB during in the period 1934–1973. Figure 4d shows that the predicted erosivity (orange curve) can be an important driver of sediment transport processes (grey histogram) occurring in the TRB. This independent validation (over a period of time different from the calibration period) indicates that the model output is highly correlated with the suspended sediment delivered through the TRB (r = 0.78), which shows an overall downward trend, albeit with some large fluctuations. Satisfactory agreement with sediment production in the basin was also obtained in 1965 (and subsequent years), the year whose observed value was not considered for model calibration. Thus, although anomalous situations such as that of 1965 may occur from time to time (and be found in the calibration dataset), they are not likely to change the structural characteristics of the erosivity model and its ability to interpret geomorphic processes in the basin.

Historical reconstruction of rainfall erosivity

Figure 5 shows the erosive forcing and other features that have occurred over the historical course on the landscape of the Tiber River Basin. In particular, Fig. 5d shows the evolution of the areal-mean annual erosivity values (blue circles) during the 725–2019 CE period, as obtained by Eq. (5). The long-term areal-mean value of estimated erosivity data is 1005 (± 335 standard deviation) MJ mm hm−2 h−1. To detect possible trends and oscillations in the discrete values, and to compare contemporary and historical patterns, the time-series of annual rainfall erosivity was smoothed with the filtered 11-year Gaussian function (Fig. 5d, bold blue line). The pattern of quantiles, with 50-year return period, was also shown (Fig. 5c, red curve). From the smoothed trend it can be seen that from the LIA onwards, erosivity is characterized by two major oscillations, within which there is a marked inter-annual variability.

Figure 5 Rainfall erosivity and climatic patterns over the 725–2019 CE period in the Tiber River Basin. (a) Wavelet spectrum of the rainfall erosivity time-series with bounded colours identifying 0.05 significance areas (the bell-shaped, black contour marks the limit between the reliable region and the region below the contour where the edge effects occur, a.k.a. cone of influence (b) North Atlantic Oscillation (annual NAO from Hernández et al.100); (c) Trend of quantile-rainfall erosivity with return period T = 50 years (red curve); (d) Evolution (red arrow indicating the change-point year 1495) of estimated annual rainfall erosivity (blue circles) with the relative smoothed trend by the 11-year Gaussian function (bold blue curve). The y-right axes in (c) is in the reverse-scale. MCA: Medieval Climate Anomaly (725–1249 CE); LIA: Little Ice Age (1250–1849 CE); CWP: Current Warm Period (1850–2019 CE). The LIA is identified as a light blue area across the graphs (b–d). Full size image

This contrasts with the MCA, during which the estimated erosivity fluctuates more erratically. Before the year 1000, the MCA is characterized by relatively moderate erosivity (on average 941 MJ mm ha−1 h−1 yr−1), rarely (in 12 years) exceeding 1200 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1, in a period when Italy and the Tiber River Basin experienced intense deforestation and colonisation activity54, favoured by religious orders, especially the Benedictines55,56. After the year 1000, the mouth of the river Tiber shows intermittent activity (no longer suitable for navigation since 1118), attesting to frequently reduced river flows57.

Longman58 found a similar distribution for the Eastern Mediterranean region, where erosivity reflects less rainy conditions during the MCA, with relatively low hydroclimatic variability. With the onset of the LIA, however, erosivity became more vivid, with notable values often exceeding 1400 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 (in 11 years between 1250 and 1400). Stormy events had also affected other regions at that time, with disastrous consequences in much of Western Europe59.

Entering the hydrologically most active central part of the LIA, change-points in the erosivity time-series were detected well before the Maunder Minimum of reduced solar activity (c. 1645–1715 CE60): in 1474 with the Buishand61 (1982) statistic, and in 1495 and 1497 with the Standard Normal Homogeneity Test-double shift62. These change-points mark a transition towards a more extreme rainfall erosivity in a period (late fifteenth century) characterised by afforestation, with the reforestation of grasslands56, or sometimes the joint expansion of grasslands (meadows and pastures) and forests63. In particular, the flood of the river Tiber in the year 1495 (red arrow in Fig. 5d) has been handed down to us by direct testimonies of its disruptive force, and among them the most interesting is that of the Venetian oratories (ambassadors) who wrote64:

Dopo due giorni e mezzo di quel turbine di pioggia il 4 dicembre il cielo torno sereno. Tosto il Tevere cominciò a gonfiare con straordinaria celerità allagando tutta la citta bassa […] Le acque toccavano la sella dei nostri cavalli. Ad un'ora di notte la piena giunse anche alla nostra via.

After two and a half days of this whirlwind of rain, the sky cleared up again on 4 December. Soon the Tiber began to swell with extraordinary speed, flooding the entire lower city […] The waters touched the saddle of our horses. At one hour of the night the flood reached even our street.

As the fifteenth century progressed, floods became increasingly frequent. In the two centuries between 1400 and 1600 CE, floodplain forest returned to the valley and mesic forest expanded on the slopes65. The change-point in the year 1495 (2570 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1) marks a crossroad after which nothing will resemble the previous centuries, with erosivity becoming more aggressive and changeable, with erosive storms tending to oscillate more, as the smoothed values also show. Thus, the sixteenth century was undoubtedly the most hydrologically damaging for the TRB, with five of the most disastrous floods that Rome has ever known, in the years 1530, 1557, 1589 (with 2340 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1), 1590 and 1598 (with 3531 and 2570 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1, respectively). In 1530, as Rome was beginning to recover from the sack carried out in 1527 by the German mercenaries of Charles V (1500–1558), Holy Roman Emperor from 1519 to 1556, the Tiber River continued the work of destruction begun three years earlier.

In fact, going into the details of the chronicles of the time, it is possible to identify the characteristics of each of them. Such, for instance, is the report given in the more succinct but explanatory chronicle by Ludovico Gomez (bishop of Sarno, died in 1543) who wrote De prodigiosis Tiberis inundationibus ab Urbe condita ad annum M.D.XXI, printed in Rome in 1531 (Frosini, 1977, p. 160)11:

Era già sul levar del sole il sabato mattina, dell'8 del mese di ottobre, quando il Tevere mossosi fuor del solito letto, comincio a versare montagne d'acqua.

It was just before dawn on Saturday morning, 8 October that the Tiber emerged from its usual banks and began pouring down mountains of water.

However, the most ruinous of all was that of December 1598, and from its description we can see that it affected an immense area of the city of Rome (D’Onofrio, 1980, p. 160)66:

Da che si conosce che i diluvij antichi sono stati maggiori di questo [1598] che avanzò però quello del 1557 e quello del 1530 piu alti di quanti ne erano segnati ne marmi che si trovano incastrati ne' muri di case e Chiese e altri luoghi per Roma, chio ho potuto ritrovare.

It is known that the ancient floods were larger than this one [1598], but the one of 1557 and the one of 1530 were higher than those marked in the marbles that are set in the walls of houses and churches and other places in Rome, which I could find.

To conclude, the sixteenth century was a period of concentrated storms with different spatio-temporal scales: we have in fact a mean erosivity of 1087 (± 494 standard deviation) MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1, while the extreme values are 3531 (in 1590), 2593 (in 1519), and 2570 (in 1566) MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1, corresponding to return periods of > 100 anni for the first value and about 50 years for the second and third. Count Onofrio Castelli (1580–c. 1658) claims that indiscriminate deforestation was the cause of the great floods of the Tiber that occurred at that time (Brioschi, 1876, p. 28)33:

Mentre nei monti, sono selve e boschi, gli alberi, sterpi, erbe e cose simili, ritengono qualche parte dell’acqua, e qualche parte ne è succhiata dalla terra, e nelle selve per lo più il suolo è disuguale, e fa seni e concavità, le quali pure l’acqua ritengono. Il rimedio dunque sarebbe il non permettere il continuarsi dell’estirpare le selve e i boschi, ma concedere solo il legname, senza svellere le radici.

While in the mountains, which are forests and woods, the trees, brushwood, grasses and the like retain some of the water, and some of it is sucked up by the earth, and in the forests the soil is mostly uneven, and makes sinuses and concavities, which also retain the water. The remedy, therefore, would be not to allow the forests and woods to continue to be uprooted, but only to allow the wood to be harvested, without uprooting the roots.

With a mean rainfall erosivity of 1006 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 (± 338 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 standard deviation), similar to that of the previous century, the seventeenth century was though less aggressive, with storm erosivity exceeding the value of 1700 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1, corresponding to a return period of about 20 years, only in the years 1606, 1619, 1637, 1648, 1650, 1660 and 1686. From the mapping of the watch-towers near the river mouth67 it can be deduced that, after the great floods mentioned above, the main mouth advanced rapidly towards the sea. The eighteenth century saw a remarkable decline of annual erosivity (on average 957 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1) and its variability (± 100 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 standard deviation), only rarely reaching 1400 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 (estimated value of 1468 mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 in 1702, 1742, 1750, 1783, 1784 and 1789). A resumption of storm-erosivity activity took place in the nineteenth century (on average 985 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1, with the estimated peak of 2570 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 in 1805 and 1870), when deforestation increased again in the upper Tiber River Basin (Brighenti, 1860, p. 9)68:

Il progressivo, e crescente disboscamento per cui salirono tanto in alto i prezzi del legname […] Anche l’aspetto delle colline e dei monti mutato di selvoso in coltivato […] Nelle pioggie dirotte le acque accumulate non trovano impedimento dagli alberi.

The progressive and increasing deforestation, which caused timber prices to rise so high […] The appearance of the hills and mountains also changed from wild to cultivated [...] In heavy rain, the accumulated water is not impeded by the trees.

In fact, forest cover in the basin area fell from 69% in 1800 to 62% in 1900 (based on the HYDE3.2 historical land-use database, https://www.pbl.nl/en/image/links/hyde). Today we can imagine how damaging these storms were for the farmers due to the erosive action of the rains by looking at the annals69 of Italian agriculture70, which illustrate the different processes—those that perhaps best preserve the material traces of the age-old work of constructing the agrarian landscape (in conflict with climatic and anthropogenic forces)—to which the steep terrain was subjected in order to mitigate the loss of soil that was carried downstream (Fig. 6).

Figure 6 Tillage adopted in agriculture to contain soil erosion at the beginning of the nineteenth century in the Tiber River Basin: (a) slope with upright arrangement (rittochino) (b) hillock-cutter arrangement (cavalcapoggio) (c) riding on horseback (tagliapoggio) and (d) terracing arrangement (ciglioni) (arranged from ref.70). Full size image

By the end of the nineteenth century, Sacheri71 (1901) recalls the famous flooding of the Tiber River in December 1870: an extraordinary and imposing flood that inundated the city of Rome and the surrounding countryside, and on the 28th and 29th reached 17.22 m above the zero level of the Ripetta hydrometer (in a river wharf located along the upper-most part of the urban course of the Tiber River), a height that contemporaries could hardly remember as being comparable with the greatest floods that had occurred several centuries earlier.

During the twentieth century (1248 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 on average ± 456 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 standard deviation), erosive forcing resumed, exceeding 2000 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 in 1928 (2380), 1929 (2570), 1935 (2141), 1937 (2964), 1976 (2013), 1982 (2231), 1992 (2087) and 2005 (2008), and remaining critically high thereafter (e.g. 1928 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 in 2010). These values are similar to those of the sixteenth century, but with longer return periods (about 100 years for the first two extremes: 2964 and 2570 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1 in 1937 and 1929). These annual rates are remarkable, considering that they are smoothed over the basin area, which means that even much larger erosive events may have occurred locally in the basin. From 1980 onwards, however, an overall decrease in both annual rainfall erosivity and its extremes is observed. According to Sharma72, basin-wide erosivity would decrease due to the smaller storm extent at this scale: with fewer major storms there is less major flooding and less erosivity, especially extreme erosivity. This is consistent with the projected decrease in mean winter storm precipitation and dynamic weakening of cyclones over the Mediterranean region73.

However, the attribution of extreme erosive events associated with floods and heavy rains to climate change signals remains uncertain, not the least due to the high spatial variability and long-term unpredictability of these events74. As aggressive precipitation becomes more frequent with global warming75, climate hazards may already have become more changeable and unpredictable on a small scale in disaster-affected areas of the central Mediterranean76. Gentilucci77 also showed a trend towards more extreme rainfall events in central Italy during the 1961–2017 period. However, this occurs with different patterns of change over small areas with no consistent spatial and temporal trends emerging78. So, even if Raible with co-authors79 support a purely thermodynamically driven increase in cyclone-related precipitation extremes, the way Mediterranean cyclones have produced trends in rainfall extremes in recent decades remains difficult to understand80, with significant negative trends of cyclone frequency in spring often offset by positive trends in summer81.

Summary statistics for three climatic sub-periods (Table 1) show that rainfall erosivity has continued to increase on average from medieval times to the recent warming period (from 941 to 1159 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1), with the highest coefficients of variation (35–36%) and percentiles (e.g. 98th percentile around 2300 MJ mm hm−2 h−1 yr−1) during the LIA and CWP. However, although the completeness graphs provide an overall view of the reliability of the dataset over different sub-periods (Fig. 3), a more disaggregated view (44 in the MCA, 133 in the LIA and 108 in the CWP) shows that the early medieval period may be characterised by a scarcity of documentary sources and thus of accounts of hydrological disasters. This makes the interpretation of the MSSI more difficult and there may be underestimates of rainfall erosivity for that period, as we do not know how much of this underestimation is due to lack of information and how much to the actual non-existence of the phenomenon. Some underestimation may however be associated with events of lesser impact, as high-magnitude hydrological events (e.g. with MSSI = 3 or MSSI = 4) are more likely to be remembered in memory and historical records, as opposed to low-magnitude events (e.g. with MSSI = 1 or MSSI = 2) that may sporadically affect an area and thus not be recorded. This calls for an update of the dataset and model estimates as new documents come to light.

Table 1 Descriptive statistics for three climatic sub-periods of the modelled time-series of rainfall erosivity. Full size table

Influence of solar and teleconnection cycles

The wavelet power spectrum (Fig. 5a) reveals significant high-frequency periodicities in the erosivity time-series with a scattered ~ 11-year cycle, together with a more regular ~ 22-year period during the LIA as well as during the recent warming phase. Both periodicities are key features of solar activity variability, with the ~ 22-year magnetic solar cycle composed of two ~ 11-year sunspot cycles with opposite polarities82,83. While significant periodicities less than ∼11 years occasionally occur without any relation with climatic periods, other low-frequency periodicities are also significant. The quasi-secular periodicity appearing during the late fifteenth century to the present reflects the periodicity of ~ 100-year cycle of Gleissberg84, while the periodicity of > 300 years extending over the central part of the LIA (and beyond but outside the reliable region formed by the time axis and the bell-shaped contour) may reflect combinations of the ~ 210-year Suess/de Vries cycle and the Gleissberg cycle85,86.

The Sun can affect the hydrological cycle through feedbacks at multiple scales, which can lead to complex geographical distributions of solar‐related signals in hydroclimatic factors. Within a river basin, in particular, the integrated nature and inertia of sediment discharges can reveal pulses driven by the Sun that amplify precipitation signals, while the links between solar activity and precipitation can be weak87,88. Here, reconstructed floods (translated into rainfall erosivity data) can be considered as suitable proxies for the Tiber River discharges. Zanchettin et al.89 provided Sun-like periodicities related to sunspot magnetic activity as an indication of solar influence on river flood discharges, and suggested that the Sun could be one of the precursors of hydrological processes in northern Italy.

Diodato et al.48 also found statistical links between precipitation hazard metrics (erosivity density and return periods of maximum erosivity values) and the ~ 22-year solar cycle and Atlantic teleconnection patterns in northwestern Italy over the 1701–2019 CE period. These studies provide evidence that regional patterns of precipitation or temperature changes can be modified by large‐scale climate teleconnections induced by changes in the absorption of solar energy in the atmosphere and ocean90. In Europe, the strength of solar activity apparently modulates the connection between the frequency of regional precipitation oscillation peaks and the persistence of oceanic and atmospheric patterns over the North Atlantic region91,92. We refer here to circulation patterns, which are reflected by the Atlantic Multidecadal Variability (AMV) or its internally generated component, commonly referred to as the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO), i.e., the variability of the sea-surface temperature over a timescale of several decades93. As also reported for the Arno River Basin (1000–2019 CE) in central Italy49, we observe that higher rainfall erosivity values in the TRB tend to be associated with dominant warm phases of the AMV (reconstruction by Wang et al.94 from 800 to 2010 CE, not shown). Sea-surface temperature anomalies also induce atmospheric pressure gradients95, redistributing air masses between subtropical and subpolar latitudes of the North Atlantic, and modulating the strength and latitudinal location of westerly flows96,97.

The North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), in particular, measures the fluctuations in the difference of air pressure at sea level between the Icelandic Low (at ~ 38°N) and the Azores High (at ~ 65°N). Major influences of the NAO on precipitation regimes in the central Mediterranean are documented98,99 and our analysis support a relationship between rainfall erosivity in the TRB and the proxy-based multi-annual NAO reconstruction (Fig. 5a) of Hernández et al.100. In particular, we observe that the intensification of erosive forcing after the end of the fifteenth century corresponds to the transition to substantially negative NAO values in the fifteenth century (-0.28 on average, ± 0.09 standard error, Student-t p ~ 0.00), which follows a long phase (725–1475 CE) with no clear dominance of positive or negative NAO states (0.12 on average, ± 0.10 standard error, Student-t p = 0.21).

However, the NAO index presents large inter-seasonal and interannual variability, particularly the winter NAO, which also has substantial decadal and longer time-scale variability101. The negative phase of the NAO dominated the Atlantic circulation between the mid-1950s and the 1970s, followed by an abrupt transition to positive phases during the winter of 1979–1980 (with the atmosphere persisting in this mode during the winter of 1994–1995) and a sharp slowdown102. Furthermore, the high spatio-temporal variability of rainfall regimes due to topography and the presence of sea masses make it difficult to establish the actual role played by the NAO on erosive precipitation in southern Europe103, especially when wide areas are considered and long-term time-series (i.e. over a millennium) are not available43. We thus highlight the need to understand in more detail the links between large-scale atmospheric and oceanic variability and rainfall erosivity, which depend on the geographical context (e.g. large regions or catchments) and the time scale (e.g. annual or decadal) over which the hydrological response is assessed. To this end, we advocate the use of a limited-area (basin-scale) model on time scales longer than a millennium because, as this study shows, it can be appropriate to assess changes in hydrological responses that are controlled by large-scale circulation patterns. The most intense and localized precipitation events are, however, subtle and difficult to detect when working with annual-scale time-series.

We envision that in the future will be able to conduct an in-depth analysis with reconstructed series that will enable to better highlight the most likely trend in a changing climate. With this in mind we conclude this article with a quotation from Brioschi (1876, p. 17)33:

L’antica Roma che ebbe tanto a soffrire del Tevere, non ci ha nulla lasciato che potesse mettere un freno per sempre alle inondazioni, noi abbiamo da lei a prender alcun esempio la cui ricordanza ci metta nella via di più vaste ricerche