Insolation-paced sea level and sediment flux during the early Pleistocene in Southeast Asia

Magneto-biostratigraphy

Paleomagnetic data resolve a normal-reversed-normal-reversed magnetic polarity sequence upwards through the Cholan Fm (Fig. 1c; see SI). The lower normal polarity zone recorded in sites CL01 to CL09 (Fig. 1c) correlates to the upper Gauss chron (3.032–2.595 Ma; Fig. 1c) because these strata contain the calcareous nannofossil Discoaster surculus29,30. The upper normal polarity zone recorded in sites CL37 to CL48 (Fig. 1c) is below the first appearance of medium Gephyrocapsa (> 4 μm in size) and consequently is correlated to the Olduvai subchron (1.925–1.780 Ma)29,30. Based on these constraints, the lower reversed polarity zone, which contains the studied stratigraphic interval (CL15 to CL36), occurs within the lower Matuyama chron close to the lower limit of the Olduvai (1.925 Ma) subchron. These strata have an estimated sedimentation rate of 96 ± 36 cm.kyr−1 (Figs. 1c, 3).

Figure 3 Stratigraphy and chronology of the lower Cholan Fm along the Houlong River. The stratigraphic data (facies, lithology, grain size) are compared and correlated to: (1) a mix-standardized precession minus 0.5 times standardized obliquity (p-0.5t)39 as orbital reference based on the Laskar, et al.7 solution (red curve), (2) pure obliquity curve (black curve)7, and (3) a δ18O record from benthic foraminifera (light blue curve)40 smoothed (dark blue curve) using a Taner41 low-pass filter with a cutoff frequency of 0.1 and a roll-off rate of 10^10 using the ‘astrochron’ R package42,43. Climax periods of tropical cyclone and monsoon are pointed out by orange dots or orange “?”. W: warmer, C: colder. The illustration was made using Adobe Illustrator CS6 (https://www.adobe.com/). Full size image

Depositional environments

Repeated coarsening upward cycles are expressed in the stratigraphy of the lower Cholan Fm along the Houlong River (Figs. 2, 3). Five sedimentary facies constitute the sedimentary succession (Fig. 3, see SI), including: massive to laminated mudstone (F1); mudstone-dominated heterolithics (F2); sandstone-dominated heterolithics (F3); cross-bedded sandstone (F4); and bioturbated muddy sandstone (F5). F1 and F2 are mudstone-dominated facies, and are interpreted as the product of mud deposited in offshore environments. Thin sandstone laminae in F1 and top-down burrowed, sharp-based sandstone beds in F2 are interpreted as event deposits (e.g., tropical cyclone (TC) beds). The sandstone-dominated facies, F3 and F4, are interpreted as being deposited in proximal offshore to nearshore environments. Sedimentary structures in F3 and F4 indicate that the currents that impacted sedimentation were mainly north- and south-directed, and potentially record bidirectional tidal flow. Tidal influence is also suggested by the occurrence of mudstone drapes on the foresets of trough cross-stratification. Bioturbated muddy sandstone of F5 is the least common facies in the stratigraphy and is interpreted as recording bioturbated seafloor deposits formed under reduced sedimentation rates and well-oxygenated conditions.

In addition to primary sedimentary structures, the ichnology of the facies varies significantly and reveal details about the paleoenvironment. Facies 5 is completely bioturbated (Bioturbation Index; BI 6), while F1 to F4 show low to moderate bioturbation intensities (BI 0–4). The reduced bioturbation in F1 to F4 is attributed to high sedimentation rates and fresh-water influx in the environment during accumulation of these facies, and the erosion of strata that was colonized by infauna during periods of low sedimentation. Together, F1 to F5 are interpreted as being deposited in offshore to nearshore environments37 subject to tidal action and under the influence of rivers that increased discharge during TCs26,44.

The different facies that define depositional cycles depict an overall shallowing-upward pattern with a lower interval displaying offshore environments (F1 and/or F2) passing upwards into an interval that preserves deposition in nearshore environments (F3 and/or F4 rarely F5; Figs. 2, 3). Of note, several cycles show an increase of sand content halfway up the shallowing-upward cycle but within facies identified as offshore deposits. These sand beds are expressed as either individual beds or as heterolithic intervals (orange dots; Figs. 2, 3), and are interpreted as event beds (probably TC beds). Twelve depositional cycles (C1–C12; Figs. 2, 3) are defined in the vertical succession. The lowermost (C1) and uppermost (C12) cycles are partially covered by vegetation, and hence, are incomplete. The remaining 10 cycles (C2–C11), excluding C7, have a relatively consistent thickness of 18.7 ± 4.6 m (± 1 σ). Cycle C7 is 55.3 m thick.

Correlation to climate curves

In order to pinpoint the triggering mechanisms responsible for sea-level changes and their timing, we compare our stratigraphic data against (1) a δ18O isotopic record from benthic foraminifera considered as an ice-volume proxy40, (2) a pure obliquity curve7, and (3) a mix of standardized precession minus 0.5 times standardized obliquity/tilt (p-0.5t)39 as orbital reference based on the Laskar, et al.7 solution (Fig. 3). The p-0.5t curve mimics the insolation received at ~ 65° latitude in the Northern Hemisphere but does not make a link to any specific latitude. Commonly, depositional cycles are correlated to the δ18O curve where low δ18O values suggest a low ice-volume and high sea level and vice versa. As stated previously, the studied interval is within the lower Matuyama chron and close to the lower limit of the Olduvai subchron (1.925 Ma). Consequently, the δ18O, obliquity, and p-0.5t curves are anchored at 1.925 Ma, where the Matuyama-Olduvai contact is defined in the studied section (Fig. 3).

A comparison of the three curves (δ18O, obliquity, and p-0.5t, Fig. 3) shows that the δ18O record displays an obliquity signal but also has a precession component underlined by the Taner filter. The obliquity data correlates with the δ18O data with an offset, where the offset represents a time lag due to the inertia of the ice sheets45,46. There is a good correlation between the p-0.5t and δ18O curves because both datasets have both obliquity and precession components; however, in the p-0.5t curve, precession dominates.

To estimate the duration of cycles we use the sedimentation rate calculated by Chen, et al.19 whom developed a magneto-biostratigraphic framework for the same section and we use the updated age of paleomagnetic polarity boundaries29. The sedimentation rate from Chen, et al.19, ~ 110 cm kyr−1, is more reliable than our rate (i.e., 96 ± 36 cm kyr−1) because they included samples taken near the polarity boundaries. The calculated sedimentation rate from Chen, et al.19 gives an estimated duration of the studied interval of ~ 220 kyrs, which translates into an average duration of 17 ± 4 kyrs per sedimentary cycle (excluding C7). The duration of the cycles approximates the duration of precession cycles, although, variations in the sedimentation rate could have occurred during the lower Matuyama chron. Consequently, we studied the reference data from the curves in a flexible range of sedimentation rates and suggest a correlation in Fig. 3. Depositional cycles of the lower Cholan Fm show the greatest similarity to the p-0.5t curve rather than the δ18O curve. As such, we correlate depositional cycles to the p-0.5t curve while anticipating a time lag due to the inertia of the ice sheet.

We based our correlation of stratigraphy to orbital forcing on the following assumption. A minimum value of p-0.5t corresponds to warmer summers in the Northern Hemisphere. Warmer summers induced partial melting of Northern Hemisphere ice sheets and this caused eustatic sea-level rise. Based on this, we correlate minima in the p-0.5t curve to offshore environments (higher sea level and mudstone-dominated intervals), and p-0.5t maxima to nearshore environments (lower sea level and sandstone-dominated intervals).

The stratigraphy of the lower Cholan Fm, with the exception of cycle C7, consists of shallowing-upward cycles that are 18.7 ± 4.6 m-thick (Fig. 3). C7 is the thickest cycle, and all cycles display a relatively consistent vertical arrangement of facies. In the p-0.5t curve, the only interval that differs from the rest of the curve occurs between 2.086 and 2.033 Ma, and during this time, the p-0.5t curve shows reduced amplitude fluctuations. We tie the reduced amplitude fluctuations to the C7 cycle because it is the only depositional cycle that shows reduced environmental variation over a relatively protracted period. Correlating intervals of reduced paleoenvironmental variability to minima in eccentricity and precession amplitudes is common practice in astrochronological studies47. Consequently, we use C7 to anchor the stratigraphy to the astrochronologically-tuned δ18O, obliquity, and p-0.5t curves (Fig. 3). We describe and correlate cycles below and above C7. Using both the sedimentation rate (and corresponding cycle frequency based on sedimentation rate) and variations in the various curves allows the least ambiguous assignment of sedimentary cycles to orbital variations47,48.

Below C7, C4–C6 comprise three coarsening upward cycles. The three sandstone-dominated intervals at the tops of C4–C6 correlate to three maxima in the p-0.5t curve, and their strong amplitudes at 2.128, 2.108, and 2.086 Ma. These three maxima correlate to nearshore facies at 58.2 m, 75.5 m, and 96.7 m, respectively. Below C4, cycles C2 and C3 also show coarsening-upward trends, although C2 has a finer grain-size; this is interpreted as recording deposition close to the nearshore-offshore limit. The top of nearshore facies at 42.5 m and 32 m correlate to weaker maxima in the p-0.5t curve at 2.174 and 2.153 Ma. Consequently, the upper part of cycle C1 correlates to the p-0.5t maximum at 2.201 Ma. Above cycle C7, the p-0.5t curve shows one marked minimum, and four maxima. The p-0.5t minimum at 2.022 Ma correlates to the thick offshore interval of C8. The nearshore intervals of C8–C11 at 172.2 m, 192 m, 212.8 m and 226.4 m correlate to the four maxima at 2.012, 1.996, 1.977 and 1.958 Ma, respectively.

In summary, the combination of (1) the anchor at the lower limit of the Olduvai normal polarity, (2) the sedimentation rates suggesting precession duration of the depositional cycles, (3) the low environmental variations of C7 tied to the reduced amplitude fluctuations of the p-0.5t curve, (4) a quasi-cyclic expression of sedimentary cycles matching to p-0.5t cycles, and (5) inferred sea level amplitude matching the p-0.5t curve all demonstrate the validity of our astrochonological framework and highlight that the stratigraphy of the lower Cholan Fm is paced by insolation received in the Northern Hemisphere, which is dominated by precession.