Oceanic and super-deep continental diamonds share a transition zone origin and mantle plume transportation

Super-deep continental diamonds and oceanic diamonds share some characteristics. However, the extremely variable carbon isotopic composition of super-deep continental diamonds (δ13C ranges from − 28 to 3‰, average of − 8 ± 9‰)8,10,12 from one locality to another (Fig. 2b) is in stark contrast to the relatively homogenous carbon isotopic composition of oceanic diamonds (δ13C range from − 28 to − 19‰, average of − 25 ± 4‰; Fig. 2c), leading previous researchers to believe that they are of distinct carbon sources and therefore geneses and origins. A detailed examination reveals that some individual diamonds from the Juina-510 and Sao Luis (Brazil)8 continental super-deep diamonds exhibit carbon isotopic zonation, featuring very light C isotope fractions in their cores (δ13C from − 28 to − 20‰) and heavier, mantle-like C isotope compositions in the rims (δ13C − 15‰ to − 5‰)8,10 (Fig. 2b). The Kankan diamonds represent a rare exception with dominantly >− 5‰ C isotope (Fig. 2b). This general trend of very light isotope in the cores and heavy isotope in the rims is generally coupled with distinct cathodoluminescence colours between the cores and rims, interpreted as indicating pulses of diamond growth10.

Previously proposed models to explain the variability of carbon isotopic composition in super-deep continental diamonds include (1) primordial isotopic variability inherited from Earth's accretion76, (2) distinct carbon sources for the cores and rims (organic and inorganic)49,50,51, and (3) isotopic fractionation of carbon in the mantle77,78.

The fact that (1) the highly negative carbon isotope values for the cores of the super-deep continental diamonds from Juina-5 and Sao Luis (δ13C − 24 ± 6‰), and the overall homogeneous negative values for the superdeep diamonds from Jagersfontein (δ13C up − 20 ± 4‰)11 and Monastery (δ13C up − 17 ± 1‰)11, are comparable to those of the relatively homogeneous carbon isotopic composition of oceanic diamonds (δ13C − 25 ± 4‰) (Fig. 2), and (2) they are believed to be of an organic origin from subducted slabs, can rule out the possibility of primordial origin and variability. The model involving fractionation processes during degassing of CO 2 (enriched in 13C) and nitrogen is not supported either due to the lack of correlation between δ13C and nitrogen in various growth zones8. This leads us to hypothesize that the very light cores of Juina-5 and Sao Luis super-deep diamonds, and superdeep diamonds from Jagersfontein and Monastery, share a common origin with the oceanic diamonds, as reflected by their carbon isotope signatures (Fig. 2b,c). Furthermore, the organic matter-like (δ13C between − 30 and − 20‰49,50) very light isotopic composition of such diamonds (Fig. 2b,c) from the mantle transition zone argues for a common organic carbon origin. Most of the carbon (90%) in the oceanic lithosphere is stored in the altered crust, while organic matter represents only a small fraction (< 10%) of the available carbon79,80. In view of the distinct organic carbon signature exhibited by the transition zone diamonds, it appears that organic carbon might be the dominant carbon available in the transition zone, and the transition zone likely plays a critical role in carbon cycles81.

Some mantle plumes are rooted from the lower mantle, whereas others could have a root near the transition zone, possibly as secondary plumes82,83, all above the large low-shear-velocity provinces (LLSVPs) in the lower mantle82,84,85. We envisage that mantle upwellings, caused by plumes86,87, entrain microdiamonds formed in the transition zone and transport them (and other associated ultra-high pressure minerals) to shallower levels88,89,90,91,92,93. In contrast, mantle convection around normal mid-ocean ridges, away from mantle plumes, do not contain such diamonds and ultra high-pressure minerals (Fig. 5). The high degree of melt extraction induced by mantle plumes is responsible for the formation of thicker (100–140 km)55,56 and highly depleted (in iron and other incompatible elements) oceanic lithospheric mantle59. Buoyancy caused by such depletion, along with plume-induced thermal buoyancy and the abnormal thickness of such plume-modified oceanic lithosphere94, makes it more resistant to subduction95, leading to components of it being accreted onto arcs and preserved in orogenic belts96. Subduction fluids modify the original chemical signature of the lithospheric mantle by melt-rock interactions at shallow depth during both accretion/obduction and exhumation in the spinel stability field (< 80 km), leading to the formation of large podiform chromite bodies, typical of subduction zones16. During the accumulation processes of podiform chromite, oceanic diamonds are incorporated in newly formed high-Cr chromite97. Such a process is not only consistent with the deep and highly reduced origin of oceanic diamonds and associated ultra-high-pressure minerals and chromite, but also the subduction origin of the high-Cr podiform chromite.

Figure 5 Model for the genesis of three types of diamonds. (A) Oceanic and super-deep continental diamonds (cores only) form in the mantle transition zone using subducted organic carbon, and are then brought to the lithospheric levels by mantle plumes. Continental diamonds grow or overgrow (as rims over the super-deep diamonds) in the continental lithosphere. (B) Oceanic diamond-bearing rocks are accreted onto continental margins as fragments of obducted oceanic plateaus or ocean islands. Full size image

Our model (Fig. 5) also provides a possible explanation for the extremely variable carbon isotopic composition of the super-deep continental diamonds (Fig. 2b) and the contrasting carbon isotope signatures of the three types of diamonds (Fig. 2). According to our model, mantle plumes bring the same super-deep microdiamonds, with homogeneous carbon isotopic composition, from the transition zone to the lithospheric levels of both the continental and oceanic realms (Fig. 5a) where they can potentially grow. Diamond growth is governed by conditions including the quantity of carbon available (CO, CO 2 , CH 4 ), the pressure–temperature condition of the ambient environment (P > 130–150 km for T > 1000 °C), the redox condition (ΔlogfO 2 (oxygen fugacity) <−2) which controls the speciation of carbon and its precipitation98, and the time available for the growth to occur. The P–T–fO 2 of the lithospheric mantle beneath the oldest continents (aka cratons) is known to favor the growth of diamond99. Such lithosphere is typically thicker (up to 300 km), colder (< 900–1000 °C) and reduced (down to ΔlogfO 2 <−4)100, contains sufficient amounts of carbon101, and is able to survive for a sufficiently long time. In such an environment, “purely” continental diamonds (white diamonds in Fig. 5) can grow to gemstone sizes with a homogeneous and predominantly lithospheric carbon isotope signature (δ13C − 5‰) (Fig. 2a). Super-deep continental diamonds carried up by plumes (Fig. 5) can also grow rims there that share the same lithospheric carbon isotope signature (δ13C − 10 to 0‰), yet their cores, of super-deep origin, retain their original lighter carbon isotopic signature which is the same as that of the oceanic diamonds (δ13C − 25 to − 20‰) (Fig. 2).

The P–T–fO 2 and duration of the oceanic plateau and ocean island lithosphere, on the other hand, are rather different although some parameters are still poorly constrained (e.g., a total lack of data on the redox state). The lithospheric mantle of oceanic plateaus and ocean islands is believed to be thinner (< 140 km)55,58,102, hotter (1000–1200 °C)59, more oxidised (ΔlogfO 2 from − 3 to − 1 according to limited data on mid-ocean ridge peridotites)103, with less carbon available79, and recycled quickly through Wilson cycles. Oceanic microdiamonds, once incorporated in the thickened oceanic lithosphere by plumes, are thus suppressed from growth, or even totally frozen in size, shape (cubo-octahedral) and low aggregation state (Type Ib), due to such unfavorable conditions (Fig. 5)30. They therefore still retain their original narrow range and homogeneous carbon isotopic composition (Fig. 2c).

Our model thus provides a processes for the formation and emplacement of three major types of diamonds. Our model differs from that of Yang’s group17 in that their model envisages widespread oceanic diamonds in the upper mantle, including in mid-ocean ridge environments, whereas in our model the occurrence of all three major types of diamonds are restricted to rocks linked to mantle plumes as our observations demonstrate (Fig. 1; Table 1). If correct, future work can use oceanic diamonds as a tracer for past oceanic mantle plume records in ophiolites formed through Earth’s history, and to test competing geodynamic models33,70. Further testing of our model requires an improved mantle oxidation dataset from oceanic plateaus and ocean islands, and more stable isotope ratio and age data for oceanic diamonds.