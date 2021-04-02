Partial shading by solar panels delays bloom, increases floral abundance during the late-season for pollinators in a dryland, agrivoltaic ecosystem

Study location

We conducted this study at the Eagle Point Solar Plant in Jackson County, Oregon (42°24′ N, 122°50′ W; Fig. 1). This 18 hectare (45 acre) site is located in the Rogue River Valley, west of the Cascade Mountains, and east of the Oregon Coast Range, within the traditional land of the Takelma peoples (Fig. 1a). The Rogue Valley is a predominantly agricultural region. Popular crops include wine grapes, pears, and other tree fruits. The site is bordered by agricultural fields (pears, hemp) and private residences. Permission to access the site was granted by Pine Gate Renewables, LLC.

Figure 1 Site location and experimental design. The Eagle Point Solar Plant is (a) located in southern Oregon’s Rogue Valley. We established (b) three replicates within the site, each with three treatments (full sun as yellow, partial shade as green, full shade as blue), as shown in the (c) side view and (d) aerial view. Base imagery sources: (a) Wikimedia Commons 2019, (b,d) Esri 2021, USDA FSA, GeoEye, Maxar. Full size image

The site soils are composed of Coker clay (33A), Padigan Clay (139A), and Phoenix Clay (141A) soils, all of which are Non-irrigated Class 4w soils36. At 412 m (1350 ft) of elevation, the site receives an average of 485 mm37 (19 in) of precipitation annually, and is considered a dryland, Mediterranean climate (2019 Aridity Index, 0.1638). The site is located in USDA plant hardiness zone 8b39.

In the fall of 2017, a 10 MW AC (13 MW DC) commercial solar generation facility was constructed on the site. The array consists of monocrystalline panels mounted on 3 m high racking with single axis tracking systems. Light sensors in the trackers cause the panels to rotate, following the sun throughout the day. Rows of panels are oriented along a north–south gradient, with panels tracking from east to west. Rows are spaced approximately 6 m on center. At the steepest angle of rotation (early morning, late evening), the lowest edge of the panel is approximately 1 m above the ground. When parallel with the ground (mid-day, sun overhead), the lowest edge of the panel is approximately 3 m above the ground.

Prior to solar development, the site was used primarily for cattle grazing40. The soils were highly compacted. Site vegetation primarily consisted of non-native rhizomatous grasses40. Small numbers of native and non-native forbs were also present at the site. Solar installation plans did not require massive grading, though some minor grading was prescribed for the site access road. Installation plans aimed to preserve existing vegetation outside of the required disturbance area. By nature of the installation process, some surface vegetation was removed, and surface soils were disturbed in areas where solar panels were installed. After installation, the site was prepared for restoration with native plants. In May 2018, clethodim was applied at 438 ml/ha (6 oz/ac) to portions of the site already occupied by native forbs, the remainder of the site was treated with glyphosate, applied at the manufacturer recommended rate. Additionally, bindweed (Convolvulus arvensis) was spot sprayed with glyphosate in June 2018. Manual removal of the highly invasive yellow starthistle (Centaurea solstitialis) occurred throughout the site in 2018 and 2019. In October 2018, the site was restored with a mix of native forbs and grasses, with the objective of providing habitat for both wild and managed pollinators40. The restoration species mix included a variety of annual and perennial forbs (Supplemental Material), many grown from seed collected onsite or nearby. Apart from Festuca roemeri, native grass species were not introduced during the initial planting to allow for continued grass-specific herbicide use, but were planned for future installation. Ongoing maintenance at the site consists of seasonal mowing, planting, and herbicide application, all part of the native plant restoration process. The site is not grazed or tilled, thus ground disturbance is minimal post-construction. Minimal to no woody debris is present on the site, though soil is abundant. A perennial water source is accessible to insects along the eastern edge of the property. An active apiary with 52 honeybee colonies is located along the southwest corner of the site, within flight distance of all survey locations (Supplementary Figure S1). Additional colonies are located on neighboring properties, and may be within flight range of the site.

Experimental design

We collected observational data on pollinator and plant populations during seven sampling events in 2019, each spanning 2 days (June 11–12, July 2–3, July 14–15, July 30–31, August 13–14, August 27–28, and September 20–21). The study complied with all relevant institutional, national, and international guidelines and legislation. Sampling events started after peak bloom (late-April to mid-May) in early June, and continued through late September (“late-season”). We established the survey as a complete randomized block design with three replicates containing three 100 m2 treatment plots each (Fig. 1). Shade intensity was the treatment effect, and was determined by location within the solar array. Full shade (5% of total sunlight) plots were located directly underneath solar panel rows (Fig. 1c,d). Partial shade (75% of total sunlight) plots were located between solar panel rows, with the middle of the plot centered between the pilings of adjacent solar panel rows, which are approximately 6 m on center. Full sun (100% of total sunlight) plots, which served as controls, were located in open, unshaded areas still within the fenced property area (Fig. 1c,d). Effort was made to place full sun plots as close as possible to partial shade and full shade plots, with adjacent sides < 30 m apart.

We selected replicate locations based on the availability of suitable full sun plots which we located within the restored area, in areas not shaded by the solar panels (5 m from an east or west edge, 3 m from a north or south edge, and greater than 100 m2 in area). The individual width to length ratio of the 100 m2 full sun plots varied based on the configuration of available land and ongoing site maintenance activities (Supplementary Figure S1). For example, we had to shift the edge of the full sun plot in block 3 mid-season after a portion of the plot was mowed by site maintenance staff. The block centroid (central point between adjacent sides of treatment plots) for block 1 was located approximately 300 m from that of block 2 and approximately 500 m from block 3. The block centroid of block 2 was located approximately 200 m from that of block 3 (Fig. 1b). Differences among replicates was expected (ex. distance to apiary, soil/slope differences, etc.), which is why a complete randomized block design was chosen for the study design.

We collected climate data at three monitoring stations to provide context for the study, separating measurements by treatment when possible (Supplementary Figure S1). We collected net radiation (PYR Decagon Devices), air temperature (VP-3 Decagon Devices), and relative humidity (VP-3 Decagon Devices) at 15 min intervals at a height of 1.4 m. Soil moisture and soil temperature (GS-3 Decagon Devices) were also measured at 15 min intervals at a depth of 15 cm.

We used the line point intercept method to inventory botanical composition in plots41. In each plot, 100 data points were collected across five, 2 m transects at 10 cm intervals. In full shade and partial shade plots, transects ran from north to south (parallel to panels), and were positioned in the center of the plot, either directly underneath (full shade) or directly between (partial shade) rows of panels (Fig. 1c,d). In full sun plots, transects were in the center of rows 1.5 m apart. We selected the starting point of transects at random before each sample event. At each point intercept, we documented the species of the stem and the number of flowers in bloom per stem. Data points collected in each plot at each sampling event were added to determine a count of blooms per 100 m2 for each sample unit.

Flower morphology, notably the number and arrangement of inflorescences in flowers, varies between plants. In this study, we are interested in the relative difference between treatment plots, not individual species. We defined “bloom” in a way that was practical for field survey of each plant. For plants with distinct, unclustered flowers (e.g. Clarkia purpurea, Brodiaea elegans), we considered each flower a bloom unit (Fig. 2a). For plants with stems of clustered flowers (e.g. Castilleja tenuis, Vicia americana, Brassica nigra, Dipsacus sp.), we considered individual flowers a bloom unit (Fig. 2b). For plants with distinct composite flowers (e.g. Asteraceae), we considered each capitulum a bloom unit (Fig. 2c). For plants with flowers composed of small, tight inflorescences (e.g. Daucus carota) it was not practical to distinguish between inflorescences, so we considered each flower head a bloom unit42 (Fig. 2d).

Figure 2 Bloom units are defined by flower morphology. A bloom unit is considered an individual flower for plants with (a) distinct, unclustered flowers or (b) stems of clustered flowers; a capitulum for plants with (c) distinct, composite flowers; and a flower head for plants with (d) multiple small, tight inflorescences. Full size image

We collected insect specimens to inventory pollinating insect composition in plots. We used hand nets to survey insects visiting flowers in each plot during a 30 min sample event. We walked the plot continuously during this time, observing insects in consecutive 1 m2 zones. Specimens collected in each plot during each sample event were aggregated to determine a count of insects per 100 m2 per 30 min for each sample unit.

We sampled continuously between 9 am and 4 pm, on warm (> 16 °C), calm (< 20 km/h wind) days. Full sun and partial sun plots were surveyed when plots were unshaded. Unshaded surveys were not possible in full shade plots, which were surveyed when shaded. We collected all insects observed touching the reproductive parts of flowers, excluding individuals from the family Miridae, which were found in large quantities on stems, leaves, and flowers of some plants. After netting, we placed insects in ethyl acetate jars and froze for later identification. In the lab, we pinned, sexed, and identified specimens to species or the lowest taxonomic group possible. Taxonomists (Dr. Andy Moldenke and Lincoln R. Best) confirmed identifications and checked them with voucher specimens at the Oregon State Arthropod Collection, at Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR. An archived digital record of all specimens, including voucher material, is published to the Catalog of the Oregon State Arthropod Collection43.

Statistical analysis

When conducting univariate analyses, we evaluated each sample unit (3 replicates × 3 treatment plots × 7 sample events = 63 total sample units) for differences in species abundance, species richness, species diversity, and visitation rate by performing a one-factor ANOVA (treatment) with repeated measures (sample event) and a blocking factor (replicate). We used a paired t-test with a Bonferroni correction to make pairwise comparisons of means. We conducted all univariate analyses in R version 3.6.144 and used the vegan45 package to calculate species diversity. Our code is available in the Supplemental Material.

Before evaluating differences in species abundance, we logarithmically transformed counts of both blooms and insects (log(x + 1)) to improve normality and preserve extreme values46. We did not remove zero values (i.e., plots with no insects or no blooms), as these are important to the survey objectives. We defined species richness as the number of unique types (species or lowest taxonomic group possible) of individuals in a given sample unit46. We calculated species diversity for each sample unit using Shannon’s diversity index46. Visitation rate is defined as the ratio of insect abundance per minute, adjusted for the density of blooms42. This estimates insect use of floral resources relative to the number of resources available in each treatment, illuminating differences from factors other than floral density. We calculated visitation rate using (log (insects + 1)/(log (blooms + 1)) per 30 min per sample unit. Units without any insects and/or any flowers were assigned a value of zero.

For all univariate analyses, we evaluated the assumption of normality by plotting the quantiles of the model residuals against the quantiles of a Chi-square distribution, also called a Q–Q scatterplot. We evaluated the homogeneity of variances across treatments by creating box-whisker plots and confirming distribution was relatively equal for each tested variable.

We preformed multivariate analyses using PC-ORD Software version 7.0747. When conducting multivariate analyses, we aggregated species abundances from sample units by month (June, July, August/September) to form monthly sample units (3 replicates × 3 units × 3 months = 27 sample units). We then aggregated species-level abundances to higher taxonomic group-level abundances (Supplemental Material) to facilitate the analysis of community trends. The bloom group dataset contained total blooms per month for each replicate and treatment (27 monthly sample units × 13 taxonomic groups). The insect group dataset contained total insects per month for each replicate and treatment (27 monthly sample units × 13 taxonomic groups). The environmental dataset contained experimental design variables (27 monthly sample units × 4 variables) such as replicate, treatment, and month.

We used a nonmetric multidimensional scaling (NMS) ordination to compare the species community composition of monthly sample units. Ordination is a technique for summarizing complex, multivariate datasets, which are common in community ecology46. In an ordination, data points are arranged on axis according to how similar they are to each other. Points that are close on the graph are similar, points that are far are dissimilar46. We conducted NMS with relative Sorensen distances, 250 random starts (slow and thorough), and did not penalize ties. We used a randomization procedure to determine if solutions were more conclusive than expected by chance (P values), and calculated the percent variance explained by the model axes (R2 values). We used Pearson coefficients to determine significant (alpha = 0.05) relationships between taxa and ordination axes.

We used multiresponse permutation procedures (MRPPs) with relative Sorensen distances to evaluate the significance of differences in morphological group composition between groups of treatments and months (A-statistics, P values).