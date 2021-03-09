18S rRNA gene sequences of leptocephalus gut contents, particulate organic matter, and biological oceanographic conditions in the western North Pacific

The gut contents of 75 eel leptocephali, as analyzed by 18S rRNA gene sequencing, showed that dinoflagellates were the most abundant genera in the study area region of the western North Pacific Ocean during the research cruise, with lesser contributions from other phytoplankton (cryptophyta and diatoms) and zooplankton (ciliophorans and copepods). Dinoflagellates were represented by many taxa, predominantly the family Gymnodiniaceae, as evidenced by DNA-based analysis of the gut contents and POM and light microscopy. Across tropical and subtropical regions of oceans including the Pacific Ocean, dinoflagellate blooms are reportedly sporadic30. Small dinoflagellate (< 20 μm) represented the most highly abundant phytoplankton as per the microscopic observations, and Gyrodinium spp. (belonging to Gymnodiniaceae and showing high abundance in the DNA analysis of our study) showed predominance among the dinoflagellate taxa30. Previous NGS studies in the Sargasso Sea and the western North Pacific Ocean also detected dinoflagellates in both the leptocephalus gut contents27,29,31 and the marine snow particles31,32. Therefore, it appears that dinoflagellates may have been an important food source for leptocephali in the survey area when our study was conducted.

Although there is currently no significant evidence indicating that Siphonophorae (belonging to the phylum Cnidaria) are an important food source for leptocephali, they were detected as one of the dominant taxa in the eukaryotic composition of the gut contents of leptocephali and the marine snow particles using DNA analysis in both the western North Pacific Ocean27 and the Sargasso Sea29 and have also been observed to be abundant in the marine environment29. However, the results of the present study showed a low abundance of siphonophores in both the gut contents and the POM of seawater, despite being in almost the same sea area and survey period reported by Chow et al27. The seasonal distribution and abundance of siphonophores are primarily attributed to fluctuations in environmental factors that control the sexual cycle33,34, and in a favorable environment, siphonophores can rapidly reproduce asexually35,36,37. In the western North Pacific Ocean, spatiotemporal variation in siphonophore assemblages is closely related to temperature, salinity, chlorophyll concentration, and zooplankton abundance, which are strongly influenced by ocean currents38 and seasonal monsoons39. For instance, in summer, the southwestern monsoon increases the species number and abundance of siphonophores, whereas in winter the northeast monsoon decreases species number and abundance40. Moreover, typhoons have an impact on the abundance of siphonophores, with a decrease observed immediately after the passage of a typhoon38; however, an increase has been observed one month later41.

In the western North Pacific Ocean, phytoplankton increase in abundance following typhoons because the cyclonic eddies generated by typhoons induce considerable ocean mixing and supply nutrients from the lower layers to the oligotrophic upper layers42. High abundances of phytoplankton following typhoons have been reported in tropical-subtropical areas43,44,45, and the strength and speed of typhoons determine the scale of phytoplankton blooms46. Increased phytoplankton abundances are maintained for up to 10 days after the passage of a typhoon45,47,48. Both this study (28 September—11 November 2016) and that reported by Chow et al.27 (29 September—13 October 2017) were conducted in autumn and seem to be weakly influenced by the monsoon. In 2017, typhoons did not occur during the survey period reported by Chow et al.27, with the last occurrence reported between 9 and 18 September at the survey area49. It is estimated that these meteorological conditions provide a favorable environment for siphonophores. In contrast, in 2016, six typhoons occurred in the survey area during the survey period, including two remarkably strong typhoons (typhoons Chaba and Haima)49. Therefore, this study presumes that the variation of marine environments caused by the disturbance of typhoons leads to a decrease in siphonophore abundance and an increase in phytoplankton population, and that this result would be reflected in the DNA compositions of the marine snow particles and gut contents of leptocephali.

The microscopic studies of leptocephalus gut contents that found the apparent presence of Labyrinthulomycetes and suggested that they might be a possible food source for the European eel and other eel larvae in the Sargasso Sea50 did not verify their presence in the gut contents genetically or by quantitative observations. Presently, there is also no evidence available on the dietary importance of protists. This study may not have accurately detected Labyrinthulomycetes because such studies require specific PCR primers for amplification of their 18S rDNA sequences51. Although they were detected in small numbers in POM and gut contents in this study, we may not have accurately detected species of importance of Labyrinthulomycetes as a food source for eel leptocephali in the western North Pacific.

Observations of gut contents and stable isotope studies have suggested that marine snow detrital-type particles are a food source, but this requires further validation. Data confirming the digestibility and absorbability of unprocessed zooplankton and/or phytoplankton (alive or shortly after death) by eel leptocephali are not available52,53,54. Artificially cultured Japanese eel survived by eating small POM (53 and 25 µm) from seawater22; however, they died upon eating large POM (> 350 µm), strongly suggesting that relatively large zooplankton and/or phytoplankton, specifically those with hard or sharp bodies, seriously damaged the digestive organs of leptocephali. Smaller particles may therefore be of importance for these larvae16, and this corresponds with the food source known as marine snow detrital-type particles23. Small spherical particles (2–40 µm in diameter) of marine snow comprising polysaccharides and proteins within the aggregate is a common finding in both the gut contents of anguilliform leptocephali15,16,23,55 and environmental water16, suggesting that marine snow particles originating from phytoplankton and cyanobacteria are a food source for the leptocephali16. Thus, food sources of eel larvae in the marine environment are assumed to be small or soft marine snow particles in POM56. In this study, the comparison of gut contents and POM indicated several differences, especially in dominant genera. The existence of highly abundant genera only in gut contents strongly suggests that leptocephalus feeds selectively on specific marine snow detrital-type particles, which can, such as in the present study, predominantly contain dinoflagellates and soft organisms (e.g. cryptophyte and ciliophoran). The forward-pointing teeth are well-designed to help squeeze particles into the oral cavity14,57 and also facilitate the expulsion of excess material away from the mouth to avoid fouling of the teeth58. The mouth structure of eel larvae, which is suitable for the capture of small particles, supports the hypothesis of a selective marine snow diet16. Current findings suggest the importance of marine snow particles that are a mixture of principal dinoflagellates and other supplementary phytoplankton and zooplankton materials13,14. Additionally, Prochlorococcus may be important as a food source because they are present at high levels in the SCM. The cell membranes of Prochlorococcus are covered with proteins59 and release monosaccharides60, the extracellular exudates are composed of low-molecular-weight compounds61, and the extracellular vesicles contain rich nutrients such as lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids62,63. In seawater, it is known that transparent exopolymer particles (TEPs) exist and are mixed with a substantial amount of protein-rich amorphous particles64,65,66. Thus, leptocephali likely feed on the nutrient-rich soft marine snow particles composed of substances derived from various organisms, which have been decomposed by bacteria67. Our results are consistent with the low trophic position of the natural food of leptocephali estimated by stable isotopic analysis of the nitrogen located between primary producers and primary consumers23.

The compositions of eel gut contents did not completely match that of the POM of seawater. The organismal composition of POM in the marine environment differed from that of marine snow detrital-type particles that were assumed to be the true food source for leptocephali. This may be explained by the difference that is caused by selective feeding on soft and small particles of marine snow. It may also be explained by the eukaryotic phytoplankton composition. Eukaryotic phytoplankton, excluding dinoflagellates, are mainly composed of diatoms, cryptophytes, and haptophytes. This second most abundant group of organisms in the gut contents was rarely observed in POM, although it was present at a relatively high abundance (ca. 15%) in total cell density at the middle layer (100 m and SCM), as revealed by microscopic observation. These phytoplankton might be underestimated in the metagenomic analysis due to relatively low copy numbers of ribosomal RNA compared to dinoflagellates68,69,70. Nevertheless, dinoflagellates exhibited the highest abundance in both the POM and gut contents of leptocephali. Dinoflagellates may be one of the most important food sources for eel larvae in the western North Pacific Ocean.

Oceanographic observations showed that the marine environments in which the leptocephali were distributed exhibited similar patterns horizontally but differed vertically among the following three layers: 10–50 m, 100 m–SCM, and 200 m. SCM was present at a depth of 82–140 m throughout our study area and it was observed at the upper part of the thermocline corresponding to about 24 °C. These oceanological features were also supported by previous studies in the tropical and subtropical western Pacific Ocean12,71. Under rearing conditions, the optimal temperature for the early development of larvae72,73 and the most suitable temperature to ensure a lack of deformities74 in Japanese eel was reported to be 24–28 °C. The relationship between water temperature and otolith diameter for cultured Japanese eel larvae suggests that the mean ambient water temperature experienced by natural larvae during their first month after hatching is approximately 23°C72. The depth at which Japanese eel preleptocephali (eel larvae at an early developmental stage) were distributed was estimated to be at the SCM (~ 150 m in depth) and the upper part of the thermocline (temperatures of 25.5–27.3 °C), based on the collection data and the oxygen stable isotope ratios in otolith aragonite of the preleptocephali75,76. The specific gravities of Japanese eel larvae during their early feeding period were close to those of seawater at a subsurface depth of 130 m in the North Equatorial Current region, such that their buoyancy would enable them to easily adjust their depth to remain in the layer with the maximum food availability5.

POM, including the marine snow detrital-type particles hypothesized to be the food source of leptocephali, is produced in the upper few hundred meters, including within the SCM77,78; it may often accumulate around the pycnocline79. A high abundance of POM has been identified in the subsurface layer (100–200 m) in the subtropical western North Pacific Ocean16,22. A comparison of leptocephalus gut contents and the marine snow particles in seawater using microscopic observations supports the hypothesis that leptocephali may efficiently feed on marine snow particles within the SCM16. The results of the metagenomic analysis in this study showed that the composition of seawater differed with water depth, and the composition of the SCM was similar to that of the gut contents of eel larvae. Our results strongly suggest that eel larvae feed on food within the SCM. Conversely, no clear geographical differences were observed in the composition of either leptocephalus gut contents or POM of the seawater samples. The marine snow particles in POM at the SCM that are the diet of leptocephali may be extensively distributed in a uniform manner across the entirety of the tropical and subtropical western North Pacific. The SCM contains abundant dinoflagellates, and zooplankton and phytoplankton are major components of the marine snow particles; therefore, marine snow particles may sufficiently support the growth of eel larvae. Thus, the chlorophyll maximum at the thermocline may be advantageous for both the development and diet of eel larvae.

We estimated the dietary components of several eel larvae species and the marine environment in the western North Pacific. These results provide novel information that may aid in protecting and improving the natural resources of the critically endangered Japanese eel and may lead to an improvement in its early survival during aquaculture. In future research, we hope to clarify the actual food material consumed by eel larvae in the marine environment by biogeochemical analyses and to determine the manner in which the diet of leptocephali is formed through bio-chemical-physical processes in the oligotrophic ocean.