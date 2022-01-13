Recycling of clastics in coastal areas inferred from quantitative analysis of reworked radiocarbon samples

In this study, we compiled 757 radiocarbon dates from 45 cores (total length 2,193 m) obtained in the area north of Tokyo Bay (Fig. 1c, Table S1, S2). Of these dates, 19 were from the Shimosa Group and 738 were from the post-LGM incised valley fills. In this study, we regarded any ages younger than the age of the underlying horizon or the youngest age in the same horizon as depositional ages and other ages as reworked (Fig. S1). Among the 738 dates from the post-LGM incised valley fills, we regarded 493 (67%) as depositional ages and 245 (33%) as reworked ages. After excluding four dates from plant materials as outliers, with age offsets exceeding 7,000 years, we determined that the average age offset of the 241 reworked samples was 600 ± 740 years. Among these 241 samples, 197 (82%) had age offsets of less than 1,000 years (Fig. 2).

Figure 2 Frequency distribution of individual age offsets for samples of (blue) shell material and (red) plant material. Full size image

We compared the data from shell and plant materials as follows. Of the 241 reworked samples, 123 contained shells and 118 contained plant material, thus 36% of the 344 radiocarbon-dated shells and 30% of the 394 radiocarbon-dated plants were reworked. Shell dates had an average age offset of 670 ± 830 years, and 98 shells (80%) had age offsets less than 1,000 years. Plant dates had an average age offset of 530 ± 630 years, and 99 plants (84%) had age offsets less than 1,000 years. The age offsets of shells and plants thus had almost identical frequency distributions (Fig. 2). As described later, the age offsets of spit sediments were anomalously large. Excluding these age offsets resulted in an average age offset of 490 ± 570 years for shells, nearly the same as that of plants. Average age offsets for both shells and plants were available for facies EF and DF (Table S3). In facies EF, the average age offsets of shells and plants were 460 ± 320 and 680 ± 800 years, respectively. In facies DF, the average age offsets of shells and plants were 500 ± 680 and 600 ± 640 years, respectively; thus, on average, age offsets of plants were 100 to 220 years greater than those of shells. This difference has arisen because shells with younger age offsets occur more frequently than plants with age offsets in the same range (Fig. S3). On the other hand, the frequency distributions of shells and plants in facies EF and DF increase toward the younger age offsets (Fig. S3), as in the entire shell and plant dataset (Fig. 2). By taking account the difference between regional and global marine 14C ages (ΔR)32 of 60 to 120 years in Tokyo Bay33, the difference between age offsets of shells and plants become much smaller. This finding indicates that plant and shell materials behave approximately similarly when regarded as clastic materials.

To discuss the age offsets of shells more precisely, their burrowing depths must be considered. Of the 263 shells identified in this study, the species Mya japonica Jay has a maximum burrowing depth of 30 cm34. Other molluscs live in surficial habitats with burrowing depths of < 10 cm. The sediment accumulation rate of facies DF in core HA (Fig. 1c), which yielded M. japonica, is ~ 3 mm/yr10. This result means that an error range of < 100 years must be considered when assessing shell ages; this error magnitude is mostly negligible in this study.

The reworked percentages and average age offsets of sedimentary facies in the 45 cores were clearly related to water depth (Fig. 3, Table S4, S5). The reworked percentages and average age offsets increased from facies MR to DF and decreased from facies DF to MF (Fig. 3). Classified in terms of water depth, facies MR and MF are terrigenous, facies TF and MT are intertidal, and facies EF and DF are subtidal. The reworked percentages and average age offsets in these facies categories increased with water depth, being 15% and 360 ± 250 years, respectively, for terrigenous sediments, 26% and 470 ± 620 years for intertidal sediments, and 39% and 550 ± 630 years for subtidal sediments. The reworked percentage (50%) and average age offset (1,710 ± 1,340 years) of facies SP were especially large (Table S5). Facies MR, TF, and EF are transgressive sediments; facies SP comprises transgressive to regressive sediments; and facies DF, MT, and MF are regressive sediments; however, the reworked percentages and average age offsets of these sedimentary facies were not clearly related to the sea-level changes during the last deglacial (Figs. 3, S1).

Figure 3 (a) Reworked percentages and (b) average age offsets in 45 cores classified by sedimentary facies and paleo-water depth. Full size image

Figure 4 presents plots of the offset between the reworked and depositional ages of individual radiocarbon dated samples (the individual age offset) versus depositional age, paleoelevation, and sand content. The range of individual age offsets increased as depositional ages decreased from 14 to 4 ka and then decreased from 4 to 0 ka (Fig. 4a). Most of the samples with individual age offsets greater than 1,000 years were from facies SP and DF, and their depositional ages were from 7 to 4 ka. This age range matches the timing of the middle Holocene sea-level highstand in Tokyo Bay (Fig. S1). The range of individual age offsets increased for paleoelevations from + 10 to –20 m and decreased for paleoelevations from –20 to –35 m (Fig. 4b). The range of individual age offsets increased greatly from 0 to –20 m in facies EF, SP, and DF. The range of individual age offsets increased as the sand content decreased (Fig. 4c). This trend was especially strong for individual age offsets less than 1,000 years (Fig. 4d). These results suggest that the range of individual age offsets became larger during the middle Holocene sea-level highstand, as paleoelevations approached –20 m, and when sediments were composed of fine-grained mud.

Figure 4 (a) Individual age offsets versus depositional age. (b) Individual age offsets versus paleoelevation. (c) Individual age offsets versus sand content. (d) Detail of c showing individual age offsets less than 1,000 years versus sand content. (e) Individual age offsets of Potamocorbula sp. specimens versus paleoelevation. Full size image

A MFS is formed at a transition from a transgressive system to a regressive system, and is commonly characterized by relatively small sediment accumulation rates31. In the Arakawa lowland and Nakagawa lowland, the MFS was formed at 8 and 7 ka, respectively10. A plot of reworked percentages versus depositional ages suggests that the reworked percentage was greatest (68%) at 7.5 to 7.0 ka (Fig. S4). Of the 38 reworked radiocarbon samples deposited during 7.5‒7.0 ka, most were from cores GS-KBH-1, GS-MHI-1, GS-SMB-1, and GS-TKT-1 (Fig. 1c). In core GS-TKT-1 from the Arakawa lowland, 25 reworked radiocarbon samples were deposited after the formation of the MFS at 8 ka (Fig. S5). Only two reworked radiocarbon samples occurred at around the MFS in this core. In cores GS-KBH-1, GS-MHI-1, and GS-SMB-1 from the Nakagawa lowland, the depositional ages of eight reworked radiocarbon samples coincided with the MFS at 7 ka; however, only two to three reworked radiocarbon samples occurred at around the MFS in each core (Fig. S5). These results indicate that the high reworked percentage at 7.5 to 7.0 ka was induced by high-density radiocarbon dating in core GS-TKT-1, and was not related to the formation process and small sediment accumulation rate of the MFS. The reworked percentage was relatively high during 9‒3 ka (Fig. S4), which is consistent with the increase in paleo-water depth (Fig. 4a and b).

Average age offsets are predicted to be large in sedimentary facies with long depositional durations because of mixing of old clastic materials. To test this hypothesis, we calculated the depositional duration and average age offsets of sedimentary facies in 25 cores (Table S6, Fig. S6). No definite relationship between the depositional duration and the average age offsets could be observed (Fig. S6). The average age offsets increase from facies TF to facies EF and DF, suggesting a strong relationship with paleo-water depth.