Optimal virtual water flows for improved food security in water-scarce countries

Interprovincial crop trade network

Nine crops among all those produced in 2017, i.e., wheat, barley, rice, corn, tea, potatoes, beans, lentils, and soybeans, were exported from and imported into the country. In other words, the export seemed to occur without considering the internal demands. A WF blue volume of 781 × 106 m3 was consumed to produce these crops. This amount of blue water was deemed exported from the country because of the lack of an internal trade network to distribute the crops to meet the demands of the country for those crops. This problem occurs regularly, and this work attempts to remedy this inefficient situation and save WF blue .

Figure 3 shows the deficit and surplus of crops before and after applying the trade network. It can be seen that the trade network establishes suitable links among the provinces and reduces their deficits. Tehran province is not included in Fig. 3a (Code 28 in the map) because it had a severe deficit of all crops and its value (12.1 × 106 tons) plots outside the chart’s scale. However, it is seen from Fig. 3b that crop deficits in Tehran province were largely eliminated. Figure 4 presents the spatial visualization of the net crop trade by province, where the negative sign denotes provinces that export crops, which mainly include the country’s northeastern and western provinces. Figure 4 shows that the northern provinces, including Gilan (Code 7) and Mazandaran (Code 20), have net imports. This trend is also noted in Qasemipour et al.61's study that the northern provinces that do not have water scarcity have imported products, and the provinces with water scarcity have exported products. Fars (Code 6) and Tehran (Code 28) provinces would have the largest interprovincial exports and imports, respectively. The information concerning the province exports and imports for several crop groups is presented in Table 1. Tehran province would have the largest amounts of imports except for oil products, because there is a large population in this province. Most of the strategic crops that form the basis of food security are cereals. Golestan (Code 8) plays a significant role with respect to cereals as it exports 1.4 × 106 tons of cereals. This table also shows that provinces such as Fars and Kerman, which have a dry climate, have the highest exports of fruits and nuts in Iran, and Karandish and Hoekstra18 has already approved this result that these regions are the main exporters of this category of crops despite the lack of water resources.

Figure 3 Deficit and surplus of crops without (a) and with (b) the trade network (ArcGIS 10.3.1). Full size image

Figure 4 Spatial visualization of net crop trade by province: Positive sign denotes imports; negative sign denotes exports (ArcGIS 10.3.1). Full size image

Table 1 Leading exports and imports by crop group. Full size table

The basis of exchange between the provinces under the created trade network is the inter-provincial distance, so that shorter distances imply large exchanges that reduce the transportation cost. Faramarzi et al.40has also considered organizing an interprovincial trade network for Iran, which has primarily supplied wheat deficit in the provinces.

Water footprint trade balance

The share of total WFs exported (EWF) from and imported (IWF) to each province, and the net water footprint trade is depicted in Fig. 5. The provinces’ shares in supplying crop demands are also displayed in Fig. 5. Tehran province (Code 28) imports exclusively, while Kermanshah province (Code 14) exports exclusively. The first three ranks of the largest water footprint (WF) exports and imports relative to the amounts of exchanged crops are listed in Table 2. The largest export water footprints (EWFs) correspond to Kermanshah, Golestan, and Kerman provinces with 38,155, 22,637, and 4415 × 106 m3, respectively; however, most of the exported crops would be from Fars, Hamedan, and Qazvin provinces. Comparison of the import water footprints (IWFs) with the imported crop volumes indicates that the province with the most crop exports would not necessarily have the largest EWF (except Tehran). This happens because it can exchange crops with lower water footprint per mass, and the same holds for importing provinces. Eventually, the exchange of crops between the provinces would continue for as long as there is a surplus crop for which some province needs it. Surplus crops per province are shown in Fig. 3b. These crops would normally be the country's international exports.

Figure 5 The shares of exported (EWF) and imported (IWF) water footprints (a), and net water footprints trade (NWFT) (b) Positive sign denotes net water footprint imports; a negative sign denotes net water footprints export (ArcGIS 10.3.1). Full size image

Table 2 Main water footprint exports and imports compared with the amounts of exchanged crops. Full size table

The new methodology assumes that the international export of crops is modified to improve food security and self-sufficiency, which is a macro-economic policy. This export modification prevents the export of 4510 × 106 m3 of WF blue , which is shown in Fig. 6 by province. Exports of crops with a lot of virtual water abroad have also been remarked in Mohammadi-Kanigolzar et al.62's research, which shows mismanagement in Iran.

Figure 6 Total water footprints available to modify the cropping pattern by province. Note The province codes refer to the provinces shown on the map in Fig. 2. Full size image

The water saved by all provinces was in the form of WF blue (except 1755 m3 in Mazandaran province). Twenty provinces apply WF blue for the cultivation of new crops, among which Kerman with 1907 × 106 m3 and Zanjan with 0.1 × 106 m3 have the largest and lowest available WF blue , respectively. Modified cropping patterns were identified by the methodology to achieve food security and avert water crises.

Optimal cropping pattern with proposed modifications

The NSGA-II was applied to modify cropping patterns based on two objectives: improving food security (FS) and averting water crises (WC). The optimization was repeated 10 times to capture the variability of solutions given the random nature of the NSGA-II. Each optimization run took more than 10 h. The similarity of the Pareto fronts across runs demonstrated the robustness of solutions. The land available to modify the cropping pattern in the provinces was based on their surplus crops [Eqs. (22)–(24)]. Only crops with deficit conditions under the traditional cropping pattern were selected for cultivation.

Figure 7 shows the Pareto front for 400 solutions that are evenly distributed. Each solution represents a management scenario based on two objectives, and points A and C show the optimal cropping patterns based on the objective function Z 1 alone [Eq. (18)] and the function Z 2 alone [Eq. (19)], respectively. Optimal solutions close to point A preferentially minimize Z 1 (i.e., maximizing food security). In contrast, optimal solutions close to point C reduce the water crisis. In Fig. 7, the coordinates for point R of the objective functions for the reference situation (before cropping pattern modifications) are shown, and it is clear that point R is outside the Pareto Front range. Therefore, the Pareto solutions would modify the reference situation. Point A has an improvement of 45% and 2% over R at Z 1 and Z 2 , respectively. At point C this improvement is equal to 19% and 3% over R at Z 1 and Z 2 , respectively. Despite the small changes in Z 2 , the range of Z 1 in Fig. 7 indicates the model effectiveness in selecting the crops with high productivity and yield. The next step is to apply the TOPSIS MCDM to choose the best solution from the Pareto front. Point B on the Pareto front (Fig. 7) was selected based on TOPSIS., It is clear that TOPSIS chose an optimal solution that maximized food security given the position of point B on the Pareto front. The difference in the percentage improvement of functions Z 1 (26%) and Z 2 (1%) between points A and C confirms the TOPSIS result, because by choosing a point closer to point A there would be a greater improvement in Z 1 than the improvement in Z 2 that would be realized by choosing a point closer to C.

Figure 7 Pareto front solution set. Full size image

State of water crisis and food security with cropping pattern modification

A total of 400 management scenarios were created by the Pareto front so that the decision-maker can choose one of them to reduce country's international exports in order to promote self-sufficiency and food security. This work evaluated point B as a management scenario to be compared with the reference situation. The decision-maker can choose any of the 400 scenarios based on the country's situation and existing policies. Point B was considered here as one of the best scenarios based on the TOPSIS approach. Point B would improve the FS and WC objectives by 44% and 2.5%, respectively, compared to the reference situation. The produced crops (tons) obtained from the cropping pattern modifications for different crops and provinces corresponding to point B are listed in Table 3. The maximum production corresponded to forage crops with 6,533,776 tons, followed by cereals with 825,724.8 tons. Interestingly, there would be no production in the nuts group and vegetables with 1498.7 tons would have the second-lowest production. Figure 8 compares the reference and post-modification conditions based on the percentage of water crisis [Eq. (17)] and food security of crops with deficit conditions in the country [Eq. (16)]. The effectiveness of the proposed approach is seen in Fig. 8. The increase in the percentage of food security for 10 crops is shown in Fig. 8, other crops would reach 100% supply relying on the country's primary production and the trade network. The self-sufficiency policy in Delpasand et al.44 research also provided 50% of the crop demand, which is a low amount compared to the present study.

Table 3 Crop production (tons) under a modified cropping pattern. Full size table

Figure 8 Comparison of water crisis percentage (a), and food security percentage (b) in the reference and post-modification conditions. Note The numbers in Fig. 9a refer to the province codes. Full size image

Despite the larger production the proposed method would reduce the water crisis in all provinces with surplus crops (18 provinces) except for Razavi Khorasan (Code 24) and Gilan (Code 7) (Fig. 8a). These results indicate improvements in water productivity associated with a modified cropping pattern. The WF blue needed for production with a modified cropping pattern would be 3303 × 106 m3, which compares with 4510 × 106 m3 with the reference cropping pattern. Although the total water footprint consumed to produce crops in the country was 60 × 109 m3, this consumption was reported by Karandish and Hoekstra18 for 2010 as 57 × 109 m3. Figure 9 shows the water that would be saved in different provinces. The largest savings would occur in Sistan and Baluchestan provinces with 422 × 106 m3, while Zanjan had the lowest savings with 0.02 × 106 m3. Among the provinces with surplus WF blue (Fig. 6), only Razavi Khorasan and Gilan provinces would not save water and would have an increase of 5% and 0.07% in WC, respectively. These provinces would use the surplus WF blue with a modified cropping pattern and would use the province's renewable water resources according to the water-consumption constraints [Eq. (29)]. It may seem that Point B as a management scenario is similar to Iran's current policy, which prioritizes self-sufficiency and food security. In contrast, one of the objective functions of the proposed method is averting water crises. Under the reference situation, all available land is used to produce crops, regardless of the impact on the water crisis. The modified cropping patterns leave some areas fallow, resulting in a reduction in the cropland extent (Fig. 10). The option of having fallow land allows the decision-maker to cultivate or not cultivate according to changing conditions and the consequences of heightened use of water resources. In the case that the decision-maker leaves fallow land uncultivated the government may provide support to compensate farmers for the loss of income, as was done in agricultural lands of the Urmia Lake basin63. The total fallow land equals 19 × 103 ha, which is distributed among 7 provinces. The largest portions of fallow land would be in South Khorasan (Code 27) with 13,497 ha and East Azerbaijan (Code 5) with 2589 ha.

Figure 9 Water footprints saved in the provinces. Full size image

Figure 10 Amount of free land by province. Note The numbers on the map refer to the amount of free land (ha) and the share of total free land (%). Full size image

Results in terms of Iran’s food and water policies

One of the main goals is to achieve food self-sufficiency in Iran by increasing access to water resources and expanding croplands18. There has been a rising exploitation of water resources in recent decades and less attention has been paid to management actions and changes to the agricultural system. This study’s results demonstrated that an integrated approach based on inter-provincial trade network and structural modifications in the agricultural system would assure food self-sufficiency and control the water crisis. Cropping pattern modifications and associated increased water productivity and decreasing WF blue per ton of crops would be effective in controlling water crisis, something that has been reported previously in studies involving other regions [see, e.g., Lopez and Bautista-Capetillo64 and Zhuo et al.65]. In fact, the weakness of Iranian policy is separating the trade network, food self-sufficiency, and water crisis. This study’s method optimizes water use in agriculture and avoids unnecessary trade flows in Iran, in other countries, and in international trade. Reducing water use applying the proposed approach is achieved by changing the cropping pattern of agricultural lands and balancing the trade network. Therefore, farmers cannot use the saved water to expand the cultivated land because no land is available, as it has already been cultivated. If the land is available (fallow land), the farmer receives government support not to cultivate. Also, water use is monitoring with intelligent volumetric meters, which precludes wasteful use of water.

This study acknowledges that changes in the trade network are not easily achieved in spite of physical and human capital investments; however, the results of the proposed approach provide guidelines for change that would lead to more efficient investment of resources.