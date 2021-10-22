Potential and pitfalls of XRF-CS analysis of ion-exchange resins in environmental studies

Evaluation of the efficiency of the new sample carrier design

Although ion-exchange resin can be efficiently studied using a handheld XRF12 or the cuvettes designed for peat and soil samples11,13, when sample volumes increase, the need for a streamlined processes becomes apparent. The new sample carrier has several advantages. First, the time needed to load and clean the carrier is considerably reduced compared to cuvettes or other open sample holders. Second, the filling of the carrier from the side-holes using a funnel largely eliminates the risk of cross-contamination and diminishes the risk of sample mix-ups to a minimum. In addition, because the resin is locked-in by the XRF film and the seals of the filling holes, the resin can be used for other analysis and the risk of losing samples because the sample holder tips over or slips during transport is greatly reduced. Consequently, the new sample carrier allows for an increased through-put with less-risk of sample mix-ups or sample loss. Operating the new sample carrier does not require any special skills and the operating protocol can be taught in minutes, lending it particularly suitable for citizen-science projects involving students or other members of the general public.

Sample holder geometry and material issues

The analysis depth, the depth from which no primary or secondary fluorescence can escape, varies from just a few micrometers to several cm depending on material and X-ray source used20. Because the ion-exchange resin is largely transparent to the X-ray spectrum used to illuminate the samples, the analytical depth is not reached. This means that the XRF spectra measured over the resin may be influenced by fluorescence emitted from the sample carrier, especially near the compartment walls. Close to the compartment walls, primary fluorescence from elements in the resin may reach the detector, and fluorescence from the elements in the wall may irradiate elements in the ion-exchange resin to cause secondary fluorescence, resulting in biased values. The spectra measured directly from the compartment walls showed that all the tested polymers contain substantial amounts of certain elements relative to the unused resin (blanks). To avoid the potential influence of these elements in the sample carrier, it is recommended to discard about ten spectra (2 mm) on each side of the sample. For example, a closer look at the distribution of counts for Zn reveals elevated counts near the edge of the compartment, although these elements are not detected in the sample carrier itself (Fig. 3). These elevated counts are best explained by secondary fluorescence in the resin caused by primary fluorescence from elements in the sample-carrier walls cf.20,21,22,23, resulting in additional excitation of elements such as Ni, Cu, and Zn. This secondary fluorescence induced by the irradiation from X-rays emitted by the walls contribute to the total count-rate and can result in biased values for certain elements. The effect is largest directly next to the compartment walls and can be avoided by ignoring about ten spectra closest to the walls (about 2 mm of the sample). For analysis of ion-exchange samples or other granular materials largely consisting of organic materials, such as peat, it is therefore recommended that only 20–30 spectra from the center of the sample are used.

However, in some cases there is an obvious and strong influence by the sample carrier that is not readily identified by looking at the ratio between sample-carrier walls and resin. For example, comparing the counts for Pb from the three prototypes tested using four differently pretreated ion-exchange resins (untreated resin, resin exposed to deionized water, resin exposed to 10 ppm reference solution, and resin exposed to a diluted reference solution (< 10 ppm)) clearly shows that counts are generally higher in the PLA-carrier (black) than in the two other carriers (Fig. 7). In the PLA carrier, Pb levels in the reference resins (untreated and deionized water) show high count levels reaching almost half of the values measured over the compartment walls. In contrast, the ASA and PET-G carriers show considerably lower counts, with almost zero counts over the carrier walls. Moreover, the Pb levels are also higher in the PLA carrier compared to the ASA and PET-G carriers for the compartments containing resins treated with the test solution. As the resin comes from the same sachets, the differences in Pb counts between the carriers must be related to the composition of the carrier 3D printing material. Because the ion-exchange resin primarily consists of carbon compounds (polystyrene), the mass attenuation coefficient is very low cf.24, and the resin is therefore largely transparent to the X-ray spectrum emitted from the Mo-tube. Consequently, the analysis depth is not reached, and for some elements, even XRF emitted from the base of the sample-carrier compartment can influence the signal registered by the detector. Relative excitation efficiency of different elements strongly depends on the intensity and spectrum of the X-ray source, but the relationship is not linear and varies from element to element25. This means that some elements, such as Pb, may fluoresce strongly from the base of the sample carrier even though covered by ion-exchange resin. Consequently, in a sample carrier that contains high levels of heavy elements in the polymer, a general bias towards higher counts may be observed, and needs to be accounted for when identifying possible pollution sources.

Figure 7 Comparison of the Pb signal between the three prototypes tested (Black = PLA, middle white = ASA, right white = PET-G). Note the considerably higher levels measured over the compartment walls for the PLA carrier compared to the levels in the ASA and the PET-G carriers. All carriers loaded with (left to right) untreated resin, resin exposed to deionized water, resin exposed to 10 ppm solution, resin exposed to < 10 ppm solution. Full size image

In the case of the studied three sample carriers, we prefer the PLA-carrier, as the polymer to ion-exchange resin ratio is generally lower for most elements. However, care must be exercised when interpreting Pb as even low levels in the sample carrier polymer can influence the outcome at low concentrations in the ion-exchange resin.

Drying

The observed discrepancies in XRF counts between the different drying methods are likely due to differences in two parameters related to the drying process itself: the content of lattice bound crystalline water in the ion-exchange resin, and density differences caused by shrinking of the resin during the drying. Basically, a drying method that removes more crystalline water from the resin matrix leads to less attenuation of emitted XRF from the elements in the resin. The influence of interstitial water on the XRF intensities have been well-documented for moist sediment cores e.g.,25,26. In dried resin samples the absolute differences in water content should be small. However, the large analytical depth of the ion-exchange resin means that the XRF signal detected depends on fluorescence emitted from a much thicker layer of the resin sample compared to sediment samples. This amplifies differences because of the attenuating effect of water on XRF radiation emitted deeper in the resin. Since the effect of XRF adsorption by interstitial and lattice-bound water affects each element differently, not all elements would be attenuated equally.

Moreover, resin studies have shown that the volume of the resin may shrink when the resin is dried, and also that there are changes in the adsorption of certain elements to the resin due to the drying27,28. As a consequence, the concentration of adsorbed elements would increase in a resin that is dried in a way that cause more shrinking relative to other drying methods, and a denser resin would yield higher counts. For most of the elements, highest counts were obtained from the freeze-dried resin, and the lowest counts from the oven-dried resins. This suggests that freeze-drying is the most efficient drying method, removing more water than the other methods and possibly also leading to more shrinkage of the resin. This is also confirmed by the microscopic analysis that showed an about 10% smaller resin ball-size for freeze-dried resin compared to the air-dried resin. Smaller resin balls means higher concentrations of the elements taken up by the ion-exchange resin.

A further factor related to the drying process is the influence of the XRF film (Mylar) used to cover the sample carrier. In sediment cores, several studies have noted the formation of a thin water film underneath the XRF film. This film can have a substantial effect attenuating the XRF signal of especially lighter elements4,25,29. The influence of the XRF film on the scanning of resin samples is likely minor, as little mobile water should be present.

However, there were also substantial differences in the variance of the counts between the different drying methods. The XRF counts from the oven-dried resin show considerably smaller variance than both freeze dried and air dried resins. For the freeze dried resins, the freezing may cause the resin particles to crack, thereby changing both their stacking pattern and their surface texture. It has been demonstrated that sample surface can have a substantial influence on the XRF signal25. It is possible that the different drying procedures could lead to differences in the aggregation of resin grains, thus leading to variations in the smoothness of the sample surface, thereby inducing the observed differences in the variance. It has been demonstrated that ion-exchange resins that are exposed to wet-dry cycles may induce desorption of certain elements due to the shrinking of the resin30. We speculate that the three different drying methods applied in this study may have resulted in small differences in adsorption–desorption of different elements, giving rise to the variations in XRF counts observed.

In summary, care need to be taken to streamline the drying protocol to ensure that all samples are dried in the same way and that differences in water content are minimized. In this way, results from different water sources, or time series of pollution, will be comparable.

Uptake of ions into resin

The application of resin bags or sachets to address the presence and distribution of various elements in the natural environment is not new e.g.,31,32,33, and the adsorption times needed under laboratory conditions have been thoroughly tested12,34. The tests performed in this study aimed at determining a reasonable time frame that would allow the resin sachets to be deployed in natural waters without putting too much pressure on the exact timing on the retrieval of the sachets. As most elements reached a plateau in the adsorption to the resin after about four days and no desorption was observed even after 12 days, a reasonable compromise is to leave the sachets in the water for a week, as this allows for the monitoring of larger areas without exhausting the resources deploying and collecting the resin sachets.

Calibration of XRF counts

The calibration of XRF counts measured from the ion-exchange resin used, to solution concentrations have been extensively tested in previous studies11,12. Here only a minor test to confirm previous results was performed. The output of this method demonstrated good correlation between XRF-counts and absolute concentrations for the tested elements, except for Ti. The poor calibration for Ti likely is related to the fact that Ti would not be expected to be present as cationic species under normal conditions, thereby possibly influencing the uptake by the ion-exchange resin. Although Ti is generally considered a conservative species and is not abundant in dissolved form in natural waters35,36,37, the element is often used to normalize other environmentally relevant elements38,39. Caution must therefore be exercised when interpreting ion exchange resin based results of changes in Ti levels in natural waters.