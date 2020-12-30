State-specific projection of COVID-19 infection in the United States and evaluation of three major control measures

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an ongoing pandemic that poses a global threat. As of March 26, 2020, more than 520,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 200 countries and territories, resulting in approximately 23,500 deaths1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9. In the United States, the first known positive case was identified in Washington state on January 20, 202010. By March 26, the epidemic had been rapidly spreading across many communities and present in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia; the total number of confirmed cases in the United States rose to 78,786 with 1137 deaths.

To combat the spread of COVID-19, the government has taken actions in various dimensions, including banning or discouraging domestic and international travels, announcing stay-at-home orders to curb non-essential interactions for reducing transmission rate, and urging commercial laboratories to increase test capacity. To curb traveling, on January 31, the United States government announced travel restrictions on travelers from China; on February 29, it announced travel ban against Iran and advised travel with caution to Europe11 ; on March 11, it announced travel restrictions on most of European countries. To reduce human-interactions, on March 13, a national emergency was declared; as of March 28, 39 states had issued either statewide or regionally stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order, requiring residents to stay indoors except for essential activities. To increase test capacities, on February 4, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s test, which was later to be proved inconclusive12; on February 29, the FDA relaxed its rules for some laboratories, allowing them to start testing before the agency granting its approvals; on March 27, FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization to a medical device maker, the Abbott Labs, for the use of a coronavirus test that delivers quick testing results13.

So far, since there is no treatment or vaccine for SARS-COV-2 available, these actions have been taken largely based on classic non-pharmaceutical epidemic controls. Works on evaluating similar measures in other countries, especially China, started to emerge7,14,15. For example, the effect of travel restriction on delaying the virus spread in China has been reported5,16. However, it is still unclear what control and intervention measures would have actual effect, especially to what extent, on abating the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. As the United States has very different political, administrative, social, pubic health and medical systems, as well as culture from China, this remains to be a critical question to address, especially considering that some measures and policies come with extremely high economic and societal costs.

There have been numerous modeling works projecting or predicting the trend of the COVID-19 pandemic regionally or globally17,18. Most of the works apply a global model to the entire study area, either a region, a country, or the entire globe. Rarely the variation of different parts within one area and the interactions among those parts are taken into consideration. However, a country like the United States features diversity in all aspects. On the one hand, the overall situation of the entire country is a result emerging from local situations and their interactions, and thus, ignoring the local interactions can hardly lead to a high-quality overall model; on the other hand, as all interventions and policies finally have to be adapted to the local situation, a localized modeling will be much more relevant to the real-world practices. Spatially and network-related epidemic models can describe the geographical spread of viral dynamics7,19,20,21. Recent studies have shown the importance of incorporating timely human mobility patterns derived from mobile phone big data and global flight networks into the epidemiology modeling process and in public health studies5,7,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30. Without accurate models that incorporate human mobility patterns and spatial interactions26,27, it is rather challenging to quantify the sensitivity of parameters, and using the linkage to real practices to make sensible policy suggestions.

Accordingly, the core of the study is twofold. First, to localize the modeling, we developed a travel-network-based susceptible-exposed-infectious-removed (SEIR) mathematical compartmental model system that simultaneously characterizes the spatiotemporal dynamics of infections in 51 areas (50 states and the District of Columbia). Each state or district has its own model, and all models simultaneously take into account inflows and outflows of interstate travelers.

Second, to improve the practical relevance, we chose to use three parameters that can directly correspond to possible practical means to discover, combat, and control the spread of the disease, and quantify their impact on the final output of the model. The three parameters include: (1) the transmission rate b, which corresponds to the local social-distancing enforcement, e.g., the stay-home order; (2) the detection and reporting rate r, which corresponds to the testing capacity; and (3) the travel ratio \(\alpha _t\), which corresponds to the ratio of interstate travel volume compared to that of 2019 during the same period.

The modeling is a dynamic projection process (see the ‘methods’ section). We employed daily and state-specific historical data to incrementally calibrate the model, and then used the calibrated model to predict future scenarios under different non-pharmaceutical control and intervention measures. During this process, we ran data assimilation methods to identify parameter values that optimally fit the current situation (see more details in the methods and supplementary material). To project into the future, we set different values for the parameters to create different control and intervention scenarios, and then ran the simulation to see their impact on the model results. The final output of the model is the total number of confirmed cases in a state on a particular day. The current strategy in the United States is to isolate people who have the symptoms of COVID-19. An ideal scenario is to have an \(100\%\) reporting rate, i.e., every infected case gets confirmed and thus isolated quickly. Another ideal setting is to have everyone who was in contact with the infected gets identified and isolated quickly as well. Our model incorporated these considerations and examined such direct isolation of the exposed compartment in detail. We particularly investigated the impact of quickness of such actions through mathematical modeling and scenario analysis.

A notable result from our modeling is that the impact of interstate travel restriction on the model output is modest. This can be explained by that when the disease has already widespread in all states, the relatively small number of cases in the travelers will cause little difference to the local situation, compared with the effects of local social-distancing and isolation rules and the increase of testing capacity.