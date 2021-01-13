Planting period is the main factor for controlling maize rough dwarf disease

Since 1999, MRDD has been the most severe limiting factor for maize production in Spain. Attempts to understand the main factors involved in disease outbreaks have revealed that the introduction of new crop practices and MRDV populations are involved in these disease outbreaks13,17,18. Although previous studies have modified cultural practices to reduce MRDD incidence, several questions remain unanswered, probably because the studies were conducted at the field scale and not the landscape scale. Given that the spread of infectious diseases is inherently a spatial process embedded in physically complex landscapes6, this study was conducted by taking into account the composition of the landscape surrounding the maize fields in a 500-m buffer area and considering the maize field characteristics as variables involved in the epidemiology of MRDD.

The effects of planting period on virus incidence have been reported by Achon et al.17,18 for MRDV and by Wang et al.26 for other fijiviruses. To identify criteria to choose an optimal planting period in our area as a function of the epidemiology of MRDV, we separated the analysis into two periods according to the planting periods of the maize fields sampled. In this manner, we expected to obtain more information about ecological processes involved in MRDV epidemiology, an approach recommended by Chaplin-Kramer et al.33 for landscape studies. The choice of these two periods is also meaningful from the perspective of MRDV epidemiology, given that the changing planting periods and the coincidence of the first peak of the vector population were already known in the area. The differences reported in this study showed a 3% reduction in virus incidence in early planting compared to that in late planting, representing an important production benefit for growers.

Overall, our findings show an effect of field and landscape variables on virus incidence in the two planting periods (Fig. 3). Specifically, the models showed strong effects of the proportion of edges in the landscape and the grass plant cover in the edges close to maize fields. The fact that MRDV incidence was positively related to these variables while the proportion of winter cereals was negatively related to the variables in early planting confirms the role of grasses in the epidemiology of the virus. This fijivirus is transmitted persistently by a vector that does not thrive or readily acquire the virus when feeding on maize, which is not a breeding host34. Therefore, once the vector has acquired the virus while feeding on grasses, MRDV is spread by the vector to the crop and its weeds, particularly when the field is close to grassy patches 26,35 in cultivated or uncultivated areas36,37.

Figure 3 Pattern of the main MRDV drivers. The contour plot contains the following elements: predictors on the X axis (planting period) and Y axis (abundance of L. striatellus, proportion of winter cereal/fallow, proportion of edges in the landscape and percentage of grass cover plants at the edges). Contour lines connect points that have the same adjusted response value. Full size image

Thus, winter cereal fields in the matrix of the landscape attract vector adults before spring, as suggested by Achon et al.17. Indeed, these areas containing grasses are a feeding and breeding resource for overwintering adult vectors19,38. For example, in Italy, perennial host plants of MRDV have not been found, and the virus persists between growing seasons in planthoppers that overwinter as nymphs in diapause35. Then, the vector matures and disperses in spring, when the virus is introduced into annual grasses and maize36.

Moreover, as the season progresses and winter cereals mature and finally are harvested, the number of vectors that leave winter cereals to colonize nearby young maize plants and grass patches increases. In our area, cereal harvesting from May onwards coincides with the first peak of vector flight by June-July. This can explain the positive relationship between the higher MRDV incidence registered in fields planted later and the proportion of fallow land resulting from cereals harvested in the landscape. Although Achon et al.17 had already reported this phenomenon, these authors also remarked that winter cereals are only occasionally a source of MRDV for late-planted maize18. The high dispersal capacity of L. striatellus39 and the propagative type of virus transmission likely allow the vector to retain the infection capacity for longer than non-propagative viruses can. In the case of non-propagative maize viruses such as maize dwarf mosaic virus (MDMV), the closeness of maize field edges also had a strong effect, measured on a spatial scale of 200 m in the maize fields sampled40. Moreover, in the early season, grasses could provide the resources needed by the vector for overwintering, while in the late season, grasses in the ground cover of irrigated orchards could remain greener than those at the edges and could be a suitable host for vector reproduction in this area, as remarked by Clemente-Orta et al.41. Specifically, the ground cover in the orchard was characterized by a higher level of H. murinum and C. dactylon, and these species could act as potential virus and vector resources20. Then, later in the season, when summer is approaching, the young maize plants are more attractive to the vector, and the role of edges as an alternative reservoir is irrelevant, particularly when many edges in the landscape are dry, burned or treated with herbicides by growers. It is important to note that the abundance of winter crops and weed grasses has been reported to be associated with the seasonal abundance of L. striatellus at a given site38,42,43, whereas the composition of winter grass changes with the season.

On the other hand, among field variables, the maize field surface area and planting period (number of weeks in the year) for the early planting period were variables influencing MRDV incidence. Insect preference for larger fields is a phenomenon that may have several causes; however, during host plant habitat colonization by herbivorous insects, the amount of resources for feeding and reproducing is a major factor44,45,46 affecting habitat selection. Later, when an initial population is present in maize fields, no secondary MRDV infections occur, the infected plants are randomly distributed47, and field size is not significantly related to virus incidence in fields planted late.

The population patterns of L. striatellus flights on maize were similar in the two study years and affected the seasonal occurrence of this insect reported previously in Spain17,18. In addition, these authors reported that the variation in virus incidence was mostly a function of a few viruliferous insects that are required during the early developmental stages of a crop. These results suggest that a higher virus incidence was registered in fields sown later and corresponded mostly to vector migration for the colonization of maize in comparison with the low number of insects caught in March, April and May. As expected, the abundance of vectors in alfalfa fields or orchards was much lower than that in maize. However, despite the low number of vectors in orchards, the virus incidence in the later planting period was positively related to insect catches in orchards and in maize in that period. Clemente-Orta et al.41 reported that the abundance of L. striatellus was related to the proportion of orchards in the landscape in the late season. It is known that different crop management techniques in the agroecosystem affect the pattern of vector abundance and vary between years, especially for overwintering adults48,49.

The non-detection of MRDV in any of the analysed weeds confirms the reduced number of alternative hosts of this virus as well as their reduced susceptibility14,16,18,20. Most of the grasses found to be infected in these studies were summer or late-spring grasses, as sampling was performed in very late spring or summer, while our sampling was conducted when summer grasses were rather scarce, and sampling was focused on the most abundant grasses. On the other hand, the non-detection of MRDV may be due to the number of samples analysed; therefore, future analyses would have to be carried out with a more sensitive method. In this context, the results obtained using a next-generation sequencing (NGS) approach confirmed that Avena spp. is a host of MRDV (unpublished data).

The results obtained in this study show the effect of surrounding crops and their management on the epidemiology of MRDD. We report that higher incidences were observed in the late planting period, and the effects of the main variables implicated in the MRDV incidence varied with planting period. In addition, the strong influence of maize planting period on MRDV incidence, vector abundance, grass plant cover at the edges and the proportion of winter cereals/fallow in the landscape are the main factors involved in the epidemiology of MRDV (Fig. 3). The contribution of the factors that determine virus incidence strongly depends on the crop planting period. In the early planting period, the presence of edges is the main factor to consider, while in the late planting period, the increase in vector abundance increases the risk of infection. In addition, our results show that L. striatellus numbers are related to MRDV in the late planting period, which has not been previously reported in our area and is in contrast to the results of Wang et al.26 but consistent with the results of Conti38. The patterns of the movement and abundance of the species in agricultural landscapes are highly complex (temporal and spatial), and this complexity hinders the interpretation and comparison of these parameters among studies50; thus, this aspect should be studied more thoroughly in future research.

These results contribute to our knowledge of influence crop management practices on MRDV incidence and could be considered when selecting planting periods to minimize the virus incidence in maize crop areas. Finally, a number of recommendations could be issued from this study to minimize the risk of infection by MRDV, which is responsible for substantial losses in maize production in our area: