Postpartum mood among universally screened high and low socioeconomic status patients during COVID-19 social restrictions in New York City

Even in the best environments, the period following childbirth represents a time of heightened stress and vulnerability for most, if not all, new parents. The added effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on postpartum individuals have raised considerable concern among clinicians who treat pregnant and postpartum patients. Our findings demonstrated a differentiated response in the postpartum mood of those living in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic based on socioeconomic status. Specifically, while those in higher SES demonstrated no change in postpartum mood in light of the implementation of social restrictions in New York, those living in lower SES expressed improved mood over the same time period.

On March 13, 2020, following the World Health Organization’s declaration of the COVID-19 global pandemic two days earlier, New York City officials implemented restrictions on large social gatherings in the attempt to curb the continued spread of the virus. Shortly thereafter, on March 22, 2020, as confirmed coronavirus cases continued to increase at an alarming rate, community-wide restrictions on all social gatherings of any size and for any reason resulted in the statewide closing of all schools and non-essential business. Except for essential workers, 100% of the New York City workforce was ordered to work from home. Interestingly, while the vast majority of attention has been focused on the negative impacts and consequences of these social and economic mandates, recent observations have begun to note that the imposed social restrictions may have also had unanticipated positive effects on health and well-being36,37. Indeed, the well-understood social and economic factors that disproportionately impact mothers living in low SES, such as unavailable childcare, limited partner and family support, and reduced time flexibility secondary to formal and informal employment obligations, which are well understood to play a role in contributing to poorer maternal mental health38,39, have in many cases been ameliorated in light of these imposed restrictions. Indeed, given that those living in lower SES are understood to be at increased risk for postpartum mood dysregulation38,39, our finding that postpartum mood improved for those patients living in lower SES in light of the pandemic restrictions appears to have some important implications for future public health policy improvement. Specifically, health policy aimed at easing the early maternal work-child-family balance, thereby enhancing the quality of life for pregnant and postpartum patients living in lower SES.

It is hardly surprising that philosophers have discussed quality of life factors associated with human well-being that underlie physical and emotional health for millennia40. These differ from standards of living which are considered necessities for a healthy life (housing, food, education etc.). Although constituting subjective and objective measures respectively, both have been recent targets of health policy designed to mitigate the adverse effects of urban economic poverty on family mental health, often in the hopes of breaking the poverty cycle41. To this point, an increasing body of research has consistently found that stressors of parenting that can be buffered by enhanced institutional support, such as parental leave, result in decreased stress, increased happiness and facilitate the strengthening of the parent–child bond42, particularly for those living in lower SES43. Given that maternal mental health is directly related to the long-term physical and mental health of the offspring44 and that the temporary implementation of social restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic improved the postpartum mental health outcomes of a population understood to be at increased risk, further emphasizes the need to develop meaningful social policies to address the parental burdens of those living in urban economic poverty and towards the greater effort of interrupting the poverty cycle.

Numerous studies, both natural and randomized controlled, have sought to determine the mechanism(s) underlying the relationship between economic poverty and mental health. However, to date, the causal direction remains indeterminate. Theories generally suppose one of two potential, albeit conflicting, routes: social selection and social causation45. The social selection hypothesis posits that individuals with psychopathology will have reduced occupational skills, lower income, and therefore a lower SES. The literature supporting this “social drift” hypothesis however is problematic, in part, because subject samples tend to be young and unable to account for a familial income effect—except for specific incidences such as when the child’s health issues reduce the parents’ ability to maintain their income. The alternative hypothesis, social causation, proposes that people living in low SES develop psychiatric disorders as a result of adversity, including volatile income, limited support, and material hardship. While the vast majority of research appears to support this latter hypothesis45,46,47, it is equally probable that the nature of this relationship is cyclic and that while living in poverty cultivates mental illness, the consequences of mental illness likely reinforce poverty. This is mirrored by the observation that increased rates of depression among new mothers in lower SES are associated with the absence of spousal financial and social support, material deprivation and subjective standing48 leading to their offspring being at greater risk for cognitive49 and emotional challenges50,51,52. If accurate, programs designed to mitigate the social determinants of postpartum mood dysregulation in those living in lower SES could presumably offer an approach towards improving maternal health.

While these findings are important, we recognize some possible limitations of the study. First, the sample population explored was a treatment-seeking clinical sample from care-based centers in New York City, and as convenience samples, may not represent the general population of socioeconomic diversity in New York City or the United States. This is a well-understood problem universal to all health registry-based studies where the outcome variables may only represent those agreeing to treatment, as opposed to the treatment capture of all postpartum patients. In this respect, despite the benefits of universal screening, we can only assess those patients who chose to travel, recognize the benefits, or had the means to virtually attend appointments—factors well understood to affect postpartum care utilization among those living in low SES43. Importantly, the distinction between our method of universally screening all postpartum patients in comparison to previous studies exploring maternal mood during the COVID-19 pandemic utilizing self-selection methods24,25,26,27,28 likely explains, at least in part, the differences in our findings. That is, these earlier studies not only neglected to differentiate between SES, but in addition likely suffered from well understood methodological limitations associated with sampling bias in choosing only to study individuals who independently responded to social media announcements24,25, e-mails26, personal appeal27 or telephone solicitation28.

Second, we were limited in our ability to analyze the data for demographic differences beyond SES. It is possible a subgroup of postpartum patients exist based on demographic (e.g. age, race, parity) or obstetrical (e.g. delivery route) factors who are disproportionally experiencing postpartum mood change, either increased or decreased. However, the current sample size, while considerable, would have been insufficiently powered to meaningfully identify any differences had these factors been available to use as covariates. Therefore, this will need to be further explored. Similarly, while all subjects categorized as low SES met U.S. Government eligibility requirements for healthcare by earning less than 138 percent of the U.S. federal poverty level, those categorized as higher SES likely had considerably more income variance. Unfortunately, the resolution of our data did not afford the opportunity to explore within SES differences either.

Third, it is possible that our observation was unrelated to pandemic restrictions and due to a cyclical mood artifact, such as in response to the change in seasons. To assess this possibility, we randomly generated a year of data corresponding to the dates observed (1/2/2015–6/30/2015). We then ran similar Wilcoxon-Mann–Whitney analyses exploring for such a trend—no difference in mood was observed (See supplement 1), further supporting the pandemic restrictions as the modifier of postpartum mood improvement in lower SES patients.

Finally, the full socioeconomic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic remain yet unknown, as do the longer-term consequences of the imposed social restrictions. As we presumably remain in the early stages of the crisis, it is also possible that as the pandemic continues to extend and the impacts from unemployment, housing and childcare concerns become more acute, anxiety and depression among the postpartum population may increase. Indeed, while we observed postpartum mood improvement among those living in lower SES during restrictions, this may change with their eventual lifting and the discontinuance of policies expanding access to maternal care, housing protections, government stipends, and unemployment benefits. Furthermore, with the potential permanent loss of employment and income secondary to the projected closing of many businesses following the lifting of restrictions53, postpartum women of lower SES could ultimately suffer far more acutely following the pandemic than those living in higher SES, who generally have a greater ability to afford the high cost of childcare54 and are more likely to be able to resume many of those aspects of their lives tied to better health outcomes.

In conclusion, postpartum depression is a prevalent, cross-cultural disorder with significant morbidity. The improved postpartum mood among women of low SES in the context of temporarily imposed COVID-19-related social restrictions in New York City offers an opportunity to better understand the specific health and social support needs of postpartum patients living in urban economic poverty. Given that maternal mental illness is deleterious to the offspring and that poor mental health reinforces the poverty cycle, future health policy directed towards supporting the work-family-childcare balance of women living in low SES might assist in improving these long-term outcomes and interrupt the urban economic poverty cycle.