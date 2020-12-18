Bumble bees in landscapes with abundant floral resources have lower pathogen loads

Our study is among the first to evaluate how different aspects of landscape quality correlate with the distribution and loads of key pathogens and parasites in wild bees. We used generalizable landscape indices of key landscape characteristics known to influence bee health (e.g., forage resource quality, nesting resource quality, and insecticide toxic loads) in our analyses, which allowed us to assess pathogen load patterns over diverse and geographically distributed landscapes. Our results demonstrate that bees sampled from lower quality landscapes have higher loads of pathogens and parasites, with spring floral resources, nesting habitat availability, and honey bee colony density driving the strongest patterns. While clearly these patterns need to be verified across a larger spatio-temporal scale and with more bee species, our results suggest it may be possible to predict potential risks from pathogens and parasites based on these landscape indices. These indices and models can thus help inform decisions as to where habitat restoration and conservation practices should be applied.

Inadequate forage (i.e., floral dearth) has been cited, along with emerging infectious disease, as among the most important threats to global bee populations4. While these two stressors clearly affect bees independently32,41, our study provides support for the hypothesis that nutritional stress (via lack of floral resources) and disease infection may also interact to impact wild bee populations19,42. This is consistent with laboratory-based studies that suggest nutritionally-stressed bees exhibit compromised immunocompetence38 and greater pathogen loads43, and analogous results have been reported in vertebrate systems44,45. Additionally, wild bees may benefit from having a choice of floral secondary plant compounds that may be constrained in conditions of floral dearth, as some such compounds are known to reduce pathogen loads32. Although a negative relationship between floral availability and disease infection seems intuitive, alternative hypotheses predict the opposite pattern whereby abundant floral resources facilitate more interaction between managed- and wild bee populations4,46. Although floral resources were strongly correlated with pathogen loads, we were surprised that features like urban/agricultural development did not predict pathogen loads (Table 1). One potential explanation for this pattern was that such habitats host adequate floral resources to support healthy wild bee populations47. Our results indicate that spring resources, as opposed to summer resources, were more strongly correlated with pathogen loads. The spring is a vulnerable period for bumble bees, as resources can be patchy and phenologically mismatched, while queen bees emerge partially depleted of resources from diapause and must find sufficient resources to successfully start their colonies48. More attention should be drawn to the abundance of spring resources for supporting bumble bees and other wild bees.

Honey bees, which are not native to North America, are well-known disease vectors with the potential to impact wild bees through the introduction of novel pathogens or promotion of those already present within populations4,35. In further support of this, our analyses reveal a positive correlation between managed honey bee colony density and some bumble bee pathogen loads (Table 1). Honey bees host high pathogen loads as compared to ‘background’ wild bee populations, especially for DWV and BQCV (but not Vairimorpha bombi12,36). Pathogen loads present within managed honey bee colonies can be transmitted to wild bees through honey bee foraging activities which usually extend several kilometers around each colony49. While our analysis suggested that higher honey bee density was associated with higher bumble bee pathogen loads, patterns varied by year and disease. Although directionality of honey bee density effect was similar across pathogens and years, honey bee impacts were only significant in 2018 and only for BQCV and our combined pathogen index, but not DWV, Vairimorpha, or our non-pathogen metrics (Defensin and marginal cell length). Moreover, our tier 2 models indicated that variables like latitude and longitude were better explanators of pathogen loads than was honey bee colony density. It is important to note that the presence of viruses commonly found in honey bees within wild bees is not necessarily indicative of pathogenicity, though it is possible that these viruses can become more problematic if wild bees are stressed or immunocompromised due to other factors13,50.

Pesticides pose a significant threat to wild bee populations4,51 and the aggregate hazard of insecticides applied to agricultural landscapes across North America has risen in recent decades as a result of widespread use of neonicotinoid seed treatments in common field crops14. However, our analyses revealed few clear relationships between pathogen loads and insecticide loading, with several possible explanations. To observe an impact on bumble bee pathogen loads, pesticide exposure likely needs to be high enough to suppress bees’ immune systems while remaining sublethal42. To this end, we may not expect a linear increase in pathogen loads with increasing insecticide loading because highly toxic sites have few bees42. Furthermore, Pennsylvania may not have enough variation in insecticide use across our study sites (Fig. 1C) because most of the state is forested52 and such natural habitats typically have relatively low insecticide loads53. Finally, the insecticide index considered here is based on annual, state-wide insecticide application data for croplands, and it is possible that field- and time-specific insecticide data—or data including non-agricultural insecticide uses—may reveal clearer relationships with pathogen loads. Still, even under the best circumstances, linking pesticides to bee health has proven challenging for observational studies like ours51.

In this study, we quantified expression of an immune gene Defensin, considering that this may be a direct metric of overall pathogen strain on the bee. Defensin is one of four antimicrobial peptides produced in bees as an immune response to pathogen infection from bacteria, protozoa, fungi, and viruses, and thus can serve as an indicator of pathogen load40. We, however, found that Defensin expression did not correlate well with any of our landscape factors. The use of immune genes for understanding pathogen loads has had mixed results in the literature, as high levels of nutritional resources can boost both immunocompetence and immune gene expression40. Immune gene expression in response to pathogens is therefore likely to be complex.

One of the most consistent patterns we observed in our study was that pathogen loads varied geographically across our study area. This finding echoes the spatially heterogeneous disease patterns reported for wild bees by other studies12,32. With this in mind, latitude and longitude are likely proxies for variables (or suites of variables) not fully measured in our study. For instance, both BQCV and DWV were least common in northern Pennsylvania. Indeed, northern Pennsylvania supports a suite of landscape characteristics expected to support healthy bee populations; these landscapes tend to support more native habitat, host better floral resources, and fewer managed honey bee colonies (Fig. 1B–E). Indeed, past predictive models of bee abundance suggest northern Pennsylvania as among the highest quality regions in the eastern United States54 and our data seem to support this notion, at least from a disease perspective. Ultimately, the geographic variation we observed in bumble bee pathogen loads during our study highlights the importance of accounting for regional variation in assessments of disease risk for wild bees, especially for widely-dispersed species like B. impatiens55.

Weather patterns can have profound impacts on animal disease dynamics because weather impacts disease agents, vectors, and even host activity56,57. For example, Retschnig et al.58 observed a negative relationship between ambient temperature and Vairimorpha infection rates in honey bee colonies because colder temperatures kept bees from foraging outside the colony and within close proximity to nest-mates. The opposite pattern has been reported for DWV virus titers across a temperature gradient59, however, higher temperatures also reduced bee survival rates. Given the complexity of relationships between insect pathogens and environmental conditions, it is not entirely surprising that our models suggested only modest correlations between weather and pathogen loads (Table 1). The clearest pattern we observed was a positive relationship between spring precipitation and infection by Vairimorpha bombi. Indeed, several previous studies have indicated that spore viability and infection for other Vairimorpha spp. to be positively correlated with rainfall (e.g., Ref.60), presumably because rainfall enhances transmission rates61 (but see Ref.62). Future studies should model more detailed weather parameters than we have to examine their relative impacts.

Although our study marks an important exploration into the macro-ecological patterns of pathogen prevalence in a wild bee population, it is important to keep several important caveats in mind with the interpretation of our results. We observed year-to-year variation in the strength, but not direction, of habitat trends (i.e., Fig. 4). The consistency in general patterns highlights the value of multi-year studies for revealing reliable trends, but the variance suggests that we may have uncovered additional patterns had our study continued beyond two years. Additionally, Pennsylvania is a highly forested state51; analyses of data similar to those presented here from other regions with different ecosystem types (e.g., grasslands, intense agriculture, etc.) would help to decouple co-correlated variables and better understand the relative impacts of different habitats. Furthermore, we did not sample pathogens from sites with very few bees (i.e., those where we could not collect ≥ 5 B. impatiens), which could have hampered our ability to assess some of the effects of the lowest quality sites on bees. Finally, many variables in our analyses were correlated (|r|≥ 0.70) and could not be modeled simultaneously. Because correlated variables were included as separate variables in each tier, competing models often included different members of a set of correlated variables (e.g., Supplementary Table S2), indicating uncertainty as to which variable best predicted disease loads. Future analyses might consider methods that account for correlated variables (e.g., ordination) or are robust to variable correlation (e.g., random forest, etc.).

Collectively, our results highlight the need to support high-quality landscapes (i.e., those with abundant floral/nesting resources) to maintain healthy wild bee populations. These results are particularly timely in light of widespread population declines in many insect groups63, especially pollinators like bumble bees2. In addition to helping support healthy pathogen-free bees, conservation of low-pathogen habitats identified here is also important from other perspectives; landscape features that support abundant floral and nesting resources also host more abundant and diverse pollinator populations and communities54,64, and the critical ecosystem services they provide (Russo et al. 2013). The model results presented here could also be mapped across landscapes and incorporated into conservation/planning tools (e.g., The ‘Beescape’ program; beescape.org). Indeed, spatially explicit conservation tools like Beescape that map biological patterns in space can be instrumental in ensuring conservation success for sensitive species like bees65,66. With that in mind, the analytical approaches used here coupled with the habitat indices we incorporated could be applied to assess wide array of conditions and study areas, thus allowing even broader insights to relative value of different landscape features for pollinators.