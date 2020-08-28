Prehistoric agriculture and social structure in the southwestern Tarim Basin: multiproxy analyses at Wupaer

Agricultural strategies between 1500–400 BC in the southwestern Tarim Basin

The only crops recovered from sediments dating to the early phase of occupation at the Wupaer site (1500–1300 BC) were naked barley and compact wheat (Fig. 4). This is not surprising, given that increasing evidence has illustrated that these two grains were the earliest domesticated crops to spread through the mountains of Inner Asia42. The long-season cereals were likely well-adapted to environments of the more northerly latitudes and spread more rapidly eastward, than did legumes or other cereal varieties, such as tetraploid wheats. Both cereals spread into the Hexi Corridor, around the peripheries of the Tibetan Plateau, and eventually into the middle and lower reaches of the Yellow River by the end of the third millennium BC44,45. While we can only speculate about what the agricultural strategies in the Taklimakan Desert during this early period looked like, based on analogies with neighboring regions44, we believe that a low-investment form of agriculture, near river edges or spring promotes complimented simple herding strategies.

Figure 4 The spectrum of charred seeds from the Wupaer site. Full size image

Supporting our results from early Wupaer, archaeobotanical data from Xintala (ca. 1900–1500 BC)22, also showed that the agriculture was dominated by compact free-threshing wheat and naked barley (Fig. 6a). At the Gumugou Cemetery (1886–1746 BC), wheat was the only crop recovered20, and the crop remains from the Xiaohe Cemetery32 and the microfossil analysis of a desiccated cake from the North Keriya Cemetery25 indicated that both wheat and millet were present. While further archaeobotanical investigation may clarify nuances in the farming system, it appears that cereal crops dominated cultivation systems across western Xinjiang during the period from ca. 2000–1200 BC.

The dominance of cereals likely reflects long-standing traditions in farming systems across the mountains and deserts of Central Asia, where these cultivation strategies likely originated46. Many scholars have noted similarities in cultural aspects and cultivation technology among peoples in the mountains of Central Asia and those in western Xinjiang during this period7. In this regard, the dispersal of early farming traditions may have followed, what Frachetti11 referred to as the Inner Asian Mountain Corridor (Fig. 6b).

Based on the archaeobotanical, isotopic, and archaeological evidence, we think there is reason to believe that occupation and cultivation of crops at the Wupaer site changed between the early (1500–1300 BC) and late periods (1200–400 BC). Counting naked and hulled forms of barley separately, six grain crops and at least one legume were present in the late Wupaer period (1200–400 BC) (Fig. 4). It is worth noting this is the first identification of a legume crop in an archaeobotanical record from the Taklimakan Desert. Additionally, it is the first attempt to subdivide hulled barley into two- and six-rowed forms. When taken in combination with the greater archaeological visibility of the later period, it seems likely that there was an intensification of farming strategies after 1200 BC. The greater archaeological visibility likely correlates with a greater population, which may have fed into the increased exchange at this period.

Similar shifts in cultivation practices have been observed in other areas of Inner Asia, for example, in northern Xinjiang, naked barley was replaced by varieties of hulled barley and legumes47. Spengler45 presented the possibility that the shifts in dominant barley varieties across Central Asia during the first millennium BC may be tied into changes in investment in irrigation. Two- and six-rowed hulled barley was widely cultivated across southern Central Asia before the crops were introduced into Xinjiang. For example, two-rowed specimens have been recovered, dating as early as 5000 BC at Chagylli and Togolok in Turkmenistan48, and six-row barley grains were found at Aunu (4500–1700 BC)47, Gonur (Phase I, 2400–1950 BC)49, and Sarazm (ca. 3500–2000 BC)50. Preserved ancient peas have been found across a wider region, including Anau South (3000–1700 BC)49, Adji Kui 1 (2400–1300 BC)51, 1211/1219 (FS20, 1400 BC)41, and possibly Gonur (Phase I, 2400–1950 BC)49 in southern Turkmenistan, as well as Tasbas (2a, 1441–1262 BC)52 in the far east of Kazakhstan. As the core region of the Oxus cultural milieu, peoples in southern Central Asia had developed a prosperous agricultural tradition. Wheat, barley, and legumes had been widely utilized by agriculturists across the mountains and deserts of Central Asia before the second millennium BC46,49,52. Compared with developed irrigation agriculture in southern Central Asia, agriculture in northern Central Asia was usually associated with low-investment crops, such as naked barley and millets, which were characterized by wider tolerance in water and temperature but lower yields44,52,53.

The proportion of naked barley grains recovered from sites outside Xinjiang, notably in southwest Asia and Europe declined and gradually disappeared during the first millennium BC47. While our data are not robust enough to make an exact analogy, it is interesting to note that, at the Wupaer site, naked barley seems to disappear after 1200 BC. This may reflect a choice in cultivation by famers, as naked barley is easy to process and cultivate, but its yield is relatively low, and it is more suitable for small-scale population cultivation and processing. After the emergence of efficient processing tools such as millstones and irrigation systems in the first millennium BC, hulled barley with higher yields became more polular47.

Peas have been reported at the site of Qasim Bagh (2000–1500 BC) and Kanispur (2700–2000 BC) in the Kashmir Valley of the Pamir Mountains43,54. Vigna sp. became a common crop in South Asia at least five millennia ago55,56, and entered eastern China around 2000 years ago57. Interestingly, mountain passes, such as the Swat and Kashmir Valleys historically served as routes of connection between the northern Indus and Central Asia or Xinjiang. Therefore, it is likely that new crops were traded through these valleys during the late Wupaer period (1200–400 BC), and would have been introduced into Kashgar Oasis by agriculturists from southern Central Asia (Fig. 6b).

Agricultural populations did not only introduce new crops, but they reshaped the structure of agriculture across the Tarim Basin. Wheat was clearly a prominent part of the economy by the tail end of the second millennium BC, and may have become more important than barley at Wupaer (Fig. 6a). At other sites in the Taklimakan Desert, with wheat, such as Qunbake Cemetery (955–680 BC) of Luntai County58, iron sickles were also found59. Wheat grains were also found at the ancient urban center of Yuansha (Djoumboulak Koum) (ca. 400–0 BC)23,24 and at the Sampula Cemetery (mid-first millennium BC)60.

Water management in the Tarim Basin

Wheat is one of the most important cultivated crops in the world61, but it has a long cultivation period and it is water demanding, which made it difficult to intensify before mechanized labor. Stable carbon isotope (δ13C) analyses of ancient grains can help interpret the level of water supply available to those crops, and therefore, provides a rough estimate for assessing grain yields. Researchers have suggested that water input during the growing period is positively correlated with a carbon isotope discrimination (Δ13C) value of wheat grains62,63.

The boxplot of Δ13C values and reconstructed water input of ancient grains from Wupaer shows that wheat during late occupation period generally had higher Δ13C values than the early period (Fig. 5a and Table S2). Paleoclimatic studies in this part of the world do not suggest that a shift to more humid conditions occurred in the regions during the transitional period64. Therefore, we suggest that the best explanation for the differences in water input was provided to wheat by cultivators during its growth period. Obviously, there are many factors that can affect water input and carbon isotope levels, but given that a greater management of water through gravity irrigation of mountain melt streams is expected at this period, the isotope data seems to support the archaeology65,66,67.

Figure 5 (a) The Δ13C value and water input of wheat at Wupaer, (b) the morphology parameter of compact wheat at Wupaer. Full size image

Paleoecologists have proposed that as early as the second millennium BC, salinization of top soils, possibly caused by irrigation, was already occurring at the Xintala site22. The irrigation systems found in Mohuchahangoukou67 and at the Yuansha ancient city (Djoumboulak Koum) (ca. 400–0 BC)23,24 suggest that people were significantly improving water management technology. It is reasonable to assume, given the isotope values, that farmers in the Wupaer region might have irrigated wheat, despite the fact that archaeologists were unable to identify ancient canals on the heavily wind-deflated landscape.

Improved ability for water management is a sign of increased productivity and time investment in sedentary economic practices, but the size and shape of wheat grains do not appear to be affected by the increased water input. The measurements of wheat morphology show that compact wheat grain size during the late Wupaer period was not larger than that during the early Wupaer period (Fig. 5b). This would support assumptions that the highly compact morphotypes, as discussed by Spengler45, reflect non-plastic genetic mutations or aspects of complex spherococcoid syndromes. In some parts of Asia, dwarfing of semi-dwarfing traits in cereals are linked to ecological adaptations, such as greater drought tolerance, higher yields, and tolerance to heavy snow cover45,46. The highly compact grains in the Taklimakan Desert after 1200 BC, may suggest that semi-dwarfing varieties of wheat were preferred given their adaptability to the extreme continental climate of the Tarim Basin.

The emergence of city-states in the Taklimakan Desert

One of the most heavily debated topics in Central Asian archaeology is how best to model changes in social orders over time, especially during a period often referred to at the Bronze/Iron Age Transition (ca. 1200–700 BC). Traditional models of social development in Central Asia claim that this period marked the first appearance of highly specialized mobile pastoralists30,68,69,70. The heavy focus on socio-political dynamics is tied directly into the assumption that all people in this broad part of the world lacked agriculture, making them a unique case study for imperial formation in the absence of grain surplus71,72,73,74. Scholarship in Central Eurasia often focuses on linear complexity models11,72, claiming that social orders in Central Asia were different in prehistory than in parts of the world where agricultural surplus was tied into sedentism and demographic expansion. While it is beyond the scope of this paper to discuss the specific nature of political systems in the oases of Xinjiang, they are often likened to city-states or small-scale polities. Archaeological evidence from across Xinjiang illustrate a greater density of sites and more expansive settlements during the first millennium BC7. Understanding what role irrigation played in these cultural changes in this hyper arid region will provide a reference for discussing the Bronze/Iron Age Transition in the arable mountain valleys across Eurasia.

At the period of this supposed switching to more mobile and specialized pastoral economies, archaeobotanical data have illustrated that an intensification of agriculture was underway and more dense farming villages were forming in the mountain foothills to the west75. Chang76 has argued for a much more intertwined economic system across the Tien Shan Mountains during the first millennium BC, and Spengler et al.77 have suggested that the intensification of farming through irrigation was a key driver of socio-political changes in Central Asia. Li7 recently discussed the intensification of irrigated farming in northern regions of Xinjiang, and other scholars have discussed the increasingly more prominent role of irrigation in farming in the foothills of Central Asia78. Miller et al.79 suggest that even more intensive crop-rotation systems were being implemented in parts of Central Asia by the mid-first millennium B.C. and Spengler et al.80 have discussed the importance of these complex multi-cropping systems in the Pamir Mountains by the tail end of the second millennium BC. Archaeobotanical data have also been used to demonstrate an increased prevalence of water-demanding crops in southern Central Asia79, and more intensive irrigation systems may have existed from the Murghab Oasis81, to Khorezm82, and Semirechye77 in the late first millennium BC. Wilkin et al.83 recently suggested that the introduction of millet and possibly cereal farming in Mongolia may have played a role in the development of more complex social systems there as well. The apparent switch to more heavily irrigated crops during the key transitional period in the oases on the peripheries of the Taklimakan Desert, further support the growing evidence that illustrate a link between more elaborate and hierarchical political systems and farming in Central Asia43.

Scholars have suggested that increasing the labor input into irrigation might have accelerated the emergence of city states9. According to historical texts2,3,84, more than 25 city-states were present in this region when the envoy of Zhang Qian arrived. He was appointed as ambassador by the emperor of the Han Dynasty to contact counties to the west of the imperial boundaries and reached this region in 129 BC. Considerable ruins of ancient towns of proto-urban centers dating before the Han Dynasty (before 202 BC) exist across the Taklimakan, such as Ahetu, Yuansha (Djoumboulak Koum), Andier, Qiemo, Loulan, Qiuci, and Wushikate1 (Fig. 6b). Some of these ancient city ruins have been directly dated; for example, radiocarbon dating results show that Yuansha (Djoumboulak Koum) was constructed between ca. 400–0 BC (recalibrated by inCal 13, 2σ)24,29,85. Likewise, human activities at Loulan ancient city began as early as 200 BC86. Historical and archaeological data indicate that the oasis cities of the Taklimakan Desert were constructed before the colonization of the region by the West Han Dynasty9.

Figure 6 (a) The crop structure succession reveals agricultural shifts in the oases of the Taklimakan Desert began during the very end of the second and early first millennia BC. (b) Map shows proposed routes of crop dispersals and technology spread into the Tarim Basin (DEM date derives from Geospatial Data Cloud https://www.gscloud.cn and the DEM date is edited by Global mapper). (1) Togolok (ca. 5000 BC), (2) Anau (4500–1700 BC), (3) Chagylli (ca. 5000 BC), (4) Gonur (Phase I, 2400–1950 BC), (5) 1211/1219 (ca. 1950–1300 BC), (6) Sarazm (ca. 3500–2000 BC), (7) Tasbas (1441–1262 BC), (8) Qasim Bagh (4000–3500 BP), (9) Wupaer (1500–1300 BC and 1200–400 BC), (10) Qunbake (955–680 BC), (11) North Keriya (close to Xiaohe Cemetery), (12) Xiaohe (1691–1292 BC), (13) Gumugou (1886–1746 BC), (14) Xintala (1920–1530 BC), (15) Tongtian Cave, (16) Ahetu, (17)Yuansha (ca. 400–0 BC), (18) Andier, (19) Qiemo, (20) Loulan (ca. 200 BC–400 AD), (21) Qiuci, (22) Wushikate. Full size image

Supporting the discussions of crop dispersal discussed above, mtDNA analyses of fifteen human remains excavated from Yuansha (Djoumboulak Koum) suggests a relatively close relationships with modern populations of southern Central Asia and the Indus Valley, as well the ancient population of Chawuhu23,24,85. This conclusion further indicates bilateral connections between oasis populations in southern Central Asia and arid western China (Fig. 6b). Scholars have already suggested that the irrigation technology present in Xinjiang in prehistory may have spread into the region through the mountains of Central Asia from southern Central Asia67.

The multiproxy data that we present in this study leads us to conclude that early cities in the Tarim Basin were closely related to the populations from southern Central Asia. Eastward-moving agriculturists from southern Central Asia introduced the new crops, including legumes, and new irrigation technology into the Tarim Basin after 1200 BC (Fig. 6b). All of these factors likely articulated into a complex cultural realm leading to increased populations, the formation of large oasis towns, and increased exchange along the proto-Silk Road.