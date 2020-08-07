A randomized, double-blind water taste test to evaluate the equivalence of taste between tap water and filtered water in the Taipei metropolis

A randomized, double-blind water taste test was performed, and the results showed that the participants could not distinguish between tap water and filtered water. The participants (after the water taste test) were asked whether they were willing to drink from drinking fountains if they could choose to drink from POU water dispensers. Most of the participants (252, 90.6%) provided affirmative responses. Based on these findings, in general, it is unnecessary to treat municipal water in the Taipei metropolis at the end-user point.

In the water taste test, the participants were being told from the outset that the water to be drunk had a 50:50 chance of being from a drinking fountain and a water dispenser. However, the participants had a biased belief that the water was more likely to be from a drinking fountain than a water dispenser (78:22), perhaps because they tend to associate the taste of water dispensers with cold or hot water rather than room temperature water as in this study. Nevertheless, the OR, the primary measure in the study, is impervious to such a bias. The study aimed to prove the equivalence of the two water varieties on taste. A conventional hypothesis test can only prove nonequivalence; we cannot conclude that the taste of the two water varieties is equivalent when the test result is nonsignificant. By contrast, the five-region hypothesis test we used in this study is a legitimate test to conclude that the OR significantly fell into a pre-specified equivalence region (from 0.5 to 2.0; or from 0.5 to 1.5) of the two water varieties, which indicated the taste of the water varieties is statistically equivalent22.

In a group interview, participants may discuss the water tastes; therefore, in this study, a one-on-one interview was adopted to avoid possible contamination biases. In this study, students or teaching faculty members who had been smoking or eating within one hour before the water taste test were not excluded. However, the randomization was conducted to control any possible bias this may induce. In most settings, we believed that people would drink water from an easily accessible source to quench their thirst but would not drink deliberately from two different sources at the same time merely to compare the tastes. Therefore, each participant tasted only one water variety, unlike other studies, which let each participant taste no less than two water varieties23,24. In general, information about the characteristics of water samples is not to be given to tasters in a sensory evaluation test. In this study, information about residual chlorine exists in tap water was told before the water taste test because most of the participants have not drunk water from drinking fountains before, and the preference for tap water in the study site was unknown before the study.

Information about the chemical quality of the two water varieties would be crucial to evaluate the study results. According to previous studies, the taste detection thresholds for residual chlorine has an extensive regional variation, from 0.17 to 0.71 mg/L4,24,25. The residual chlorine levels of tap water ranged from 0.27 to 0.39 mg/L during the study. However, the two water varieties were allowed to stand for an hour at room temperature before the water taste test (for ensuring proper control). This procedure may allow some residual chlorine in tap water to dissipate and may have rendered the two water varieties more challenging to distinguish. An extreme pH value on filtered water was observed on one particular day in the study period, which may also influence the study results. A previous study26 indicated that it is difficult to discriminate the two water varieties when the difference in total dissolved solids (TDS) among the two is lower than 150 mg/L. In this study, there was a minor difference (about 10 mg/L) in TDS among the two water varieties during the study period. Additionally, minerals are correlated with the taste of water27 but were not measured in this study.

Bottled water, which is also an alternative to tap water6,7,27,28,29, was not compared in this study because whether consumers could perceive the presence of residual chlorine in drinking water was mainly concerned. Water samples in the study were only collected from a POU water dispenser and a public drinking fountain. Further studies can be conducted to validate our findings in other locations in the Taipei metropolis (internal validation) or other cities having similar water sources, treatment processes, and distribution piping systems (external validation). The study results could not be generalized and extrapolated to other water varieties with medium or high TDS or to consumers who are more sensitive to the residual chlorine level, for example, French consumers25, bottled water drinkers25, or professional water sommeliers.

Although a POU water dispenser can provide clean and safe drinking water to meet SDG 6, high energy consumption constitutes obstacles in achieving SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy). This problem exhibits a trade-off between SDG 6 and SDG 730,31. By contrast, drinking tap water improves energy efficiency. In locations where tap water has acceptable quality at the end-user point, it is recommended the use of tap water for drinking to achieve the synergistic development of SDG 6 and SDG 7 by providing clean water with affordable energy. To drink hot or cold water, using kettle heaters and refrigerators are more energy-efficient than using water dispensers; the average electricity consumption by kettle heaters (14.38 kWh per month per household32) is lower than that by water dispensers (26.00 kWh per month per household14), and refrigerators are already in use in many households in Taiwan.