Microstructural controls of anticrack nucleation in highly porous brittle solids

An explanation as to why the yield surface is predominantly controlled by volume fraction and contact density is suggested by the fact that for arbitrary particle-based two-phase systems, the link between physical and structural properties is completely embodied in the hierarchy of \(n-\)point correlation functions33. The lowest point order (\(n=1\)) is only determined by the volume fraction as the widely accepted, most important parameter. In the next higher point order (\(n=2\)), the contact density \(

u _c\) controls the short-range expansion of the corresponding correlation function34. This implies that the contact density must be considered as the the second-most important parameter (beyond the volume fraction) in the combined expansion of the microstructure, with respect to point-order and spatial range. This naturally raises the question to which extent these two parameters can explain the macroscopic yield surface of highly porous brittle solids.

To this end, we considered a zoo of highly porous microstructures generated from the sticky hard sphere ensemble30 to independently control volume fraction and contact density. Within numerical uncertainties, both parameters are sufficient to quantify the yield surface and plastic flow rule of the porous solids. The yield surface of the samples collapse on a master curve (unit ellipse), after rescaling by the contact density. In addition, we have numerically shown that the plastic flow rule is associative. As a consequence, the volumetric response critically depends on the applied pressure. For large normal stresses (\(\sigma >\frac{\sigma _0(1-\beta )}{2}\), i.e. on the right side of the apex of the ellipse), the plastic flow angle is negative leading to the volumetric collapse of the samples (plastic compaction). This process is referred to as a mixed-mode (shear-compression) anticrack. Together with previous results29 on the unique link between elastic modulus and contact density, our present results highlight the universal microstructural control of this quantity for the (pre-failure) mechanical behavior of highly porous brittle solids.

The proof of associativity presented here allows us to justify a strong assumption that was previously required to model anticrack nucleation leading to catastrophic slab avalanches in the recent work of Gaume et al.3. In this approach, a continuum model for dynamic anticrack propagation in snow has been developed based on critical state plasticity theory. These authors used a similar ellipsoidal (Modified Cam Clay) yield surface and made the assumption of an associative plastic flow rule to simulate the volume change during snow deformation. In addition to the proof of associativity, the present work allows us to evaluate the parameters of the model based on a single microstructural quantity: the contact density.

As aforementioned, the advantage of this approach is that parameters of the Sticky Hard Spheres model (volume fraction and coordination number) can be directly evaluated based on X-ray tomographic images by matching correlation functions31. While several recent numerical studies have analyzed the mechanical response of porous brittle solids like snow based on the real samples’ microstructures18,19,21, it has been recently shown that simplified structures made of spherical particles can be used to reproduce accurately important features of snow mechanics in the brittle range for different processes: failure initiation35,36, crack propagation9,10, snowflake fragmentation37, wind blowing snow38, snow granulation39 and avalanche impact pressures40. One the one hand, this simplification makes us loose important information about the microstructure. However, on the other hand, it allows us to significantly fasten the simulations and thus make detailed parameter sensitivity studies, which is not possible with highly detailed representations of the microstructure. In addition, the individual particle properties were chosen according to the ice mechanical behavior which constitute the solid matrix of snow. Yet, it was shown29 that the bulk elasticity and strength of the samples linearly scales with the particle elasticity and bond strength, respectively. This is reflected by Equations (2) and (3) in which the yield surface parameters are presented in a normalized manner, which allows to apply our results to other highly porous materials with different solid matrix properties. The presented DEM model is able to reproduce the nucleation and propagation of anticracks observed in porous layers of snow in the brittle range3. The formation of new cohesive bonds during the simulation would allow us in the future to reproduce the ductile-to-brittle transition in snow and thus the repetitive formation and reflection of compaction bands, as observed by Barraclough et al.2. Additionally, implementing a particle breakage criterion41,42 would enable us to simulate more complex types of localized deformation such as erratic and oscillatory compaction bands, observed in the compression of rice crispies1.

Evaluating the conditions for the onset of localization of compacting shear bands or anticrack nucleation in porous rocks is a great challenge5,43 and has implication for the understanding of deep earthquakes. Many associative plasticity models have been developed for porous rocks mechanics but localization is only possible with strain-softening, which occurs only under conditions of volume increase (dilation) according to classical critical state soil mechanics (CSM) models inspired by the behavior of granular materials. However, localized deformation was also reported under compressive stresses leading to compaction or compacting-shear bands1,2,3,4,44,45,46. Some researchers tried to overcome the inability of classical associative CSM models to reproduce anticracks or compaction bands through the development of non-associative flow rules. However, important discrepancies between experiments and model predictions have been found concerning localization features13,43,47. Wong et al.47 attributed differences between experimental observations and localization analysis to the “inadequacy of the non-associative constitutive model to capture the partitioning of several damage mechanisms, including the growth and coalescence of stress-induced microcracks and pore collapse”. The present analysis suggests that the plastic behavior of highly porous solids (\(\phi <0.35\)) is associative. The fact is, highly porous brittle solids undergo significant softening, even under large compressive stresses1,2,3. Gaume et al.3,29 suggested that the solid structure of porous solids under compression is actually under tension, which jeopardizes the continuum assumption. Hence, they proposed a modified hardening law based on the norm of the volumetric plastic strain, which leads to a shrinkage of the yield surface, even under compression until it corresponds to a point in the origin of the stress space, when cohesion is set to zero. The behavior under compression (on the cap of the yield surface) thus becomes similar to tensile mode I crack opening, which is refereed to as anticrack here (negative mode I). Here, simulations are performed for relatively low deformations (\(<5\)%) corresponding to the nucleation of the mixed-mode anticrack. For larger strain values, the yield surface changes significantly3. The value of \(\beta \) decreases due to cohesion loss and \(\sigma _0\) increases because of the creation of new frictional contacts. The decrease of \(\beta \) induces a change in the value of the slope of the apparent critical state line (CSL). In the current formulation of the yield surface, M is the slope of the cohesionless CSL. Hence, the slope of the cohesive CSL which starts from the coordinate (\(-\beta \sigma _0\), 0) is \(M'=M/\sqrt{1+2\beta }\). Most porous geomaterials, including rocks and snow have values of \(\beta \) between 0.1 and 0.5 typically19,48,49 leading to an increase of the apparent critical state line after failure of 10 to 40%. Hence, the difference observed between the plastic flow direction and the normality condition to the initial yield surface of highly porous solids is related to a sudden change of the shape of the yield surface induced by the post-peak softening.

Finally, we note that the choice of volume fractions for the simulations is motivated by the applicability to highly porous systems below the close packing density where the used Monte Carlo method of mono-disperse spheres50 may fail. At high volume fractions (close to the random close packing density, as obtained by Kun et al.51 using a different packing algorithm) the observed compaction band regime is generally complemented by a regime of predominant shear bands. It would be interesting to study such crossover behavior in the future using a microstructure assembly method that is able to cover the whole range of volume fractions.