Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02395-w, published online 25 September 2024.

In the version of the article initially published, in the key to Fig. 2f the colors were swapped and have now been amended so that “W guidance” is purple and “Unconditional” is grey. In Fig. 5a, the color of “Child B” has been corrected from pink to purple, and in Fig. 5d, "β-helix" has now been amended to "β-sheet". These corrections have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.